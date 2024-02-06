Luxury Travel Agents: 3 High-End Cruises My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

BraunS / iStock.com

If a cruise is on your travel agenda this year, you have no shortage of choices available at a variety of price points. But if you’re looking for the best-of-the-best, consider one of these cruises that have been recently popular with wealthy travelers, according to luxury travel agents.

Here are three high-end cruises you might consider booking this year.

Around-the-World Cruise

Price: Starting at $99,449 per person

If you’re seeking a once-in-a-lifetime experience, consider booking an around-the-world cruise.

“The peak cruise experience for someone with the time and money to invest is a world cruise, which typically lasts over 100 days and visits ports in dozens of countries spanning multiple continents,” said Sarah Lang, owner of the travel agency Luxury Round The World. “It’s the ultimate way to experience the wonders of all different corners of the world while unpacking your suitcase only once and enjoying incredible onboard amenities and ocean views in between stops, rather than spending time in airports.”

Several cruise lines offer these experiences. Lang recommends looking for a truly all-inclusive cruise line.

“The most luxurious cruise lines offer an all-inclusive experience that may include everything from your international business class flights to all food and wine onboard, butler service and shore excursions in the destinations,” she said.

Cultures and Nature in Papua New Guinea Cruise

Price: Starting at $10,030 per person

This luxury cruise offered by Ponant is a 13-day expedition cruise that explores Papua New Guinea’s wonders and ancient tribes.

“Wealthy travelers like unique itineraries that are a true expedition, going where very few have ever been before,” said Mary Curry, senior trip planner at Adventure Life. “This cruise travels along the east coast of Papua New Guinea in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, where spectacular fjords, pristine coral atolls and remote villages delight travelers with the means to access this off-the-beaten-path area. It has one of the last relatively untouched cultures of the world, as well as fantastic snorkeling and birding.”

Canada’s Remote Arctic Cruise

Price: Starting at $12,395 per person

Another off-the-beaten-path option, this 12-day Quark Expeditions cruise takes passengers through Canada’s Northwest Passage to Ellesmere and the Axel Heiberg Islands.

“This cruise visits some of the most remote islands in northern Canada, well north of the Arctic Circle, that only the most hearty explorers have ever been to,” Curry said. “This is a true expedition to uninhabited areas in search of pristine icebergs, polar bears, whales and perhaps even the elusive narwhal. It’s also aboard a newer ship that’s equipped with two helicopters for excursions.”

