LVMH: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Thursday, April 15, 2021 - Procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents

LVMH
·2 min read
Société Européenne with share capital of 151,427,201.70 euros
Registered office: 22 avenue Montaigne – 75008 Paris – France
775 670 417 RCS Paris

The extension of the health-related state of emergency in France until June 1, 2021, the ongoing public health crisis and the need to maintain measures limiting or prohibiting large gatherings have prompted LVMH SE to hold its Shareholders’ Meeting on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., behind closed doors, at its registered office, 22 avenue Montaigne – 75008 Paris (France), pursuant to the provisions of Decree No. 2021-255 published in the Journal Officiel (official gazette) on March 10, 2021 (see press release dated March 12, 2021 published on the Company’s website: www.lvmh.com, under Investors / Events / 2021 Annual General Meeting).

As a result, no admission cards will be issued. The means of taking part in the Shareholders’ Meeting are described in the convening notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Issue No. 36 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/document/202103242100624-36) and in the convening brochure sent to shareholders. The draft proposed resolutions were published in the BALO on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Issue No. 30 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/document/202103102100415-30). These publications are also available on the Company’s website, www.lvmh.com (under Investors / Events / 2021 Annual General Meeting).

The documents and information concerning the Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations.

In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders will be able to consult on the LVMH website www.lvmh.com (under Investors / Events / 2021 Annual General Meeting), the informational documents in preparation for this Meeting.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Company’s website to remain up-to-date with the latest announcements.

