Luxury Watch Market Size to increase by USD 1.78 Bn | APAC to hold 32% market share | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Luxury Watch Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report identifies APAC as the key market in terms of revenue generation and the region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing HNWI population, expanding middle class, and rising consumer inclination toward luxury products are creating significant demand for luxury watches. Besides, the high growth potential in the region is attracting many international luxury watch manufacturers to enter the regional market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Luxury Watch Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get more highlights on regional market share, current market scenario, and future growth opportunities. Download a Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics
Technavio expects the global luxury watch market to witness an incremental growth of USD 1.78 billion between 2020 and 2025 and expand at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is majorly driven by factors such as premiumization through product design and innovation. In addition, other factors such as the growing inclination toward fashion trends and the strong brand positioning and branding to influence the purchase decisions of customers will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the market.

On the other hand, the rising competition from smartwatches and the increasing availability of counterfeit products will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Learn about other factors impacting the growth of the market. Download a Sample Report Now

Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies including Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The global luxury watches market is fragmented due to the presence of several global players. Vendors are promoting their products through celebrity endorsements and fashion events. The competition among vendors is moderate in terms of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. However, during the forecast period, the competition in the market is expected to intensify as vendors are focusing on bringing in innovation in terms of product design and functionalities to meet changing demands of consumers in accordance with the latest fashion and lifestyle trends.

The competitive scenario provided in the market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • By End-user, the market is analyzed across segments such as men and women.

  • The market growth will be significant in the men segment over the forecast period.

  • The growth of the segment is driven by the introduction of customized and personalized products for men by vendors.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • By distribution channel, the market is analyzed across offline and online segments.

  • The offline segment accounted for maximum sales of luxury watches in 2021.

  • The market growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Get access to detailed insights into the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and identify key segments to invest in over the forecast period by purchasing our full report on the global luxury watch market.
Gain Confidence by Downloading a Sample Report

Related Reports:

Luxury Eyewear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Luxury Handbags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Global Luxury Watch Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.70

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Canada, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

  • Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

  • Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

  • Fossil Group Inc.

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • Movado Group Inc.

  • Ralph Lauren Corp.

  • Rolex SA

  • Seiko Holdings Corp.

  • The Swatch Group Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-watch-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-1-78-bn--apac-to-hold-32-market-share--technavio-301539672.html

SOURCE Technavio

