Luxury yacht market: Growth opportunities led by Alexander Marine International and Azimut Benetti SpA Worldwide Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury yacht market size is forecasted to increase by 366 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 11.26%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in recreational tourism, digital marketing, increasing social media use, and the increase in the HNWI population.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Yacht Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global luxury yacht market as a part of the marine market, which covers revenue generated by the companies providing goods and passenger maritime transportation.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alexander Marine International, Azimut Benetti SpA, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, FERRETTI SpA, Fincantieri Spa, Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH, Gruppo Fipa Srl, Heesen Yachts Sales BV, Horizon Yacht USA, Nobiskrug Yachts GmbH, Oceanco SAM, Overmarine Group Spa, Palmer Johnson.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (sail yachts and motor yachts), application (commercial and private), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

The sail yachts segment grew gradually by 195 thousand units million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. In this segment, the absence of a large engine, increased automation employed in production, and the introduction of fiberglass hulls will keep the prices of luxury sail yachts lower than luxury motor yachts. In addition, these types of yachts feature all possible modern conveniences, such as ACs, television, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, autopilot, computer-controlled electric winches for controlling the sails, and a reliable power-generating system. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the luxury yacht market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the luxury yacht market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the luxury yacht market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the luxury yacht market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury yacht market vendors

Luxury yacht Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.26% Market growth 2023-2027 366 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.98 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled Alexander Marine International, Azimut Benetti SpA, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, FERRETTI SpA, Fincantieri Spa, Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH, Gruppo Fipa Srl, Heesen Yachts Sales BV, Horizon Yacht USA, Nobiskrug Yachts GmbH, Oceanco SAM, Overmarine Group Spa, Palmer Johnson, Palumbo Group Spa, Perini Navi Spa, Sanlorenzo Spa, Viking Yacht Co., and Westport Yachts Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global luxury yacht market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Sail yachts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Motor yachts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alexander Marine International

12.4 Azimut Benetti SpA

12.5 Christensen Shipyards LLC

12.6 Damen Shipyards Group

12.7 Feadship Holland BV

12.8 FERRETTI SpA

12.9 Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH

12.10 Heesen Yachts Sales BV

12.11 Horizon Yacht USA

12.12 Oceanco SAM

12.13 Overmarine Group Spa

12.14 Palmer Johnson

12.15 Palumbo Group Spa

12.16 Viking Yacht Co.

12.17 Westport Yachts

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