Attachment


  • Reopening Trade Throws U.S. Indexes Most Out of Sync in Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- The three main U.S. stock indexes are poised to close out one of the most disharmonious quarters in two decades.The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index have all moved in unison, up or down, in just 64% of sessions since the start of January. That’s the second-lowest ratio since 2001 and well below the quarterly average of 78% during that time.The disjointed trading among the three major gauges comes as investors pivot away from tech stocks that soared during the pandemic to those set to benefit from reopenings.“Definitely the break between the different indexes shows the rotation -- we’ve seen some head fakes, the whole market hasn’t gone one way or the other,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “There’s been different investment themes and different investors have had different views.”That rotation is set to break the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s five-quarter streak of gains that were better than the Dow’s. Through trading on Wednesday, the Dow Average had gained more than 5% against the Nasdaq this quarter, the largest outperformance since the end of 2018.But with a week of trading to go and 10-year Treasuries rallying, the reflation trade that has sent cyclicals soaring against tech remains vulnerable to a reversal.“The reason this correlation is less is because as yields moved higher, that impacted tech, but the average stock was outperforming by a wide margin,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “It makes sense in some regard that because of how quickly the 10-year moved up you saw a sharp rotation from growth to value and that’s why this correlation probably moved much lower.”To Gaffney that all means that it might be a while before the different indexes start dancing to the same tune again.“Messiness is a great word for it, I think that’s going to continue -- choppy markets,” said Gaffney. “It’s just uncertainty over the recovery and investors looking for value, looking to put money where it’s cheap.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Stocks’ 15% Rout Shows What Happens When Stimulus Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stock market is showing the world what happens when central banks and governments start exiting pandemic-era stimulus -- and it’s not pretty.The CSI 300 Index has lost 15% since climbing to a 13-year high last month as concern about tighter monetary policy replaced optimism about the economic recovery. Like elsewhere, the rally had been led by investors chasing a small number of stocks, many of whom piled in at the top as a frenzy grew. Now the gauge is trailing MSCI Inc.’s global benchmark by the most since 2016 this month and the most popular mutual funds are getting crushed.Central banks around the world are dealing with the aftermath of last year’s multiple interest-rate cuts and trillions of dollars in stimulus. Some, like the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have said they’ll stick to their loose policies for now. Others are being forced to act by inflation risks. Brazil last week became the first Group of 20 nation to lift borrowing costs, with Turkey and Russia following suit. Norway is also turning more hawkish.Investors in February began pricing in higher U.S. growth and consumer prices, bringing forward their opinion of how soon the Fed would be forced to raise interest rates. While that’s meant technical corrections in overpriced markets like the Nasdaq, none of the world’s stock benchmarks are falling faster than China’s.“China’s stock-market rout may reveal the challenge for stimulus withdrawal globally given that China is ‘first in, first out’ in the pandemic,” said Peiqian Liu, a China economist at Natwest Markets in Singapore.China has reasons to taper stimulus faster than other major economies. A tighter grip on the pandemic, a fixation with deleveraging, and a lack of investment choices for its citizens are some of them. But there’s little doubt the nation’s stock market has led the way since Covid-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.As the virus began to take root in the first two months of 2020, the CSI 300 slumped 12%, while global stocks continued to climb to new highs. When the MSCI All-Country World Index began sinking a few weeks later amid evidence the virus was spreading globally, China’s stock market was already rebounding on optimism more stimulus was on the way. By July, the rally had made local equities among the world’s hottest. China’s index peaked on Feb. 10, having surged 65% from last year’s low, before tanking.Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG cut their recommendation of Chinese stocks to the equivalent of sell this week, saying the country’s markets are likely to “suffer a bigger payback” than others from the gains seen during the pandemic. That’s the brokerage’s second downgrade of Chinese equities in five weeks.“We took our profit on China A-shares in early February, given the prospects of tighter domestic macro policies,” Jean-Louis Nakamura, Asia Pacific chief investment officer for Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch, wrote in a client newsletter this week.The CSI 300 fell as much as 0.9% on Thursday before erasing losses. It last traded up 0.2%.The Communist Party has good reason to be concerned about excessive stimulus. When the global financial crisis hit in 2008, China turned to credit to bolster its economy. The resulting pile of debt to this day threatens the stability of the country’s financial system. Inflows into onshore stocks and bonds last year are also fueling concern among officials about distortions to asset prices, especially if the money starts to flow back out.Lessons from the past mean there’s a greater focus in China on the risks caused by too much liquidity, both domestically and abroad. The government has revived a campaign to cut leverage that was shelved amid the trade war with the U.S., as well as efforts to limit the impact of “hot money.”“China’s policy exit remains one of the most important uncertainties to its own recovery and financial markets ahead,” Li-Gang Liu, managing director and chief China economist at Citigroup Inc., wrote in a report this month.(Updates with today’s trading in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund’s Woes Worsen as Discount Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s worst selloff since December is dealing a particularly harsh blow to the biggest fund tracking the cryptocurrency.The $29.4 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) has dropped about 20% so far this week, nearly double the decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. GBTC closed over 14% below the value of its underlying holdings on Wednesday as a result -- a record discount, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The dislocation has deepened despite Grayscale Investment LLC parent Digital Currency Group Inc.’s plans to purchase up to $250 million worth of GBTC shares.The GBTC free-fall highlights the extent to which the latest leg of the retail-driven crypto craze is cooling. The trust has persistently traded at a premium to its net asset value since launching, with investors willing to pay up for a piece of Bitcoin as it rockets higher. However, given that GBTC doesn’t allow redemptions -- meaning that trust shares can only be created, not destroyed like in conventional funds -- the number of shares outstanding has ballooned to a record 692 million. With Bitcoin’s price now stalling, that’s created a supply and demand imbalance as accredited investors in the trust seek to offload their shares in the secondary market“GBTC has a fixed supply and acts like a leveraged play on Bitcoin,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart said. “As price goes down, sentiment goes down, GBTC is going to fall further than Bitcoin. Same thing happens on the way up.”Bitcoin fell for a fifth day on Thursday to a two-week low, its longest losing streak since December. Demand for crypto has sank amid emerging signs that retail traders are retreating from markets, with everything from call options volume to GameStop Inc. shares to the mega-popular Ark Innovation exchange-traded (ticker ARKK) fund faltering.In addition to individual investors stepping back, demand from institutions may be cooling with the debut of several Bitcoin ETFs in Canada. While U.S. regulators have yet to approve the structure, high-profile issuers such as Fidelity Investments have filed plans.“The addition of ETFs in Canada likely pulled away some capital from GBTC,” Seyffart said. “Mainly institutional money, because most retail can’t easily buy a Canadian ETF.”(Updates with Digital Currency Goup’s plans to buy GBTC shares in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen now open to U.S. bank dividend payouts, stock buybacks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said U.S. banks look healthy enough to be allowed to pay dividends and repurchase stock, an updated view that reflects top economic officials' growing confidence in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Yellen made her comments in a second day of testimony in Congress alongside Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Asked by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown if she opposed banks paying dividends and buying back stock, Yellen said she was previously opposed but financial institutions look healthier now and "should have some ability to, abiding by the rules, to make returns to shareholders."

  • Dalio sees 'good probability' bitcoin gets outlawed

    'Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing,' Dalio tells Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer.

  • Mastercard battles return of $19 billion UK class action

    A specialist London court will this week re-consider allowing an historic 14 billion pound ($19 billion) class action against Mastercard to proceed, which could entitle adults in Britain to about 300 pounds each if successful. Former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, who alleges that Mastercard overcharged more than 46 million people in Britain over nearly 16 years, hopes the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) will certify the case after the UK Supreme Court overruled objections to it proceeding in December. A two-day court hearing will kick off on Thursday and will determine the fate of Britain's first mass consumer claim -- and clarify the rules for a string of other competition class actions that have stalled in its wake.

