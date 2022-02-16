U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.51
    -17.56 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,896.99
    -91.85 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,018.82
    -120.94 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.46
    +55.67 (+2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.32
    +1.25 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.20
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0190
    -0.0260 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3569
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4570
    -0.1390 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,675.07
    -623.22 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.51
    -11.88 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.49
    -43.43 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

New Luxury Wood Partners Community Alta Grand Crossing Comes to Grand Prairie, Texas

·3 min read

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners today announced the grand opening of its latest luxury residential community—Alta Grand Crossing—in the blossoming neighborhood of Grand Prairie, Texas.

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners)
Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners)

Nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth, Alta Grand Crossing features 322 apartment homes located at 1661 S Forum Drive. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans across the expansive 15-acre property. Positioned minutes from local college campuses, top employers and local attractions, Alta Grand Crossing offers residents local convenience paired with luxury living. Key employers in the area include Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Bell Helicopter, along with the University of Texas at Arlington and Tarrant County College.

"Alta Grand Crossing strikes the perfect balance between casual comfort and luxury living in a convenient suburban environment," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "As we welcome residents to one of the newest communities in the Grand Prairie area, Wood Partners looks forward to cultivating a locally-focused community of luxury apartment homes with five-star customer service."

With spacious nine-foot ceilings, each apartment home is fully outfitted with contemporary design elements including rich wood-style plank flooring, expansive kitchen islands, and gorgeous granite countertops. Additional luxury features offered include state-of-the-art Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances, full-sized in-unit washer and dryer sets, fenced-in outdoor yards, and keyless entry.

Alta Grand Crossing will also provide best-in-class community amenities for residents to enjoy, including a resort-style swimming pool, lush courtyards, an expansive on-site pet park and "paw-spa." The property also houses a lavish resident clubroom and coffee bar, a 24/7 fitness center with a superior collection of traditional and high-tech equipment, and a business center featuring executive conference rooms.

Alta Grand Crossing's prime location boasts direct access to the President George Bush Turnpike and I-20, making residents' day-to-day commutes a breeze. In addition, residents enjoy easy access to popular retailers such as IKEA, Home Depot and the Grand Prairie Premium Outlets. The property is also just minutes from Grand Prairie's new mixed-use development, The Epic, a 170-acre, wide-ranging entertainment destination that includes a year-round waterpark with a retractable roof.

Alta Grand Crossing is managed by Wood Residential. For more information, visit https://www.altagrandcrossing.com/.

About Wood Partners
Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Media Contact:
Katie McAdams
katie.mcadams@bcw-global.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-luxury-wood-partners-community-alta-grand-crossing-comes-to-grand-prairie-texas-301483580.html

SOURCE Wood Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Blackstone to Buy Preferred Apartment in $5.8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, extending its bet on rental housing across Sun Belt states. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaBlac

  • Blackstone to Buy Preferred Apartment Communities in $5.8 Billion Deal

    The acquisition of the rental apartment owner demonstrates the strong investor demand for multifamily properties in Sunbelt states.

  • ECB warns about vulnerable property market in euro zone

    The property market is a "key vulnerability" for euro zone banks as the rise of remote working since the pandemic dents demand for offices and households take on more debt to buy expensive homes, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday. Central bankers have been ringing alarm bells about the euro zone's booming property market that has a decade of ultra-low interest rates and light-touch prudential regulation have helped create. In the latest warning, the ECB's supervisors said commercial and residential real estate had become a cause for concern, and they planned to take a closer look at banks' exposure to it.

  • House Money: Zillow rights the ship, stress testing the Fed and more

    In this week's edition of House Money: Real estate giant Zillow reverses its fortunes and outperforms expectations, the mayor of Maui pushes for public-private partnership to add more housing and business leaders share their thoughts on remote work as the new norm.

  • This Office REIT Is Benefiting From the Bitcoin Boom

    There have been a lot of questions surrounding the future of office space. Many companies plan to allow more of their employees to work remotely in the future, either permanently or in a hybrid model.

  • UK towns with most in demand properties

    Data from property site Rightmove showed that a home by the coast is still high on many buyers’ priorities.

  • Canada real estate: Housing market breaks two price records

    Canadian real estate prices shot up in January.

  • UK rents rise fastest in five years

    Private rents paid to landlords have seen the biggest annual rise for five years.

  • Thinking of Selling Your House? How About Making a Deal With Your Kids Instead?

    When everyone wants to buy your house, you might not want to give it up too soon. It might not be done appreciating.

  • What Is an Estate?

    In financial law, an “estate” refers to all of the assets and property owned by someone who has died. However, this definition can have a few different applications depending on where in the estate process the decedent’s estate is. Estate … Continue reading → The post What Is an Estate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Looking for a home in St. Joseph County? Here's what $350,000 can get you.

    While 2022 is looking to be a whirlwind year for real estate, here are some ideas what $350,000 will buy in the county. The Kizer Mansion, maybe?

  • China’s Property Woes Engulf London with Stalled Projects, Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- In London’s Royal Albert Dock, almost two dozen buildings conceived of as a new Chinese Canary Wharf stand mostly empty and in the hands of lenders who have finally pulled the plug. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeacePutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for

  • NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY 2022 DISTRIBUTION

    NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.06667 per unit for the month of February 2022, representing $0.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on March 15, 2022, to unitholders of record as at February 28, 2022.

  • Canada real estate: Ontario mayors give their take on soaring home prices

    Small Ontario cities and towns have faced a housing supply crunch, leading to record price gains.

  • New fitness chain leases former Washington Sports Club space in Chinatown

    It's the latest sign of life for Greater Washington's fitness industry amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp Flips L.A. Mansion Back Onto the Market

    Cooper Kupp was just crowned MVP of Super Bowl LVI, thanks to the wide receiver’s significant role in propelling the Los Angeles Rams to a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. One of his first orders of business afterward? Relaxing at Disneyland with fellow teammates Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford, of course! But as […]

  • Will a Home Equity Loan Help or Hurt Your Finances? Here's How to Figure It Out

    If you own a home in 2022, you've probably got some serious equity. But should you spend it on home improvements? Here's how to determine whether borrowing against your house is helpful or harmful.

  • University Place bowling center, former movie theater making way for apartment complex

    Nine new buildings are set to replace the two existing properties.

  • Single-Family Rentals Are Hot -- Here's Why and Where

    Last year was a record year for single-family rental (SFR) construction, and 2022 may well see more of the same. The article contains several lists, including which metro markets and individual cities have the largest SFR inventories right now. Indeed, rising home prices and interest rates have hampered affordability for many would-be homebuyers, but the relative privacy, space, and neighborhood feel that SFRs can provide are driving demand in that sector, too, and construction is soaring.

  • Where in the US are homes most affordable?

    A ranking of US cities by home sale prices and median income reveals that the most affordable places to buy a home are in the Midwestern US.