Luxury Travel Global Market to Reach $2.3 Trillion by 2030: Consumer Inclination towards Unique and Exotic Holiday Experiences Bodes Well for the Market
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Travel: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Luxury Travel estimated at US$1.1 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Adventure & Safari, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Culinary Travel & Shopping segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $308.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR
The Luxury Travel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$308.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$499.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$326.3 Billion by the year 2030.