  • Worst Bond Losses in Decades Show Volatility Starts to Sting

    (Bloomberg) -- Government and corporate bonds around the world have tumbled in their worst start to a year this century, as markets spooked by the prospect of resurgent inflation turn increasingly volatile.The notes have lost about 3.7% so far in 2021, even after dip-buying in recent days, according a Bloomberg Barclays index of investment-grade securities across currencies going back to 1999. That’s worse than for similar periods in previous years.An unprecedented confluence of events has triggered concerns that faster inflation will increasingly eat into fixed-income returns. The $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed earlier this month in the U.S. came as many central banks have also vowed to keep rates near historic lows. At the same time, progress with vaccines has helped authorities lift lockdowns, spurring signs of a global economic rebound.While Treasury yields have declined this week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down the risk of unwanted inflation Tuesday, broader signals in recent weeks suggest market concerns may linger. A proxy for inflation over the coming decade rose to about 2.3% last week, the highest since 2013.Investors longing for a sign it’s safe to pile back into their favorite risky bets for the year are becoming fixated with measures of bond volatility. As they wait for the extreme moves to subside, they’re cutting duration in fixed-income portfolios.The ICE BofA MOVE index, a gauge which uses one-month implied price swings across different bond maturities in the U.S. Treasury market, has averaged the highest this month since April last year.“In order to calm down markets and improve sentiment, we need to find a plateau where rates could stay for several days,” said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging-market debt at German money manager Union Investment.Long-dated Treasuries led yields higher in recent weeks, with the pain spreading also to the belly of the curve. U.S. government debt of 25 years or longer have lost about 13% so far in 2021. Some investors such as Ray Dalio and Bill Gross are predicting more losses in Treasuries.As a result, strategists are predicting large quarter-end rebalancing flows out of equities and into Treasuries. Bank of America strategists estimated that $88.5 billion could shift into U.S. fixed income, including $41 billion into Treasuries.Read more: Dalio wants you to swap Treasuries for Chinese debtThe selloff put an end to the bull market in long-term U.S. Treasuries that began in the early 1980s. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Total Return Index, which tracks bonds maturing in 10 years or longer, has plunged about 20% since its peak in March 2020, putting the market in bear territory.The jump in borrowing costs is spurring corporates globally into action. They’ve sold more than $740 billion of notes across currencies so far this year, the most ever for such a period. Shorter debt is hot, with over half of last week’s U.S. high-grade deals featuring two- or three-year tenors, offering investors a greater degree of protection from rising bond yields.High-yield corporate bonds have also done far better than U.S. government debt or investment-grade notes from companies because of their larger spreads, which give them a buffer against rising yields. Asia high-yield dollar notes, which have even bigger yield premiums, have bucked the broader trend to make money.Some non-U.S. dollar fixed income, such as European high-yield bonds, Chinese yuan debt, and a Japanese currency-based basket of investment-grade securities, are also still in the black. That compares with a loss of about 5% so far this year for U.S. investment-grade credit.(Updates charts)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • Don't pay an investment adviser to 'beat the market' — do this instead

    Data shows a majority of fund managers lost out to the S&P 500 for the 11th straight year.

  • Banks, energy stocks drag Wall St lower; Biden's presser in focus

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday, dragged down by economically sensitive bank and energy stocks and shrugging off data showing the labor market continued to limp out of a coronavirus-induced recession. The Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report, the most timely indicator of economic health, showed fewer-than-expected Americans filed new claims for state unemployment benefits last week. "The entire market is sort of shortsighted, focused more on the recent run and completely forgetting about the improving outlook," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York.

  • Dalio on Bitcoin: ‘Good Probability’ It Will ‘Outlawed’ by US Gov

    The Bridgewater Associates founder said Wednesday that bitcoin has "proven itself" but could face something akin to the 1930s ban on owning gold.

  • Strategists raise their stock market outlooks for 2021

    The first quarter of the year has not even ended yet, and Wall Street firms are already building a case for stocks to rise even further in 2021.

