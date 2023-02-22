Luxury Travel Global Market to Reach $2.3 Trillion by 2030: Consumer Inclination towards Unique and Exotic Holiday Experiences Bodes Well for the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Travel: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Luxury Travel estimated at US$1.1 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Adventure & Safari, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Culinary Travel & Shopping segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $308.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR

The Luxury Travel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$308.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$499.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$326.3 Billion by the year 2030.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Luxury Travel: An Important Indicator of Economic Development

Changing Nature of Luxury Travel Influences Trends

Notable Trends in the Luxury Travel Market

Sustainable Travel: An Important Luxury Travel Trend in the Post Pandemic Period

Business Travel Trends to Influence Demand Dynamics of Luxury Travel Market

Consumer Inclination towards Unique and Exotic Holiday Experiences Bodes Well for the Market

Rise in Affluent and Elite Population & Millionaires in Developing Economies to Drive Long-term Growth

Micro Trips: Potential Opportunities for Luxury Travel

Luxury Sports Tourism: The Latest Travel Trend

Personalization of Travel Experiences: An Important Aspect Drawing Luxury Travelers

Growing Role of Digital Technologies in Luxury Travel

Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic, International Luxury Travel Moves Online

Luxury Cruise & Yachting Market: Significant Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Adventure & Safaris: A Key Segment

Culinary Travels: Providing Unique Food & Drink Experiences to Elite Travelers

Luxury Travel Marketing Moves Focuses on Customization

Social Media Emerges as a Significant Influencer in Luxury Travel

Key Challenges Facing Luxury Travel Market

