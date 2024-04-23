Here’s How LVS Advisory Evaluated Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

LVS Advisory, a New York City-based full-service investment firm, recently released its first-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The LVS Event-Driven portfolio declined (1.4%) (net of all fees and expenses) in the first quarter compared to a 1.6% gain for its benchmark High-Yield Bond Index. On the other hand, its Growth Portfolio returned 14.7% during the same period compared to a 10.6% return for its benchmark, S&P 500 Total Return Index. For more information on the fund’s top picks in 2024, please check its top five holdings.

LVS Advisory featured stocks like Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) in its Q1 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services. On April 22, 2024, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) stock closed at $143.01 per share. One-month return of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) was -2.83%, and its shares gained 48.77% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has a market capitalization of $18.555 billion.

LVS Advisory stated the following regarding Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"We added Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to the growth portfolio in October 2023. I am highlighting Booz Allen this quarter because the exercise of comparing BAH to CACI serves as an interesting example of weighing the trade-offs between “quality” and “value” when picking stocks. Booz Allen is a technology consulting firm specializing in government contracting. Founded in 1914, Booz Allen has a storied history partnering with the US Government which includes helping the US Navy prepare for World War II. These deep roots have helped engrain the Company into the fabric of Washington DC and provide a foundation for the business’ deep moat. Not resting on its laurels, Booz Allen has relentlessly re-invested in its business by acquiring and retaining the top talent and technology in the government contracting space. This has translated into Booz Allen serving as one of the most awarded government contractors. The Company is the #1 provider of artificial intelligence to the US Federal Government with nearly 200 government AI contracts spanning defense, national security, and civil missions. Frost & Sullivan ranks Booz Allen as the most innovative company in the Global Managed Detection and Response Market. The Company is also ranked highly in broader surveys including Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ and Glassdoor’s ‘Best 100 Places to Work’…” (Click here to read the full text)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) was held by 30 hedge fund portfolios compared to 34 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

