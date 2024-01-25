LVMH grows sales as luxury shoppers show resilience

A sign on the exterior of a Louis Vuitton luxury boutique operated by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis SE is pictured in Paris

By Mimosa Spencer

PARIS (Reuters) -Luxury goods group LVMH posted a 10% rise in fourth quarter sales, as growth edged up from the previous quarter, driven by resilient demand - including in China - for its high end fashion labels over the all-important end-of-year period.

Sales at the world's biggest luxury group, which owns labels including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Tiffany, came to nearly 24 billion euros ($26 billion) in the final three months of the year, stripping out currency fluctuations and acquisitions.

That was just ahead of analysts' expectations for 9% growth, according to a consensus cited by HSBC. Sales had grown by 9% in the third quarter, and by 17% in both the first and second quarters.

The most expensive luxury goods makers like LVMH and Cartier-owner Richemont have shown the most resilience to a downturn in consumer spending. Rivals, which sell products at lower prices, such as Britain's Burberry, have struggled.

"The highest-end products are those that have the highest demand in the world," LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault told analysts, citing haute couture products from labels like Christian Dior and adding that he was happy with the group's growth rate.

Arnault said he was "very confident" about 2024.

Business at Louis Vuitton from high-end Chinese spenders in Europe reached 70% of the level generated in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, chief financial officer Jean-Jacques Guiony told reporters.

"We have significant growth in Chinese customers which continues unabated," he told reporters.

"It has gone well, we generated a good level of activity with comparison bases that were not so simple last year, notably in December, with a very good level of activity, so in terms of demand we are fairly happy," he said, speaking of the group's overall results.

After a post-pandemic splurge that fuelled stellar sales growth for high end fashion companies over two years, consumers have been reining back purchases, particularly younger, less wealthy clientele that are more vulnerable to rising inflation.

LVMH, a conglomerate spanning spirits, jewellery, cosmetics and fashion, is regarded as a bellwether for the wider luxury industry.

Barclays' analysts project industry-wide growth from high end luxury companies of 5% this year, down from 9% last year and double digit growth the previous two years.

Spending by Americans and Europeans remains subdued, the analysts say, and has been only partially offset by the return of Chinese tourists after lockdowns.

Sales at LVMH's fashion and leather good division, which includes its largest labels Vuitton and Dior, climbed 9% during the quarter, just below expectations for 10% growth.

The group proposed a dividend of 13 euros per share, up from 12 euros a year ago. It forecast continued growth next year despite an uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical context.

"The current quarter is expected to benefit from a strong Chinese recovery and consumer cluster," said Jelena Sokolova, senior equity analyst of consumer discretionary and luxury goods at Morningstar. "We continue to see Chinese demand globally as a global bright spot for luxury."

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

(Writing by Mimosa Spencer and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Aurora Ellis)