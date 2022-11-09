U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,803.68
    -24.43 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,973.61
    -187.22 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,529.05
    -87.15 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.93
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.98
    -0.93 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0025
    -0.0051 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1530
    +0.0270 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1394
    -0.0151 (-1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3100
    +0.6470 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,558.56
    -2,040.87 (-10.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.59
    -18.12 (-4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.18
    -7.96 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

LVMH begins the Métiers d'Excellence Institute program in the U.S. with Tiffany & Co. to train next generation of jewelry craftspeople

·3 min read

Tiffany & Co. works with the U.S. Department of Labor to kick-off LVMH's first ever U.S. registered apprenticeship program as part of National Apprenticeship Week

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Apprenticeship Week, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) announced today it has officially begun the first Métiers d'Excellence Institute (ME Institute) program in the United States with Tiffany & Co., the iconic American luxury brand and globally renowned jeweler. The program will train the first cohort of the next generation of craftspeople in jewelry design and fabrication, with trainees learning the artisanal, design and retail excellence and savoir-faire, named Métiers d'Excellence, for which LVMH is known.

The apprenticeship application process began in the summer and focused on recruiting artists from diverse, historically underrepresented communities to create opportunity and build an inclusive talent pipeline. Following an extensive review, LVMH and Tiffany & Co. selected and recently onboarded eight apprentices for the first cohort: Diana Olivarez, Elizabeth Shoobs, Elizabeth Matthan, Evan Martinez, Jiwon Hong, Isabella Dias, Maria-Emilia Proaño and Marianne Nieves de Banegas.

"Establishing the Métiers d'Excellence program in the U.S. will expand our pipeline of talent and advance our goal to promote workforce diversity in the luxury industry," said Gena Smith, Chief Human Resources Officer, LVMH North America. "By providing an exceptional cohort of apprentices with the opportunity to learn from experienced craftspeople, Métiers d'Excellence ensures that these skills are passed on to early career professionals and teaches apprentices to uphold LVMH's longstanding standards of excellence."

As the first Maison to kick-off the program in the U.S., Tiffany & Co. will focus the curriculum on jewelry design and fabrication over two years, including rotations through Tiffany Workshops.

"We are excited to commence the Métiers d'Excellence program following our recently launched social impact platform, Tiffany Atrium," said Mary Bellai, Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Tiffany & Co. "The Métiers d'Excellence initiative will enable us to reinforce the diversity and inclusivity of Tiffany & Co.'s workforce through one of our core pillars of Tiffany Atrium – education. Our efforts will support the long-term growth and development of students, early career professionals and educational institutions in the U.S."

LVMH and Tiffany & Co. worked closely with the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) to register the program. Registered Apprenticeships are industry-vetted and approved, validated by the U.S. Department of Labor or a State Apprenticeship Agency, and offer participants a portable, nationally recognized credential. Additionally, these programs provide a critical pathway for people to access quality career opportunities through hands-on learning and direct work experience.

This partnership represents the first apprenticeship program offered in the luxury industry for the Department as part of a larger list of skills-based learning programs. To celebrate this major milestone, the NYSDOL is officially kicking off National Apprenticeship Week with a ceremonial signing with LVMH, Tiffany & Co. and apprentices from the first cohort.

National Apprenticeship Week represents an opportunity to shed light on the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for rebuilding the economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities.

"Registered Apprenticeship continues to put New Yorkers on the path to great, in-demand careers while also providing employers with a skilled workforce," said Roberta Reardon, New York State Department of Labor Commissioner. "I thank LVMH and Tiffany & Co. for following this model, and encourage other companies to reach out to us if they are interested in learning how Registered Apprenticeships can help meet their business needs."

The launch of the Métiers d'Excellence program in the U.S. with Tiffany & Co. is the first of LVMH's Métiers d'Excellence initiative in the U.S., with several other Maisons planning to join in 2023.

Since its inception in France in 2014, more than 1,400 students have participated in the Métiers d'Excellence program in seven countries. The success rate has been tremendous, with 78% of apprentices continuing their studies or joining professions where they apply the skills they learned, many of which are at LVMH Maisons or external partners.

LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans and Château Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels and Stella by Stella McCartney.

Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co., founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, is a global luxury jeweler synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence.

With more than 300 retail stores worldwide and a workforce of more than 14,000 employees, Tiffany & Co. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories. Nearly 2,300 skilled artisans cut Tiffany diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company's own workshops, realizing the brand's commitment to superlative quality. 

