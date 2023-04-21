Luxury Wines and Spirits Market to Register $414.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The global luxury wines and spirits market is driven by factors such as the growth in interest in premium and unique products, the rise in demand for organic and sustainable products, and the popularity of experiential marketing

PORTLAND, Ore., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Luxury Wines and Spirits Market by Type (Wines and Spirits), and Distribution Channel (Wholesale, Retail, E-commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global luxury wines and spirits industry generated $229.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $414.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1813

Prime determinants of growth

The growth in interest in premium and unique products, the rise in demand for organic and sustainable products, and the popularity of experiential marketing drive the growth of the global luxury wines and spirits market. However, high prices of products and availability of counterfeiting products restrict the market growth. On the other hand, innovation and new product development is providing lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $229.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $414.8 billion CAGR 6.2 % No. of Pages in Report 362 Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers The growth in interest in premium and unique products Rise in demand for organic and sustainable product The popularity of experiential marketing Rise in disposable income and rapid urbanization Opportunities Growth in the popularity of cocktail drinks Expansion of distribution networks Innovation and new product development Restraints High prices of products Availability of counterfeiting products

Story continues

Covid-19 Scenario

The luxury wines and spirits industry had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with sales declining and challenges in production and distribution.

The pandemic caused disruptions to the global supply chain, resulting in delays in shipments and difficulties in sourcing raw materials. This impacted the production and distribution of luxury wines and spirits.

The wine/champagne segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the wine/champagne segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global luxury wines and spirits market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Consumers who have an inclination toward fine quality products rather than price drive the market growth. However, the spirits segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031, as the luxury spirits market currently offers alcoholic drinks such as vodka, gin, rum, and brandy that have more alcohol by volume (ABV) than other alcoholic beverages.

Buy This Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3H1w9m4

The retail segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the retail segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global luxury wines and spirits market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, though the number of wholesalers is on a rapid increase, there is a large consumer base that still prefers to buy wines and spirits from retail shops, as they believe that it saves money and time. Affluent customers are the ones who often buy luxury wines and spirits through retail shops. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. Discounted shops are one of the most preferred platforms by consumers for buying luxury wines & spirits. Consumers prefer these stores as they get the latest products at discounted prices.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global luxury wines and spirits market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to changing lifestyle and a considerable rise in disposable income in Europe. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. Factors such as rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable income in is expected to increase the demand for the luxury wines and spirits market in this region.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1813

Leading Market Players: -

DIAGEO PLC.

PERNOD RICARD

BACARDI LIMITED

BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION

THAI BEVERAGE PUBILC COMPANY LIMITED

DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V.

HITEJINRO CO., LTD.

SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED

LVMH

BAYADERA GROUP

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global luxury wines and spirits market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Vodka Seltzer Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Alcohol E-Commerce Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Beer Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Hard Kombucha Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-wines-and-spirits-market-to-register-414-8-billion-by-2031-allied-market-research-301803863.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research