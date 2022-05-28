Luxury Yacht Market Size to Grow by 327.00 units at a CAGR of 11.32%| Motor Yachts segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Yacht Market size is expected to grow by 327.00 units with a YOY growth of 7.84% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the luxury yacht market is the increase in recreational tourism. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Luxury Yacht Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

This market research report extensively covers Luxury Yacht Market segmentations by the following:

Type - Software and services

Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Luxury Yacht Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The rise in recreational tourism is one of the major drivers driving the luxury boat market. Tourism is a key economic activity that contributes significantly to the economic growth, employment, and social development of many countries across the world. This is partly due to a rise in the number of tourists from emerging nations like China and India, who spend nearly three times as much on overseas tourism as they do on domestic tourism. Increasing tourism and recreational activities are just two of the major reasons behind this.

Market Trend

The adoption of sophisticated materials is another important aspect propelling the luxury boat market forward. The majority of conventional boats are made of steel or aluminium, which makes them hefty and limits their fuel efficiency. Despite the fact that steel and aluminium are less expensive than alternative materials like glass fibre reinforced composites or pure carbon fibre, yacht builders recognise the overall benefits of using carbon fibre in the boat's construction.

Market Challenge

One of the major roadblocks to the luxury yacht market's expansion is the high cost of operating. ACs, televisions, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, and autopilot are all standard features onboard motor luxury yachts. Luxury yachts require a reliable power generation system to run all of these features. As a result, luxury motor yachts have higher operating and fueling expenditures than luxury sail yachts. The high operating costs of commercially used luxury boats provide a threat to the worldwide luxury yacht market, despite the fact that their private operation is minimal.

Luxury Yacht Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32% Market growth 2021-2025 327.00 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.06 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd., Azimut Benetti SpA, Brunswick Corp., Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Feadship Holland BV, FERRETTI SpA, Heesen Yachts Sales BV, Overmarine Group Spa, and Palumbo Group Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Luxury Yacht Market Segmentation

Type

Geography

Luxury Yacht Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd.

Azimut Benetti SpA

Brunswick Corp.

Christensen Shipyards LLC

Damen Shipyards Group NV

Feadship Holland BV

FERRETTI SpA

Heesen Yachts Sales BV

Overmarine Group Spa

Palumbo Group Spa

Product Insights and News

Alexander Marine Co. Ltd. - The company offers luxury yacht through MEGAYACHTS and MOTORYACHTS product segments.

Damen Shipyards Group - The company offers superyacht by Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.

Azimut Benetti Spa - The company offers luxury yacht through Azimut Yachts brand.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Motor yachts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Sail yachts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive Landscape

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd.

10.4 Azimut Benetti SpA

10.5 Brunswick Corp.

10.6 Christensen Shipyards LLC

10.7 Damen Shipyards Group NV

10.8 Feadship Holland BV

10.9 FERRETTI SpA

10.10 Heesen Yachts Sales BV

10.11 Overmarine Group Spa

10.12 Palumbo Group Spa

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