  • World’s Biggest Wealth Surge Marks Rise of Billionaire Adani

    (Bloomberg) -- After spending two decades building a business empire centered around coal, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now looking beyond the fossil fuel to cement his group’s future. His ambitious plans are getting a boost from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Adani has emerged as India’s infrastructure king, diversifying from mines, ports and power plants into airports, data centers and defense -- sectors Modi considers crucial to meeting India’s economic goals. Investors are rewarding the pivot, betting the tycoon’s strategy of dovetailing his interests with the government’s development program will pay off.The group’s six listed units added a combined $75 billion to their market value in the past year at the height of a pandemic, capping the best 12 months in their history. That’s the most after the nation’s two biggest business empires, Tata group and Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. Blue-chip names including French oil giant Total SE and Warburg Pincus LLC have plowed money into Adani’s companies.In less than two years, Adani has gained control of seven airports and almost a quarter of India’s air traffic. He has unveiled plans to boost his renewable energy capacity almost eightfold by 2025, positioning himself to benefit as the government debates ambitious climate targets that would cut net greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century. Last week, he won a contract to co-develop a port terminal in Sri Lanka, a neighbor India is courting to check China’s influence in the region. Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month with EdgeConneX to develop and operate data centers across India.“Adani is politically savvy and invests in mostly sensible, long-dated infrastructure projects” broadly tied to government priorities, said Tim Buckley, director of energy finance for Australia and South Asia at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, or IEEFA. “So long as India sustains strong growth, the group is likely to prosper under his leadership and witness a surge in global investor interest.”The focus on India’s infrastructure forms “the core of our ‘nation building’ philosophy” and the group has created thousands of jobs and delivered unprecedented value to its shareholders, Adani said at a JPMorgan India Summit in September. A representative for the group declined to comment for this story.After starting out as a commodities trader in the late 1980s, Adani is now richer than Jack Ma and is India’s second-wealthiest person with a net worth of $56 billion. He added $50 billion to his fortune in the past year, about $5 billion more than Ambani, Asia’s richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani’s net worth rose more than any other billionaire’s this year.Adani shot into the international limelight when he won a coal project in Australia in 2010. Ever since, he’s come under attack from climate activists including Greta Thunberg. A “Stop Adani” campaign by environmentalists disrupted development, with pressure building on lenders to turn off the credit tap. In a 2019 interview with Bloomberg News, Adani said the project’s goals were energy security for India and jobs for locals.But back home, Adani has been at the center of another controversy that got louder especially after Modi became prime minister in 2014. Opponents of the powerful leader say Adani’s success is largely due to his closeness to Modi -- an allegation denied by the tycoon -- and his propensity to align his investments with Modi’s policy objectives.Critics point to reports that the federal government under Modi relaxed airport bidding rules, helping Adani’s group qualify despite having shown no prior experience running an airport. A lease the conglomerate won in the southern state of Kerala faced challenge in court, with a local minister last year calling the winning bid an “an act of brazen cronyism.”The Adani group rejected those claims and said it won through a competitive process. In a Jan. 21 statement, the government said Adani was the top bidder among 86 registrations, and the process was transparent. The nation’s Supreme Court is still hearing the dispute. The Adani group representative declined to comment.Old LinksLike Modi, Adani hails from the western Indian state of Gujarat. About two decades ago, Adani publicly backed Modi when a crisis threatened to end the rising politician’s career. Modi was under attack by rivals and businessmen who accused him of failing to prevent bloody sectarian riots in his home state in 2002. Adani created a regional industry lobby and helped kick off a biannual global investment summit in Gujarat in 2003 that boosted Modi’s pro-business credentials.“The connection between Modi and Adani dates back to 2003,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst who wrote the biography “Narendra Modi: The Man, the Times.” “Adani’s fortunes will certainly take a beating” without Modi in power. Should that happen, he will start forging close ties with the new ruling party, Mukhopadhyay said.Responding to his opponents, Modi said in a parliament speech last month that the role of private enterprise in the economy is as important as the public sector, and wealth creators are a necessity. The Adani representative declined to comment.Deft RevampBuoyant credit markets helped fuel Adani’s expansion. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. sold a 10-year dollar bond in January at a 3.10% coupon, compared with 4.375% in June 2019. Adani Green Energy Ltd. signed a $1.35 billion loan facility last week from 12 banks including Standard Chartered Plc and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., one of the biggest renewable loans in Asia.While Credit Suisse Group AG estimates the group’s gross debt jumped 29% to $24 billion in the six months through September from a year earlier, a spinoff and ring fencing of units in 2015 has provided comfort to creditors.The biggest threat Adani faces is coal. Financial institutions around the world are increasingly under pressure to avoid funding energy projects using the dirtiest fossil fuel. Adani Enterprises is India’s biggest importer and also a contract miner for 101 million tons annually. His investments of more than $2 billion in Australia are running into challenges and delays, and could pose a risk to any of the units stepping in to fund the development.“Adani knows that coal is a stranded asset,” IEEFA’s Buckley said.Cutting ImportsAdani’s new ventures face far fewer headwinds. He has plans for defense manufacturing, heeding Modi’s calls to help cut reliance on expensive imports. He is also scaling up production of solar panels and modules, again under Modi’s “Make in India” appeal. The foray into data centers follows the government’s proposed law that requires data to be stored locally.Adani’s penchant for attracting foreign capital also jibes with the priorities of a Modi administration that doesn’t have a large enough budget to finance its infrastructure priorities. Warburg invested $110 million in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone this month, while France’s Total took its total investment in Adani Green to $2.5 billion.“All told, Adani Group is doing all the right things,” said Chakri Lokapriya, chief investment officer at TCG Asset Management Co. in Mumbai, whose fund recently sold its holdings in Adani units but is looking to buy again. “In coming years, Adani group will own controlling stakes in critical gateways to infrastructure, power generation and information technology.”(Updates market cap in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Belgian Soccer Team Shelves Initial Public Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Belgian soccer team Club Brugge has postponed an initial public offering in Brussels, citing market conditions.Club Brugge announced its decision in a statement Thursday. The team had originally planned to price the IPO Thursday and begin trading Friday on Euronext Brussels, according to a prospectus filed last week.Bloomberg News reported earlier that Club Brugge was considering shelving the listing due to weak investor demand. Club Brugge could still decide to proceed with a listing at a later date, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.Grizzly Sports NV, an investor group led by Chairman Bart Verhaeghe, had planned to sell at least 30% of the company in the IPO.Club Brugge’s shares were being offered at 17.50 euros to 22.50 euros apiece, giving it market value of 229 million euros ($271 million) at the midpoint, according to its prospectus. The scrapped listing won’t affect the team’s plans for a new stadium, as Club Brugge wasn’t raising any new funds in the IPO.Credit Suisse Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berenberg and Belfius Bank worked on the listing.Read more: Top Belgian Soccer Team Has Star Power at Heart of IPO Pitch (Updates with confirmation of postponed IPO from first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • History Says Bond Traders Are Terrible at Timing Fed Liftoff

