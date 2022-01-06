U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Luxury Travel Hackers Reaches 250K Milestone in Equity Crowdfunding Campaign for Their Influencer Based Travel Startup

·3 min read

Luxury Travel Hackers has raised $250,000 in just two weeks for their influencer and content-based booking platform. Chris Shonk of ATX Venture Partners joins as investor and advisory board member.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Travel Hackers (LTH) has seen early success since launching their regulation crowdfunding raise two weeks ago via StartEngine.

The tech and social media powered startup turned to an enthusiastic crowd of travelers anxious to once again book exciting domestic and worldwide travel, offering their users and influencers the opportunity to invest in the growing brand. Additionally, Chris Shonk of ATX Venture Partners has joined as an advisor and investor to the LTH brand. As one of the most respected tech and venture capital executives today, Shonk's support adds exciting leverage to an already growing brand.

"The initial support during this 6-month StartEngine campaign has been nothing short of thrilling. After raising our initial seed round via travel industry executives, angel investors and family offices we are excited to open up the opportunity to the audience that resonates mostly with what we do. Having Chris Shonk as an advisor is also a huge boost for LTH, and we are very thankful for everyone's support to-date" - Gary Kohn, LTH Co- founder and CEO

View the LTH raise on StartEngine here - www.startengine.com/luxury-travel-hackers

LTH launched in early 2021, bringing their innovative new approach to booking travel to an ever-changing world. This new age travel solution was designed for the digital user, making it easy to select incredible destinations with arranged travel via the LTH all-inclusive experience. Their team has traveled to 100+ countries, curating some of the most exciting destinations while partnering with top travel influencers who actually take the trips, create incredible content and make each trip available to book via social media.

LTH has compiled recommended vacations via robust social media and story-driven content. Each trip is curated based on the interests and budget of each unique traveler. LTH's CMO Daniel Lannon elaborates, "We heavily tested and proved the LTH model with Facebook and Instagram advertisements and saw a lead generation cost 25x lower than the industry standard with thousands of people entering our sales funnel and booking trips. Overnight we went from an idea to a quickly growing business."

Prior to the StartEngine campaign, LTH secured early-stage funding led by board member Thomas B. Mangas of Centerfire Capital LLC. Mangas is the former CEO of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and was responsible for their $13b acquisition by Marriott International in 2016. Co-founder Katie Warner brings her experience as an owner of a boutique luxury travel agency and former Texas Assistant Attorney General. "LTH was created to disrupt an archaic travel booking system and to completely change the industry landscape" says Warner. "We are offering travel enthusiasts a seamless experience and removing the guesswork when making a financial and time investment on your next trip."

To learn more about how to invest in LTH via Start Engine click HERE.

About Luxury Travel Hackers:

Luxury Travel Hackers is creating the Shopify for travel by leveraging influencers and content to make vacations bookable via social media. Where 86% of all travelers choose their next vacation on social media, LTH is turning followers into customers and saving users the 10+ hours of additional research they are spending building a vacation that was just presented to them.

LTH Contact:

Gary Douglas Kohn | CEO
327042@email4pr.com

Daniel Lennon | CMO
327042@email4pr.com

Media Contact:

Bradley Public Relations & Marketing
327042@email4pr.com
714.321.1471

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-travel-hackers-reaches-250k-milestone-in-equity-crowdfunding-campaign-for-their-influencer-based-travel-startup-301455301.html

SOURCE Luxury Travel Hackers

