Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Disposable Incomes to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the luxury travel market and it is poised to grow by USD 1,232.77 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and information of various vendors operating in the market including Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC (US), Absolute Travel Inc. (US), Butterfield & Robinson Inc. (Canada), Classic Journeys (US), Cox & Kings Ltd. (India), Indigenous Tourism BC (Canada), Odyssey World (UK), Responsible Travel (UK), Scott Dunn (UK), and Travelopia (UK).

Attractive Opportunities with Luxury Travel Market by Type, Consumer, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Luxury Travel Market by Type, Consumer, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing disposable incomes will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of natural calamities and other issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Luxury Travel Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

  • Consumer

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Space Tourism Market - Global space tourism market is segmented by type (suborbital tourism and orbital tourism), technology adopters (innovators, early adopters, and early majority), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Global Culinary Tourism Market - Global culinary tourism market is segmented by type (domestic and international) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our luxury travel market report covers the following areas:

  • Luxury Travel Market size

  • Luxury Travel Market trends

  • Luxury Travel Market industry analysis

This study identifies trending sports tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury travel market growth during the next few years.

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Luxury Travel Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Luxury Travel Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury travel market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the luxury travel market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the luxury travel market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury travel market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Adventure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Personalized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cruising and yachting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Culinary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Consumer

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Consumer

  • Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Consumer

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

  • Absolute Travel Inc.

  • Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

  • Classic Journeys

  • Cox & Kings Ltd.

  • Indigenous Tourism BC

  • Odyssey World

  • Responsible Travel

  • Scott Dunn

  • Travelopia

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