Tiffany & Co. has a long-standing commitment to conducting its business responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which it operates. To learn more about Tiffany & Co. and its commitment to sustainability, please visit Tiffany & Co.
@tiffanyandco #TiffanyAtrium #TiffanySustainability

MEDIA CONTACT
Brenda De Alba
MSL 
+ 1 831 207 8627

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lvmh-begins-the-metiers-dexcellence-institute-program-in-the-us-with-tiffany--co-to-train-next-generation-of-jewelry-craftspeople-301672947.html

SOURCE LVMH

Recommended Stories

  • Why Jumia Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) fell 14% on Monday after the African online marketplace announced the departure of its co-chief executive officers. Jumia said co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec were stepping down today. The company appointed Francis Dufay as acting CEO as it conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

  • Apple’s Brain Drain Hinders Efforts to Pick Its Next Jony Ive

    (Bloomberg) -- Turnover at Apple Inc. has hindered efforts to replace the head of product design, leaving a gaping hole at the helm of a prominent team that’s been key to the iPhone maker’s prolonged success. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesCZ SBF’ed SBFLegendary de

  • Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass Resigns to Join Levi Strauss

    CEO Michelle Gass has been under attack from activist investors for sales declines and a steep drop in the department-store chain’s stock. She will become president of Levi and, eventually, the jeans giant’s CEO.

  • Republic First cuts board size from eight to six, sets date for long-delayed shareholder meeting

    The embattled bank also nominated two candidates to seek election to the board but could face opposition from an activist investor.

  • Pfizer is on the hunt for new blockbuster drugs, backed by its COVID fortune

    While sales of its COVID vaccines are falling, Pfizer plans to triple the price of the shots and use its bonanza from government contracts to buy and develop new blockbusters.

  • Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass Is Stepping Down and Joining Levi Strauss as President

    The executive has served as CEO of Kohl's since 2018. She joined the company in 2013.

  • Everbridge to reduce workforce by about 200, says CEO

    Burlington-based Everbridge is moving forward with its previously announced "realignment of resources."

  • Time Names Jessica Sibley as CEO

    The publisher of Time magazine has been expanding its operations as it seeks to diversify from its print business.

  • Grocery Outlet tops earnings estimates, names new CEO

    Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. slid nearly 4% in the extended session Tuesday after the discount grocery reported quarterly earnings above Wall Street estimates and said that it will have a new chief executive next year.

  • Puma's Gulden to head rival Adidas from Jan. 1

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Bjorn Gulden, who has led Puma since 2013, will move to the sportswear maker's bigger rival, Adidas, as chief executive from Jan. 1, Adidas said on Tuesday, replacing current CEO Kasper Rorsted, who is set to step down earlier than planned amid mounting problems at the company. "During his time as CEO of Puma, he revitalised the brand and led the company to record results," said Adidas supervisory board chairman Thomas Rabe.

  • Kohl’s CEO’s departure means one fewer Fortune 500 company with a female CEO and CFO

    Michelle Gass is leaving for the top job at Levi's, and Jill Timm will remain CFO at Kohl's.

  • Kohl's CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss

    Michelle Gass, CEO of department store chain Kohl's, is stepping down from her role early next month and will become the president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. Levi's said Tuesday in a release that Gass will start on Jan. 2, and the board of directors has put in motion a succession plan for her to succeed Chip Bergh as president and CEO in the next 18 months. Gass, who joined Kohl's in June 2013 as chief merchandising and customer officer, became CEO in May 2018.

  • ‘Weak, pathetic, and cruel’: HR managers weigh in on Elon Musk’s Twitter mass layoffs

    Experts call Twitter’s mass layoffs, which came via email less than a week after Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal closed, “infuriating and heartbreaking.”

  • Adidas Names Bjørn Gulden CEO

    The athletic juggernaut has poached Gulden from one of its rival brands, Puma.

  • Kohl’s CEO Gass steps down to join Levi’s

    Kohl’s Corp. CEO Michelle Gass is stepping down to join Levi Strauss & Co. as president. In a statement released on Tuesday, Kohl’s (KSS) announced that Gass will step down effective Dec. 2. Director Tom Kingsbury will serve as the company’s interim CEO from Dec. 2 until a permanent replacement for Gass is named.

  • Sustainable Investor Astarte Seeks $350 Million for New Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Alternative investment firm Astarte Capital Partners is seeking to raise $350 million for a second fund that’s focused on sustainable infrastructure and hard assets. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsTwitter Fires More Than 90% of I

  • Carvana Shares Plunge to Record Low as Used-Car Prices Fall Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. wiped out about half of its market value in just two trading sessions as the stock plunged to an all-time low on deepening gloom about used-car sales. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak

  • Siemens Healthineers aims for $300 million in savings

    Siemens Healthineers will restructure its diagnostics division to save around 300 million euros ($302 million) each year starting from 2025, the U.S.-German medical device maker said on Wednesday. Shares in Siemens Healthineers were up almost 2% by 1126 GMT following the announcement.

  • UPDATE 4-Crypto exchange FTX's token leads major coins in slide as investor jitters rattle market

    The in-house token of major crypto exchange FTX slumped on Tuesday, losing one-third of its value and dragging down other major digital assets, as investors appeared to take fright at talk of pressure on FTX's financials. The FTX token - which gives holders discounts on FTX trading fees - was last down more than 33% at $14.68, its lowest since early 2021. Bitcoin, the biggest digital token, was down 6.42% at $19,342.00, its lowest in two weeks, and was on course for its worst day since mid-September.

  • CNXC vs. SGSOY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    CNXC vs. SGSOY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?