U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,009.82
    +79.74 (+2.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,105.26
    +374.96 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,755.11
    +384.15 (+3.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.57
    +54.19 (+3.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.34
    +4.21 (+3.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.70
    -17.90 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    +0.23 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0406
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2241
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3180
    +0.9250 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,967.84
    +1,315.03 (+4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    673.09
    -8.02 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

LXR REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·16 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GGBBF

Q1 2022 LTM* Total Net Revenue of $19.7 Million.
Total and E-commerce Q1 Net Revenue Up 65% and 100%, Respectively.
E-commerce Penetration was 73% of Total Net Revenue in Q1 2022.
AOV increased 9% to $915.

MONTREAL, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXR" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned handbags and personal accessories, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022").

For the last twelve-month period ("LTM") ending March 31, 2022, total net revenue was $19.7 million, including LTM e-commerce net revenue of $12.0 million, which represented an increase of 92% and 140%, respectively, over the same period last year. The Company's full year total net revenue target for 2022 is between $25 million and $30 million.

Provided below are the financial highlights and a discussion of our financial results for the three–months period ended March 31, 2022, which are to be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the period.

Overview of Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022") as Compared to the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021")

  • Total net revenue increased 65.1% to $4.3 million from $2.6 million.

  • E-commerce net revenue increased 100.3% to $3.1 million and e-commerce average order value ("AOV") increased 8.5% to $915 per transaction. E-commerce net revenue as a proportion of total net revenue ("E-commerce penetration") increased to 73.3% versus 60.4%.

  • Retail net revenue was $1.1 million versus $1.0 million, an increase of 11.3%. At quarter-end, we had ten stores in operation as compared to four in Q1 2021. As at March 31, 2022, all our ten stores were in operation.

  • Gross margin increased to 35.3% as compared to 33.0%.

  • Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased by 61.3% to $2.0 million, representing 46.6% of net revenue, from $1.2 million, or 47.7% of net revenue. SG&A expenses in Q1 2021 included the benefits of pandemic-related government wage subsidies. Excluding these subsidies, Q1 2022 SG&A increased 43.4% versus Q1 2021.

  • Adjusted Net loss (a non-IFRS measure) was $0.8 million versus a loss of $1.0 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-IFRS measure) was a loss of $0.6 million versus a loss of $0.7 million.

  • Free Cash Flow (a non-IFRS measure) was negative $0.5 million as compared to negative $1.6 million.

  • Cash availability at the end of Q1 2022 was $3.7 million as compared to $3.8 million in Q4 2021.

_______________________________

* Last twelve months ending March 31, 2022.


Discussion of the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" further below. For a reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, see "Select Consolidated Financial Information" further below.

Net Revenue

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, total net revenue increased by 65.1% to $4.3 million from $2.6 million in Q1 2021. During this period, approximately 73.3% of our total net revenue was generated from e-commerce and 26.7% from retail activities (stores and wholesale channels combined), as compared to 60.4% and 39.6%, respectively, in Q1 2021.

During this period, approximately 66.5% of our net revenue was generated in the U.S., with the balance coming from Canada, as compared to 74.9% from the U.S. in Q1 2021. This shift in revenue mix is explained primarily by the significant increase in our Canadian e-commerce activities.

E-commerce

E-commerce net revenue during Q1 2022 was $3.1 million, an increase of 100.3% compared to the prior period. E-commerce penetration increased to 73.3% versus 60.4% in Q1 2021. AOV during the period was $915, an increase of 8.5% versus the comparable period last year.

Retail

Retail net revenue during Q1 2022 was $1.1 million, an increase of 11.3% compared to $1.0 million in Q1 2021. The increase reflects the partial recovery of our retail activities from the adverse economic impact of COVID-19 on customer foot traffic and store opening restrictions.

Our store network consisted of ten stores, of which all were open in Q1 2022, compared to ten stores as at March 31, 2021, of which four were open. During Q1 2022, we did not open or permanently close any store locations.

Gross Profit & Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit in Q1 2022 increased 76.3% to $1.5 million as compared to $0.9 million in Q1 2021. The increase in gross profit is attributable to the increase in total net revenue, which grew 65.1%, and to a higher gross margin over this period.

