Luxury Travel Market Size to Grow by USD 703.14 Billion From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Luxury Travel Market share is set to increase by USD 703.14 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.5% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 10.35% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Travel Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Travel Market 2023-2027

Global Luxury Travel Market Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global luxury travel market as a part of the global hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market within the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. The parent market, the global hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market, covers companies engaged in operating hotels, resorts, and cruise ships, including travel agencies, tour operators, and related services. Technavio calculates the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure industry market size based on combined revenue generated by companies of casinos and gaming; leisure facilities; hotels, resorts, and cruise lines; and restaurants.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Luxury Travel Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Luxury Travel Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!

Global Luxury Travel Market – Customer Landscape

  • The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

  • The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Luxury Travel MarketSegmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Luxury Travel Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Luxury Travel Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights

  • Europe is the fastest-growing region in the global luxury travel market compared to other regions. 29% of the market's growth will originate from this region. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the growing disposable income, the presence of numerous exotic destinations, the increasing spending capacity of Baby Boomers, the availability of easy transport facilities, the increasing demand for personalized vacations, the rapid increase in the number of food and beverage festivals, and the presence of major vendors.

Consumer Segment Overview

  • The Global Luxury Travel Market as per consumer segmentation is categorized into Domestic and International.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The luxury travel market share growth by the domestic segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the domestic segment is attributed to factors such as the lack of currency exchange issues, favorable government regulations, and familiarity with culture and language. Moreover, domestic luxury travel is cost-effective when compared to international travel.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Luxury Travel Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

  • Increasing disposable incomes are driving the luxury travel market growth.

  • Factors such as the increase in the number of dual households, rise in per capita income, and growth in the employment rate have led to an increase in disposable incomes worldwide.

  • The rise in disposable income is expected to increase the spending and purchasing power of consumers.

  • Therefore, the demand for luxury travel is increasing across the world, which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of the market

  • Sports tourism is a primary trend in the market.

  • The popularity of sports tourism has gained significantly in the last few years. As a result, a large number of sports enthusiasts are attending sporting events such as the Olympics, the Super Bowl, the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, and the Cricket World Cup.

  • Therefore, with the rising interest in sports, sports travel and tourism have been increasing every year.

  • These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges Interrupting the Market Growth

  • The threat of natural calamities and other issues may challenge the luxury travel market growth.

  • The global travel and tourism industry is facing issues such as political unrest and a sudden outbreak of infectious diseases. The rising number of COVID-19 cases led to the suspension of travel activities, which negatively affected the overall tourism industry.

  • In addition, the threat of natural calamities and other issues can also impact the revenue growth of the luxury travel market during the forecast period.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.


Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Luxury Travel Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will luxury travel market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the luxury travel market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the luxury travel market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury travel market vendors

Related Reports

  • The travel market is projected to grow by USD 451.19 billion with a CAGR of 13.86% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by sector (airline, hotel, travel activities, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The travel services market share in India is projected to grow by USD 11.78 billion with a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by booking (online and offline) and service (domestic flight services, hotel accommodation services, rail ticket services, cab services, and others).

Luxury Travel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 703.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.35

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 29%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, Exodus Travels Ltd., G Adventures, Indigenous Tourism BC, Intrepid Group, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., Micato Safaris Inc., Myths And Mountains Inc., Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, Scott Dunn Ltd., Tandem Travel OOD, Tauck Inc., Travelopia Group, Wilderness Travel Inc., Geographic Expeditions Inc., and Absolute Travel Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global luxury travel market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Consumer Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Consumer

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Consumer

  • 6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Consumer

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Adventure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Personalized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Cruising and yachting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Culinary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC

  • 12.4 Absolute Travel Inc.

  • 12.5 Butterfield and Robinson Inc.

  • 12.6 Classic Journeys

  • 12.7 Exodus Travels Ltd.

  • 12.8 G Adventures

  • 12.9 Geographic Expeditions Inc

  • 12.10 Indigenous Tourism BC

  • 12.11 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

  • 12.12 Micato Safaris Inc.

  • 12.13 Odyssey World

  • 12.14 Responsible Travel

  • 12.15 Scott Dunn Ltd.

  • 12.16 Tandem Travel OOD

  • 12.17 Travelopia Group

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

 

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Luxury Travel Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-travel-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-703-14-billion-from-2022-to-2027--assessment-on-parent-market-five-forces-analysis-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301682463.html

SOURCE Technavio

