U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.00
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,713.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,091.75
    +19.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,905.30
    +6.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.60
    +0.55 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.00
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.03
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    +0.0055 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.46
    -0.49 (-2.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0030
    -0.1960 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,768.13
    +465.73 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.26
    +7.73 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,918.50
    +42.22 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

LVMH: Share buyback program

LVMH
·1 min read
LVMH
LVMH

Paris, March 1st, 2023

 

In accordance with its share buyback program, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (LVMH) has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate for the acquisition of its own shares for a maximum amount of one billion five hundred million euros over a period beginning on March 1st, 2023 and ending on or before July 20th, 2023.

The shares repurchased are intended to be cancelled.

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Starboard Cruise Services, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

  LVMH CONTACTS

 Analysts and investors
 Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun
 LVMH
 + 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21

 Media
 Jean-Charles Tréhan
 LVMH
 + 33 1 44 13 26 20

 

MEDIA CONTACTS

 

 France
 Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+33 1 44 82 46 05

 France
 Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /
 + 33 6 79 11 49 71

 Italy
 Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
 SEC and Partners
 + 39 02 6249991

UK
 Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
 Montfort Communications
 + 44 7921 881 800

 US
 Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
 Brunswick Group
 + 1 212 333 3810

 

 China
 Daniel Jeffreys
 Deluxewords
 + 44 772 212 6562
 + 86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment


Recommended Stories