U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.25
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,509.00
    -86.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,393.75
    -39.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,952.20
    -13.40 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.09
    +1.27 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1157
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    27.66
    -2.83 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3406
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4000
    +0.2100 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,931.29
    -966.37 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    848.26
    +5.80 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,861.43
    +144.09 (+0.54%)
     

LXP Industrial Trust to Review Letter from Land & Buildings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LXP Industrial Trust
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LXP
  • LXP-PC

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution real estate investments, announced that it received a letter from Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (“Land & Buildings”) on Friday, January 28, 2022. Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the LXP Board of Trustees will review the letter to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of LXP’s shareholders.

The full text of the Land & Buildings letter follows:

January 28, 2022
Via Email, Facsimile and Overnight Courier

LXP Industrial Trust
One Penn Plaza, Suite 4015
New York, NY 10119
Attn: T. Wilson Eglin
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dear Mr. Eglin:

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (“Land & Buildings”) sets forth its willingness to offer to acquire LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP” or the “Company”), through an appropriate acquisition entity by merger or otherwise, at a price equal to $16.00 per share in cash, which represents a premium to LXP’s most recent closing price of $14.41, and a 22% premium to the $13.12 unaffected price prior to LXP announcing our engagement with LXP’s Board of Trustees (the Board”). We believe our proposal represents the best means for stockholders of LXP to maximize the value of their shares.

We propose that the transaction be accomplished through a definitive merger agreement. Our proposal is conditioned upon satisfactory completion of due diligence typical for a transaction of this type, obtaining all necessary consents and approvals, waiver of any Company anti-takeover provisions, other customary conditions for a transaction of this type and size and the execution of a definitive agreement. We have had discussions with several debt and equity financing sources, including financial institutions, regarding this matter and they are highly confident of their ability to provide appropriate financing commitments at the time of execution of a definitive merger agreement. We would deliver any necessary financing commitments simultaneously with the signing of a definitive agreement such that the transaction would not be subject to any financing contingency. We are prepared to enter into an appropriate confidentiality agreement and commence our due diligence immediately.

Our interest in acquiring LXP is based on publicly available information. If as a result of our due diligence we find evidence of additional value inherent in the Company based on operating results, synergies or otherwise, we would be willing to upwardly adjust the offer price to reflect such additional value. We invite you to share with us any documentation in your possession which you believe reflects additional value in the shares that you believe may not already be known to us.

We stand ready to meet with the Board and its representatives as soon as possible. We believe that our proposal is the best opportunity for stockholders to maximize the value of their shares on an expeditious and cost-effective basis. Please be aware that our proposal is non-binding, and we reserve the right to both withdraw this proposal or to modify it in any way for any reason.

We expect that the Board will seriously consider our proposal and meet with us promptly. We intend to evaluate all our options and take appropriate action with respect to LXP, including making our offer public, should we fail to hear a favorable response from the Board to our proposal. Please call me at (203) 987-5830 to discuss.

Very truly yours,
LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC

By: /s/ Jonathan Litt
Name: Jonathan Litt
Title: Founder & CIO

ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
LXP Industrial Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Sherman / Andrew Siegel
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Phone: (212) 355-4449



Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Is a Better Buy Than GM or Ford

    Tesla’s price/earnings multiple is down about 23% from recent averages, as estimates have gone up while the stock price has gone down.

  • Oil Majors Expected To Post Strong Earnings Next Week

    Big oil earnings reports are starting to trickle in, and while earnings have improved significantly, some analyst expectations may not be met

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Spotify Lost More Than $2 Billion in Market Value After Neil Young Pulled His Music Over Joe Rogan’s Podcast

    Spotify’s market capitalization fell about $2.1 billion over a three-day span this week, coming after folk rocker Neil Young yanked his songs from the audio-streaming giant to protest Joe Rogan’s misinformation-spreading podcast. Shares of Spotify fell 6% from Jan. 26-28. Over the same time period, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index rose 1.7% and the Dow […]

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The 60%-40% portfolio will deliver anemic returns over the next decade — here’s how to adapt

    Investors must add alternative investments to their asset-allocation mix. These three model portfolios deliver similar returns with less risk.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Must Take This Step; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures fell s;ightly Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Comcast, Chevron, and 7 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Chevron Comcast and Kimberly-Clark were among the many U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Several other energy firms declared dividend increases as well. Oil services company Halliburton (HAL) said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share, more than double the 4.5 cents it has been paying.

  • Is Roblox a Buy Right Now?

    Investors in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have had a bumpy ride lately. While existing investors might be upset with the recent share price correction, those who have missed the boat earlier have another opportunity to buy Roblox stock on the cheap. There are many reasons investors might find Roblox a compelling investment opportunity.

  • How Tesla's Record Earnings Impact Lucid and Rivian

    Despite reporting record earnings after market close on Wednesday, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and other electric car companies like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) saw their stock prices tumble on Thursday and Friday. Here's how Tesla's results and management's commentary affect Lucid and Rivian. Daniel Foelber (Lucid): If you're new to investing, it can seem confusing when an industry-leading company like Tesla reports incredibly impressive results, but its stock price gets crushed anyway.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    Roughly 20% of S&P 500 companies report earnings this week, including Google’s Alphabet, General Motors, Facebook’s Meta Platforms, Ford Motor and Amazon.com.

  • Crypto's 'Tornado Cash' fans money laundering fears, may be 'tip of the iceberg'

    Tornado Cash, a crypto mixing service, is being used to launder digital coins in ways that's raising alarm.

  • The Nasdaq Has Plummeted 14% in 2022, but These 3 Dividend Kings Have Shrugged It Off

    On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve confirmed intentions to begin raising interest rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted to expect the unexpected, stating that the Fed would take a flexible approach to raise rates and respond to inflation as needed. Although it's a reasonable position to take, and could be the best course of action long term, the U.S. stock market tends to hate short-term uncertainty.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in February 2022

    Many top growth stocks have been falling significantly over the past several months. Three stocks that have fallen more than 20% in the past six months but have strong businesses are Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Legalization might not be coming to the U.S. marijuana industry anytime soon as President Joe Biden has not shown much interest in the issue.

  • Is it time to bail out of the stock market? Wild price swings are shaking the resolve of some investors.

    Is it time to bail? Here's what some financial pros are saying to help soothe the frayed nerves of their clients amid a stretch of topsy-turvy trade.

  • Penn National Gaming Q4 Earnings Preview: Watch for Progress in Mobile Gaming

    Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ: PENN) mobile gaming efforts have been getting the attention of investors because of their potential for faster growth and more significant profit potential. As economies reopen, investors are worried mobile gaming growth could slow for Penn National. Investors and analysts will be keen to see what updates the company provides on its efforts to expand its mobile gaming reach.