Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Disposable Incomes to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the luxury travel market and it is poised to grow by USD 1,232.77 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and information of various vendors operating in the market including Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC (US), Absolute Travel Inc. (US), Butterfield & Robinson Inc. (Canada), Classic Journeys (US), Cox & Kings Ltd. (India), Indigenous Tourism BC (Canada), Odyssey World (UK), Responsible Travel (UK), Scott Dunn (UK), and Travelopia (UK).
Download the Free Sample Report for More Insights
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing disposable incomes will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of natural calamities and other issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Luxury Travel Market is segmented as below:
Type
Geography
Consumer
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" at only USD 3,000 a year to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Space Tourism Market - Global space tourism market is segmented by type (suborbital tourism and orbital tourism), technology adopters (innovators, early adopters, and early majority), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Culinary Tourism Market - Global culinary tourism market is segmented by type (domestic and international) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our luxury travel market report covers the following areas:
Luxury Travel Market size
Luxury Travel Market trends
Luxury Travel Market industry analysis
This study identifies trending sports tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury travel market growth during the next few years.
Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Luxury Travel Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Luxury Travel Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury travel market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the luxury travel market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the luxury travel market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury travel market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Adventure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Personalized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cruising and yachting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Culinary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Consumer
Market segments
Comparison by Consumer
Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Consumer
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC
Absolute Travel Inc.
Butterfield & Robinson Inc.
Classic Journeys
Cox & Kings Ltd.
Indigenous Tourism BC
Odyssey World
Responsible Travel
Scott Dunn
Travelopia
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/luxury-travel-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-travel-market-2021-2025--increasing-disposable-incomes-to-boost-growth--technavio-301349812.html
SOURCE Technavio