Gross margin in Q1 2022, came in at 35.3% compared to 33.0% in Q1 2021, primarily due to a more profitable revenue mix made up of higher e-commerce sales which enjoy typically higher gross margin and to greater efficiencies in inventory management and product sourcing.

SG&A Expenses

In Q1 2022, SG&A expenses increased by 61.3% to $2.0 million, compared to $1.2 million in Q1 2021. This net increase of $0.8 million in expense was primarily growth-related and due to higher advertising and promotion spend which increased 68% to $0.4 million as compared to Q1 2021 and to higher wages and salaries from headcount additions, which increased by 60% to $1.0 million. During Q1 2022, our ten stores were in operation as compared to four stores in operation in Q1 2021 which, in turn, increased store related wages and salaries and licensing fees.

In Q1 2021, the Company recognized approximately $0.2 million in COVID-19 related payroll subsidies from the Federal Government's Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program. These subsidies, which were not available in 2022, were recorded as a reduction in the associated personnel costs which the Company incurred, and were recognized as a reduction in wages, salaries and employee benefits expenses. Excluding these subsidies, Q1 2022 SG&A increased 43.4% versus Q1 2021.

Net Loss

Despite an increase in gross profit to $1.5 million, as described above, SG&A expense increased to $2.0 million, which resulted in a reported Net Loss in Q1 2022 of $0.9 million as compared to a Net Loss of $0.9 million in Q1 2021.

Adjusted Net Loss

In Q1 2022, Adjusted Net Loss was $0.8 million as compared to an Adjusted Net Loss of $1.0 million. Adjusted Net Loss as a percent of total net revenue was 18.4% compared to 38.8% in Q1 2021. This $0.2 million improvement was primarily due to lower stock-based compensation expense and the absence of pandemic-related government wage subsidies in the period.

Adjusted EBITDA

In Q1 2022, Adjusted EBITDA improved by 21.9% to a loss of $0.6 million as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.7 million in Q1 2021. This improvement was primarily due to lower stock-based compensation expense and the absence of pandemic-related government wage subsidies in the period.

Free Cash Flow

In Q1 2022, we generated negative Free Cash Flow of $0.5 million as compared to negative Free Cash Flow of $1.6 million in Q1 2021. This $1.1 million improvement was primarily due to a higher relative net change in non-cash working capital of $1.0 million. Capital expenditures, as was the case in Q1 2021, were negligible.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information
The following table summarizes LXR's recent results for the periods indicated:





For the three-month
periods ended
March 31,

Unaudited






2022

2021






$

$


Net revenue




4,295,516

2,602,071


Cost of sales




2,779,805

1,742,287


Gross profit




1,515,711

859,784









Operating expenses







Selling, general and administrative expenses




2,002,452

1,241,274


Depreciation of property and equipment




68,764

72,072


Amortization of intangible assets




4,407

19,728


Results from operating activities




(559,912)

(473,290)


Other income and expenses







Finance costs




141,674

180,642


Foreign exchange loss




222,380

230,102


Net Loss




(923,966)

(884,034)









The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income or Adjusted Net Loss and Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



For the three-month periods
ended

March 31,




2022

2021


Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss


$

$


Net Loss


(923,966)

(884,034)


Adjustments to Net Loss:





Foreign exchange loss


222,380

230,102


Stock-Based Compensation Expense


(88,723)

(200,750)


Government wage subsidy program


-

(154,769)


Adjusted Net Loss


(790,309)

(1,009,451)








For the three-month periods
ended

March 31,




2022

2021


Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA


$

$


Net Loss


(923,966)

(884,034)


Add: Amortization and depreciation expense


73,171

(884,034)


Add: Finance costs


141,674

180,642


EBITDA


(709,121)

(611,592)







Adjustments to EBITDA:





Foreign exchange loss


222,380

230,102


Gain on disposals of property and equipment



Stock-based compensation expense


(88,723)

(200,750)


Government wage subsidy program


-

(154,769)


Adjusted EBITDA


(575,464)

(737,009)


Selected Quarterly Financial Information

The following table summarizes certain of our financial results for the most recently completed eight quarters for which financial statements have been prepared by us as a reporting issuer. This unaudited quarterly information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS. Due to the impact of COVID-19 and other factors such as seasonality, the results of operations for any quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results of operations for the full year.

