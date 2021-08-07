Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Disposable Incomes to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the luxury travel market and it is poised to grow by USD 1,232.77 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and information of various vendors operating in the market including Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC (US), Absolute Travel Inc. (US), Butterfield & Robinson Inc. (Canada), Classic Journeys (US), Cox & Kings Ltd. (India), Indigenous Tourism BC (Canada), Odyssey World (UK), Responsible Travel (UK), Scott Dunn (UK), and Travelopia (UK).

Attractive Opportunities with Luxury Travel Market by Type, Consumer, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing disposable incomes will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of natural calamities and other issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Luxury Travel Market is segmented as below:

Type

Geography

Consumer

Story continues

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our luxury travel market report covers the following areas:

Luxury Travel Market size

Luxury Travel Market trends

Luxury Travel Market industry analysis

This study identifies trending sports tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury travel market growth during the next few years.

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Luxury Travel Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Luxury Travel Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury travel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury travel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury travel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury travel market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Adventure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personalized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cruising and yachting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Culinary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Consumer

Market segments

Comparison by Consumer

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Consumer

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

Absolute Travel Inc.

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Classic Journeys

Cox & Kings Ltd.

Indigenous Tourism BC

Odyssey World

Responsible Travel

Scott Dunn

Travelopia

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