    (Bloomberg) -- A word of warning for all those bond traders banking on a Federal Reserve rate hike as soon as next year: Since 2008, markets have underestimated how patient officials can be in lifting borrowing costs from zero.After the Fed first slashed rates that low during the financial crisis, hedgers and bettors in money-market derivatives established a track record of being consistently too aggressive on a first move higher, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. In late 2008, traders already saw several hikes in the following couple years, even though it ultimately took officials until 2015 to tighten, the bank’s analysis shows.That pattern may be happening again -- the savviest speculators in interest rates are looking at trillions of dollars in stimulus and an accelerating vaccination campaign and they’re concluding that there’s no way rates can stay this low without inflation getting out of control.Swaps and futures now reflect almost a quarter-point of tightening late next year, and fully price in three increases of that size in total by the end of 2023.To be clear, the Fed hasn’t always stuck with its plans for the path of rates. But Wall Street strategists warn that the likely outcome this time is that the market ultimately blinks first. It’s a game of chicken that carries risk for both sides, not just traders with money on the table.For the Fed, the standoff threatens to complicate its entire policy framework. The peril is that its message of patience will continue driving up long-term Treasury yields, already near the highest in more than a year, and eventually tighten financial conditions by rattling stocks or jacking up corporate financing costs.“The market has its pricing and perceptions, and what happens can differ from that and has,” said Alex Roever, head of U.S. rates strategy at JPMorgan. The market has been testing the Fed by “trying to push further forward the first hike. But Fed officials don’t seem to be having any of it.”Last CycleTraders were reluctant to align their wagers with the speed of increases officials were penciling in after the central bank began its last tightening cycle. That was in part because after its 2015 liftoff, the Fed failed to deliver the multiple hikes it had projected for 2016. It eventually tightened only once that year as the Brexit vote dimmed the growth outlook. The dynamic shifted in early 2017, when traders had to scramble to price in a hike in response to Fed signals.The Fed said last week that it will keep rates near zero until the labor market reaches maximum employment and inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time. Governor Lael Brainard said this week the approach implies “resolute patience.” Chair Jerome Powell has also said he wants to see actual inflation data, and in testimony this week played down the risk that growth would spur unwanted price pressures.That hasn’t quelled investors’ inflation angst, which has jolted most Treasury maturities. The selloff has been particularly acute in the so-called belly of the curve, such as the five-year note -- which is closely linked to the Fed’s path over that horizon.The yield on the five-year reached about 0.9% this month -- its highest since March 2020, spurring a reassessment of one of the bond market’s premier reflation trades -- the curve steepener. The rate has since settled back to around 0.8% as traders mull the Fed’s next step.Parsing DotsTraders may have reason to hope that their rate-hike bets will pay off. In projections released last week, 7 of 18 officials predicted higher rates by the end of 2023, compared with 5 of 17 in December. A handful saw a move in 2022, and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he’s in that group.Still, the median Fed projection is for rates to remain on hold through 2023, so for some analysts the move has been too far, too fast.“Markets are in general forward-looking, but the Fed’s new framework by design is backward-looking, and Powell made clear they’ll be guided by realized data not forecasts,” said Guneet Dhingra, head of U.S. interest-rate strategy at Morgan Stanley. “Some disconnect between markets and the Fed policy is understandable, but the degree of disconnect now is simply glaring. It’s more likely that the market comes to the Fed than the Fed comes to the market.”Given the Fed’s playbook is to begin tapering its bond buying before lifting rates, as it eventually did after the 2008 crisis, tightening is a long way off, said Dhingra. He recommends wagering on further curve steepening, specifically between 5- and 30-year yields, on the view that tightening expectations will fade.That spread peaked at around 166 basis points this month -- near the widest since 2014, before narrowing back to around 150 basis points as the market shifted toward earlier rate increases.To some degree, the market itself is telling the Fed it can settle for merely monitoring the bond tumult for now. Financial conditions, a way of looking at the overall level of stress in markets, have held steady in the face of rising yields. Stocks aren’t far from record highs, for example.At JPMorgan, the thought is that the Fed holds steady until 2024. So the bank aligns with Morgan Stanley’s view, seeing the reckoning ahead coming from traders ultimately stepping back from tightening bets.For now, the bond market is at a crossroads after absorbing a tough stretch, with longer maturities in particular entering a bear market amid mounting inflation expectations. The market’s outlook for consumer-price growth over the coming decade surged this month to an almost 8-year high of 2.34%.