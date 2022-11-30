U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

LVMH: 2022 Interim dividend

LVMH
·1 min read
LVMH
LVMH


Paris, November 30th, 2022

 


An interim dividend of €5.00 per share will be paid on Monday, December 5th, 2022.

The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st, 2022. The last trading day with interim dividend rights is Wednesday, November 30th, 2022.

 

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

 

 

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors

Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21

Media

Jean-Charles Tréhan

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 26 20



MEDIA CONTACTS

 

France

Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91

Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60

Publicis Consultants

+33 1 44 82 46 05

France

Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14

Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /

+ 33 6 79 11 49 71

Italy

Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach

SEC and Partners

+ 39 02 6249991

UK

Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen

Montfort Communications

+ 44 7921 881 800

US

Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein

Brunswick Group

+ 1 212 333 3810

China

Daniel Jeffreys

Deluxewords

+ 44 772 212 6562

+ 86 21 80 36 04 48

 

 

 

 

Attachment


