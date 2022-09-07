LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / LWX Group (Long Win Co. Ltd) plans to launch its newest binary options mobile platform during Q4 2022 in a push to grab more market share among retail traders internationally.

LWX Group, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Press release picture

The move, which follows on from the success of its PAMM system, will support continued growth for LWX Group's initiative to expand its reach in key markets such as APAC, expanding its product offering and focus on delivering immense value to its new and existing clientele.

The Marshall Island-based firm mentioned its new mobile platform would allow individuals to trade their views on daily price movements in the futures markets such as the S&P 500 stock index, gold or crude oil.

"Attracting retail traders is now a key component in our group's growth strategy. We have worked tirelessly day and night together with our tech advisory partner Axion Trade to come out with the framework" said Stephen Wu, Founder of LWX Group .

"In LWX's new BO platform, our users can simply place trades with just a few taps on their phone screen. They can also opt into our exclusive retail protection program where if they follow and execute trades based on our suggested strategy, their losses will be protected by us," added Wu.

CONTACT:

Media Details

Company Name: LWX Group

Contact Person: Winston Gledhill

Mail: winstonglenhill@lwxgroup.com

City and Country: London, UK

Website: https://lwxgroup.com/

SOURCE: LWX Group





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/714944/LWX-Group-Announces-New-Binary-Options-Platform-Equipped-with-Retail-Protection