“One thing the Fed also has to be careful about is that it’s very hard to get the market to completely comply with everything they want at the front-end of the curve when there’s a bear cycle in the back end,” said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank AG.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jerome Powell Says Better Outlook Reflects Vaccine Progress, Fiscal Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell​ said the U.S. central bank would wait until the economy has “all but fully recovered” to pull back the extraordinary monetary support it rolled out in response to the coronavirus pandemic.“As we make substantial further progress toward our goals, we’ll gradually roll back the amount of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities we’re buying. And then in the longer run, we’ve set out a test that will enable us to raise interest rates,” Powell said Thursday in an interview on National Public Radio’s Morning Edition show.“So, we will -- very, very gradually, over time, and with great transparency, when the economy has all but fully recovered -- we will be pulling back the support that we provided during emergency times,” Powell said.Data released later on Thursday showed applications for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to the lowest in a year in the week ended March 20, signaling improvement for the labor market as vaccinations accelerate and business restrictions ease in many states.The Fed chief and his colleagues on the central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee held interest rates near zero at the conclusion of their policy meeting last week and reiterated guidance that they would maintain their massive bond-buying campaign at a $120 billion monthly pace until “substantial further progress” had been achieved on their goals for employment and inflation.Longer-term interest rates have been on the rise since Democrats won control of the Senate in January as investors have speculated that the Fed’s timeline for withdrawal of stimulus may be pulled forward, thanks in large part to the $1.9 trillion relief package recently signed into law.Powell, in his fourth time speaking publicly this week, said during the NPR interview that upgraded economic projections published following last week’s meeting reflected an acceleration in vaccinations against Covid-19 and the historic fiscal support from Washington.Robust RecoveryThe projections showed Fed officials expect economic growth of 6.5% in 2021, which would mark the fastest annual pace of expansion since 1983. They also revealed that seven of 18 FOMC participants expected it would be appropriate to begin raising rates by the end of 2023 -- up from five in December, when the last round of projections was published.“We’ve seen something like 85 million Americans have now had at least one shot. Daily shots are running at 2.5 million. And that’s going to enable us to reopen the economy sooner than might have been expected,” Powell said.“The amount of fiscal support the economy has received is historically large, and that’s going to result in higher economic activity and hiring,” he said. “I’d want Congress to get the bulk of the credit here.”Liftoff ConditionsThe FOMC’s latest policy statement says it won’t begin raising rates “until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the committee’s assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time.”Powell nodded to that guidance Thursday during the NPR interview when asked whether all of the money the Fed and Congress have pumped into the economy to counter the effects of the pandemic would result in higher inflation.“We are strongly committed to inflation that averages 2% over time,” he said. “If it were to be higher or lower than that, then we’d use our tools to move inflation back to 2%.”Market OptimismEchoing that sentiment, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told a separate event later on Thursday that a temporary rise in price pressures this year would be followed by inflation returning to -- or slightly above -- 2% in 2022 and 2023. he also played down concerns of economic overheating or financial markets becoming too frothy.“At this stage of the cycle, given the hole in the labor market, supportive financial conditions are an important source of support,” he said in response to a question after giving a virtual speech to the Institute of International Finance. “Markets are forward looking and my interpretation of asset valuations and liquidity and capital and leverage right now is that they are broadly consistent with the baseline view of a very robust recovery, ample fiscal support, successful vaccinations.”Clarida also played down the rise in bond yields as reflecting the brighter outlook.“I interpret the rise in yields since last summer as reflecting several factors. Optimism about recovery, about vaccines, about fiscal support, and about the Fed’s ability to get inflation to 2% and keep it there,” he said.(Updates with Clarida comments in final four paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkey’s Central Bank Chief May Have Little Time to Repair Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- If the experience of Sahap Kavcioglu’s most recent predecessors is any indication, Turkey’s new central-bank chief has little time left to win back the trust of foreign-exchange traders -- or he may lose it forever.In the past three instances when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the governor, the reaction of the currency markets in the first week of the new incumbent’s tenure set the tone for his entire term. Which is why the lira’s plunge this week -- notwithstanding Kavcioglu’s pledge to maintain policy continuity -- is so telling.When Murat Cetinkaya was appointed in 2016, he struggled to reverse an erosion of central-bank credibility that led to an early