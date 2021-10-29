Luxury Watch Market size to increase by USD 1.78 Bn | Driven by Premiumization through Product Design and Innovation | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global luxury watch market size is expected to increase by USD 1.78 billion during 2020-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Luxury Watch Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the premiumization through product design and innovation will offer immense growth opportunities, high competition from smartwatches will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Luxury Watch Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Luxury Watch Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the luxury watch market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies strong brand positioning and branding influencing the purchase decision as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury watch market growth during the next few years.

Luxury Watch Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Luxury Watch Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Luxury Watch Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Luxury Watch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.70 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

