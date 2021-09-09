U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

LUXXFOLIO Lists on the Frankfurt Exchange

·4 min read
In this article:
Presenting at the HC Wainwright Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) is pleased to announce it has been granted approval and will commence trading September 9, 2021 on the Frankfurt Exchange in Germany under the symbol "LUH". The Frankfurt Exchange is the largest of seven stock exchanges in Germany with over 1.4 million securities listed.

Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.)
In addition, the Company will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Conference. This virtual conference is being held on September 13th. Dean Linden, CEO of LUXXFOLIO, will provide an overview of the Company's established digital asset expertise and the Company's plan for growth in its crypto currency mining division. Based on current miner delivery schedule, the Company is targeting a hash rate of 310 PH/s by July of next year, with the expectation of reaching production in excess of 151 PH/s by the end of this calendar year.

"With the difficulty rate remaining attractive, our goal remains to increase our hash rate as quickly as possible through aggressive expansion plans and leveraging our strong relationships with our supply partners", stated Dean Linden, CEO of LUXXFOLIO.

Mr. Linden will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference beginning on September 13th.

If you would like to listen to the Company's presentation or book a one-on-one conversation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors.

Recent Company Highlights

  • LUXXFOLIO began its active mining operation as announced on (NR July 28, 2021);

  • The Company announced on NR September 2, 2021, that it has installed 690 bitcoin miners operating at approximately 50 PH/s and expected to achieve in excess of 60 PH/s once fully optimized;

  • With the addition of another 2,400 Bitmain S19j Pro bitcoin miners previously announced (NR May 27, 2021, LUXXFOLIO is now targeting Bitcoin production to be approximately 310 PH/s by Q3 2022 based on current miners on order;

  • Construction is beginning on the expansion of the mining facility, which will increase power capacity to an estimated 15 MW and which the Company anticipates will provide LUXXFOLIO with the ability to push computing hash rates to more than 400 PH/s based on current technology and miner availability;

  • Diversification to the mining operation was announced on (NR September 7, 2021) with the agreement to purchase an Ethereum miner which will add 6 PH/s of BTC Equivalent hash rate; and

  • The Company up-listed in Q2 2021 in the US to the OTCQB under the symbol LUXFF (NR May 19, 2021).

Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery Dates

  • Q3 2021: 300 Miners

  • Q4 2021: 600 Miners

  • Q1 2022: 600 Miners

  • Q2 2022: 600 Miners

  • Q3 2022: 300 Miners

About LUXXFOLIO

LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a CSE listed, vertically integrated digital asset company based in Canada. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States powered primarily by renewable energy with a focus on Bitcoin mining and generating digital assets on the blockchain ecosystem. LUXXFOLIO provides investors with a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets like Bitcoin via the traditional capital markets.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "is targeting" "expects to", "anticipates", "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its hosting operations, miners, and the Company's development of its growth strategy are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

