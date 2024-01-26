Dior Owner Climbs on Resilience to Broader Luxury Slowdown

(Bloomberg) -- LVMH shares rose after the maker of Louis Vuitton handbags and Dior fashions showed greater-than-expected resilience to a slowdown gripping the luxury industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Revenue grew 10% on an organic basis in the final three months of last year, the world’s largest purveyor of luxury goods said late Thursday, surpassing estimates and reassuring analysts and investors.

Management’s confident tone “supports our view that 2024 could be a smooth rather than difficult year of normalization for LVMH,” Citigroup analyst Thomas Chauvet wrote in a note.

The post-pandemic boom that for a time made LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Europe’s most valuable company lost steam in the second half of last year as inflation took hold. But the results from LVMH and Cartier owner Richemont earlier this month suggest the strongest brands weathered the crucial holiday shopping season well.

LVMH shares rose as much as 8.5% in early Paris trading, the biggest intraday gain in almost two years. The company ceded its rank as Europe’s most valuable company to Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S in September.

Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony said the group was able to manage its costs, helping profitability.

Business is now normalizing after an “exceptional” period of growth after Covid, Guiony said. “We’re leaving this period with favorable growth levels.”

Cognac and Champagne

LVMH’s key fashion and leather goods unit, which includes Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, increased sales by 9% last quarter on an organic basis.

The wines and spirits unit, with brands such as Moët & Chandon Champagne and Hennessy Cognac, unexpectedly grew in the final three months of 2023 following two straight quarters of declining sales.

Story continues

Guiony said the worst for the Cognac business is “likely behind us,” with China in particular still absorbing high levels of inventories following the lockdowns of 2022.

Asia excluding Japan saw quarterly organic sales growth of 15% while the US recovered sequentially to 8% growth, up from 2% in the previous three months. Guiony said LVMH has yet to see the return of mass-market Chinese tourists to Europe, but the group is benefiting from strong levels of spending from very wealthy Chinese travelers in capital cities like Paris.

Profit from recurring operations for the year beat estimates, rising to €22.8 billion ($24.7 billion.) LVMH doesn’t currently plan further price increases for 2024, Guiony said.

LVMH’s chairman and chief executive officer, Bernard Arnault, said his sons Alexandre and Frederic will be named to the company’s board, where they will join two of his other children, daughter Delphine and son Antoine.

The French billionaire has been grooming his kids to potentially lead the luxury empire he founded, and all five currently have roles at the company.

Arnault said he has no plans to spin off assets. “I would never consider this,” he said, since “the group is built on a diversity of labels.”

(re-leads the story on sharesR)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.