slide in the lira he was never able to reverse. Murat Uysal suffered a similar experience when he took over in 2019. But when Naci Agbal was appointed last November, he managed to reassure markets almost immediately that he was ready to enact the rate increases needed to tackle inflation. The lira rallied more than any other currency that week, and went on to post the world’s best performance during his term.If that pattern is any indication, traders may have already returned their verdict on Kavcioglu, seeing him as an Erdogan loyalist who will quickly ease policy in line with the president’s view that higher borrowing costs stoke inflation rather than control it. The lira has tumbled about 9% since he took over late last week, signaling concern that Turkey has lapsed back into the vagaries of the past five years, a period marked by currency meltdowns, rising inflation and negative real yields.TURKEY REACT: Cut You Lose Lira, Hike You Lose Central Bank JobKavcioglu sought to reassure markets on Sunday, pledging to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability and to stick to the central bank’s scheduled rate-setting meetings. On Tuesday though, Yigit Bulut, a senior adviser to Erdogan, appeared to dial that back, reiterating the president’s desire for lower interest rates.Still, the new governor promised to stick to the single interest-rate framework adopted by his predecessor, state news agency Anadolu reported, citing a meeting between the monetary authority and commercial lenders on Wednesday.When trading began on Monday, the lira lost as much as 15% and ended the day about 8% weaker. One-week borrowing costs surged to a 100%, options volatility jumped to the highest since September 2018 and short traders raised wagers against Istanbul stocks.Erdogan refrained from comments about overhauling the central bank on Wednesday, bringing signs of relative calm to Turkish markets. The lira was little-changed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, and the Borsa Istanbul 100 Index closed 2.6% higher.Turkey Spoils Emerging Bond Auctions, But No 2018 Contagion SeenPressure on central-bank chiefs to keep interest rates at, or close to all-time lows has already made Turkey an investment laggard. As the nation’s real yields flipped between world-beating highs and less than zero, the lira has missed out on a revival of confidence in emerging markets. Flows into the world’s developing economies have increased 29% in the past five years, while Turkey’s have declined 54%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.To be sure, borrowing costs in Turkey aren’t just a function of the multiple benchmark rates the nation has used from time to time. The weighted average cost of funding to banks has been more influential in allowing the central bank to tighten policy without outright hikes. By that measure, governors have created a more hawkish environment than the official rates suggest.Murat Cetinkaya (April 11, 2016 -- July 6, 2019)A member of the rate-setting panel before being elevated to the governorship, Murat Cetinkaya was seen as something of a compromise between the lower-rate school favored by Erdogan and the market-friendly approach advocated by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu. But that brief period of calm evaporated as Erdogan quickly reasserted his influence over policy. A failed coup against the president just three months after Cetinkaya’s appointment didn’t help. The governor did tighten funding conditions in the first two years of his tenure, before the 2018 currency crisis prompted him to enact outright increases.But by then, the market appeared to have judged Cetinkaya a slow mover. His subsequent resolve, in which he oversaw 1,650 basis points of rate hikes, failed to restore his credibility, and when he was eventually removed, the lira had lost almost half its value.Murat Uysal (July 6, 2019 -- November 7, 2020)Turkey’s central bank had been on hold for months when Murat Uysal took over, and authorities had relied on fiscal stimulus to ride out the country’s first recession in a decade. Still, the specter of a double-dip recession was looming and the government wanted to kick-start growth by lowering interest rates as inflation was cooling. All this limited Uysal’s room for maneuver.Despite a promise to pursue independence from the government, Uysal didn’t enjoy the unqualified confidence of traders as he enacted stealth increases rather than lift the benchmark rate, deployed reserves and used state banks to support the lira. As inflation eased, he delivered a net 1,375 basis points of rate cuts. At the end of his tenure, the lira had lost a third of its value as global market turmoil triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic further pressured the currency.Naci Agbal (November 7, 2020 -- March 20, 2021)Naci Agbal’s term was a veritable honeymoon for traders as he simplified interest-rate policy, making it more predictable. A former finance minister and a household name in the country, Agbal had no prior experience of monetary policy. Yet he was seen as a welcome antidote to Uysal’s dovishness. And as Erdogan pledged to embrace more orthodox policies, confidence in the central bank’s ability to keep rates aligned with economic conditions soared.Agbal delivered 875 basis points of rate hikes during his four-month governorship, including a larger-than-expected 200 basis-point increase last Thursday. That day may have marked a high-point in confidence in the period since the 2016 coup attempt. The following day, he was fired.(Adds Kavcigolu’s pledge in sixth paragraph, updates Wednesday’s lira and stock moves in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nationwide tells 13,000 staff to 'work anywhere'

