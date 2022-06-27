Luxury Travel Market Size to Grow by USD 1.23 Tn | Europe to Contribute to 30% of the Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Luxury Travel Market by Type, Consumer, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market potential growth difference to reach USD 1.23 trillion from 2020 to 2025, as per the reports. The luxury travel market is also anticipated to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 25.7% during the projected period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Luxury Travel Market by Type, Consumer, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View Report Sample to Get Insights on CAGR and YOY growth variance analysis

Luxury Travel Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The luxury travel market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top luxury travel market participants covered in this report with product offerings are:

Indigenous Tourism BC -The company provides luxurious travels related to culinary and wildlife in various destinations across the globe.

Classic Journeys -The company provides a comprehensive range of luxury travels including culinary travel, personalized vacation, and river cruising, among others in destinations such as Croatia, Chile, Patagonia, Costa Rica, Morocco, and others.

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC-The company provides luxury travel across destinations around the world.

Story continues

Some other companies classified as dominant players in the report are:

Absolute Travel Inc.

Odyssey World

Responsible Travel

Scott Dunn

Travelopia

Butterfield & Robinson Inc

Cox & Kings Ltd

Want to know more about the product offerings from other contributing vendors? Buy Report Now!

Luxury Travel Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

Consumer

Type

Geography

Luxury Travel Market Scope

Technavio calculates the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure industry market size based on combined revenue generated by companies of casinos and gaming; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; leisure facilities; and restaurants. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the luxury travel market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luxury travel market report covers the following areas:

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury travel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury travel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury travel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury travel market, vendors

Related Reports:

Business Travel Market by Expenditure, Age, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wellness Tourism Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Adventure Tourism Market by Type, Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sustainable Tourism Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Luxury Travel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 25.7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.23 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 45.30 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Absolute Travel Inc., Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, Cox & Kings Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, Scott Dunn, and Travelopia Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Adventure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Personalized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Cruising and yachting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Culinary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Consumer

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Consumer

6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Consumer

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

11.4 Absolute Travel Inc.

11.5 Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

11.6 Classic Journeys

11.7 Cox & Kings Ltd.

11.8 Indigenous Tourism BC

11.9 Odyssey World

11.10 Responsible Travel

11.11 Scott Dunn

11.12 Travelopia

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-travel-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-23-tn--europe-to-contribute-to-30-of-the-market-growth--technavio-301574962.html

SOURCE Technavio