    The UK's biggest building society says it wants to give employees more control over their lives.

  • Cathie Wood Preps Space ETF as Ark’s First New Fund in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood may be about to cap a stellar year with a suitably themed new product.Ark Investment Management’s new space ETF could make its debut as soon as the start of next week, based on regulatory filing dates. The actively managed exchange-traded fund would track U.S. and global companies involved in space exploration and innovation.If it comes it will be the first new product from Ark since the 2019 launch of the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) and follows a stellar 12 months in which Wood’s ETF assets skyrocketed to $47 billion from just $3.3 billion.Her funds -- which include five that are actively-managed and two that track indexes -- had a rough ride as tech shares sold off in recent weeks. But the flagship fund is still up 154% over the past 12 months and her products have taken in about $16.4 billion just this year, suggesting a new one would be met with strong demand.“It’s certainly what the market has appetite for right now,” said Matt Benkendorf, chief investment officer of Vontobel Quality Growth. “Ark has shown a tremendous propensity to attract money, and all eyes are on them.”Wood’s firm filed for the fund on Jan. 13, which means the earliest Ark could complete the Securities and Exchange Commission approval process and release the ETF to investors is March 29, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, although its application may get held up. A spokesperson from Ark declined to comment since the fund is still in the SEC quiet period.News of the upcoming fund sparked an industry-wide rally earlier this year, with both peer ETFs and individual stocks like Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. soaring. Assets in the Procure Space ETF (UFO) have more than tripled since Ark filed for ARKX, now up to $130 million.ARKX’s sister products offer a compelling performance picture. Three of them -- the $22 billion flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) are up more than 150% in the past year.“They’ve certainly built up a loyal following of investors that will seed that fund well,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “It just seems like a good encapsulation of the market moment that we started the year in, with all the money going into these super high-growth, long-term ideas.”In fact, retail traders have been anxiously awaiting the new product launch, with TikTok videos hyping the fund. Mark Leclair, a 43-year-old who lives in Texas and does software support, has already set aside some money to invest in ARKX when it debuts.“I’m going to jump all over that,” he said in a phone interview. “Cathie is doing her own research and analysis, and she is making conclusions that the Street just doesn’t see. It really aligns with what I believe in which is trying to make smart investments in industry disruptors.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Renewable-Energy Backers Want 10-Year Tax Credits in Biden Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The clean energy industry is rushing to hitch a ride on President Joe Biden’s emerging infrastructure plan, lobbying for a decade-long extension of coveted tax credits as the White House drafts a recovery proposal that could top $3 trillion.Lobbyists for the industry want to attach the long-term extension of credits used by the wind, solar and other industries, to the plan -- a windfall that would be worth billions of dollars if successful.“The flood gates are open,” said Paul Bledsoe, a former Senate Finance Committee staffer now with the Progressive Policy Institute. “Everyone is trying to get the maximum amount.”Supporters are counting on Congress to use the budget reconciliation process that allows passage of some tax and spending legislation on a simple majority vote to move the infrastructure bill, since it is unlikely to garner enough Republican support. Republicans used the process in 2017 to mandate the sale of Arctic drilling rights.The Biden administration has signaled it supports broad-based extensions of clean energy tax credits as part of Biden’s ambitious plans for fighting climate change. That includes a call to decarbonize the electric grid by 2035 and for carbon neutrality by 2050.White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy said March 11 that clean energy tax credits would be part of the administration’s recovery proposals. “We have to look at every tool in our tool box,” she said.Among the backers of the push for tax incentives is the solar energy industry, which is making the argument to lawmakers that a 10-year extension will provide the consistency the solar sector needs to be effective.It can’t be “a two-year investment tax credit and then move on to some other bright shiny object,” Abigail Ross Hopper, president and chief executive officer of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said in an interview. “It will need to be sustained.”The effort won’t be a slam dunk. Conservatives are already mounting an effort to fight the plan, said Tom Pyle, a former adviser to Donald Trump and the president of the American Energy Alliance, a free-market advocacy group.“It’s laughable that on the one hand they claim the industry is the cheapest form of energy and that they are the fastest growing and on the other hand they are lobbying the government for 10 more years of handouts,” Pyle said in an interview. “The message I’m getting is they still need federal assistance to be a viable industry.”Congress extended the investment tax credit used for residential and commercial solar projects at its current rate of 26% for two years in December 2020 as part of a $2.3 trillion spending and coronavirus relief bill.Other backers of the effort include the hydropower industry, which supports a 10-year extension of both the investment tax credit and production tax credit used by the renewable energy industry.“Developers need long-term certainty to accommodate the lengthy development process for these capital-intensive facilities,” said Malcolm Woolf, president of the National Hydropower Association, a Washington-based trade group, which is also calling on Congress to create new tax incentives to help the industry preserve its existing fleet of dams.The forthcoming infrastructure package, set to be a core part of Biden’s longer-term economic plan and estimated in the trillions of dollars, could also provide a pathway for extending a lucrative consumer tax-credit for the purchase of electric vehicles.“Any infrastructure package must include green priorities, and those priorities certainly include support for the decarbonization of the transportation sector, which means personal and commercial EVs as well as charging infrastructure,” said Representative Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat who serves on the House’s tax writing committee.And the energy storage industry supports efforts to make the stand-alone storage projects eligible to receive the investment tax credit “at the same levels and timeframes as other clean energy industries,” Jason Burwen, interim chief executive officer of the the USA Energy Association, said in a statement.The renewable energy industry argues that long-term extensions are needed to comprehensively fight climate change.“If you’re clear-eyed about where we are relative to where the science says we need to be, that means going big -- and part of going big is moving beyond endless cycles of short-term stopgap measures toward a stable, predictable and long-term tax platform that puts millions of Americans back to work building a 21st century clean energy economy,” said Bill Parsons, chief operating officer for the American Council on Renewable Energy, a trade group.Suzanne Leta, the head of policy and strategy at SunPower Corp., said a 10-year extension of the ITC is a top priority.“We believe strongly that the first and most important thing the Biden administration and Congress can do is a long-term ITC extension with parity for individuals and corporations,” Leta said in a phone interview. But lawmakers can help further by making that credit refundable, even temporarily, as tax equity financing dries up.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.