($)



Consolidated statements of loss

Q1-2022

Q4-2021

Q3-2021

Q2-2021

Q1-2021

Q4-2020

Q3-2020

Q2-2020

Total net revenue

4,295,516

6,415,527

4,987,628

4,026,028

2,602,071

3,391,813

2,857,718

1,430,284

E-commerce revenue

3,149,395

3,958,670

2,506,850

2,522,682

1,572,640

1,715,804

880,373

807,954

E-commerce revenue % of total net revenue

73.3%

61.7%

50.3%

62.7%

60.4%

50.6%

30.8%

56.5%

Gross margin

35.3%

37.3%

35.2%

32.8%

33.0%

32.7%

28.2%

33.6%

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

(790,309)

123,230

(363,117)

(912,914)

(1,009,452)

(887,070)

(746,691)

(934,116)

Adjusted EBITDA

(575,464)

298,025

(166,851)

(684,741)

(737,010)

(708,579)

(372,369)

(643,919)

Adjusted EBITDA % of total net revenue

(13.4%)

4.6%

(3.3%)

(17.0%)

(28.3%)

(20.9%)

(13.0%)

(45.0%)



















Run rate metrics and growth:









Total net revenue – last 12 months revenue run-rate

19,724,699

18,031,254

15,007,540

12,877,630

10,281,886

13,777,419

24,825,779

30,282,676

E-commerce revenue – last 12 months revenue run-rate

12,137,597

10,560,842

8,317,976

6,691,499

4,976,771

4,379,723

3,839,571

3,944,486



















Free Cash Flow:









Net loss

(923,966)

(492,803)

59,223

(1,580,635)

(884,034)

(2,208,618)

(2,786,350)

(1,741,391)

Add: non-cash items

(11,095)

724,391

(412,761)

889,543

(94,643)

137,960

1,135,973

24,825

Add: Net change in non-cash working capital

393,568

1,221,311

(1,821,998)

(531,266)

(628,959)

1,435,622

1,712,028

994,985

Cash flows provided/(used) in operating activities

(541,493)

1,452,899

(2,175,536)

(1,222,358)

(1,607,636)

(635,036)

61,651

(721,581)

Less: acquisition of property and equipment

(4,435)

(4,283)

(15,436)

(9,998)

(14,593)

(4,171)

0

0

Free Cash Flow

(545,928)

1,448,616

(2,190,972)

(1,232,356)

(1,622,229)

(639,207)

61,651

(721,581)



















Liquidity:









Cash availability

3,662,768

3,810,767

2,640,169

4,481,560

4,775,470

7,334,425

1,213,542

2,567,913

Working capital

6,833,114

7,052,502

7,083,280

7,033,183

7,133,717

8,949,997

2,877,864

4,523,360



















Capitalization:









Shares outstanding

92,783,155

92,783,155

92,783,155

92,783,155

92,783,155

92,783,155

32,783,145

32,783,145

Closing share price

0.11

0.14

0.10

0.13

0.12

0.25

0.20

0.25

Market capitalization

10,206,147

12,989,642

9,278,316

12,061,810

11,133,979

22,731,873

6,556,629

8,195,786

Add: Total debt

6,526,453

5,999,440

6,272,286

5,758,443

4,814,459

5,733,129

5,173,259

5,438,870

Less: Cash

3,570,681

3,695,677

2,603,395

4,315,918

4,653,792

7,289,957

501,033

797,777

Enterprise value (EV)

13,161,919

15,293,405

12,947,207

13,504,335

11,294,646

21,175,045

11,228,855

12,836,879

Multiple of EV/Last 12 months revenue

0.67x

0.85x

0.86x

1.05x

1.10x

1.54x

0.45x

0.42x

About LXR

LXR is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products from Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada and Chanel, among other high-quality brands, by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail "shop-in-shop" experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of LXR's performance and results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of LXR's financial information reported under IFRS. Management uses non-IFRS measures including: "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted Net Loss", "Free Cash Flow", "LTM Total Net Revenue", "LTM E-commerce Net Revenue" and "Inventory Turns". These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of LXR's operating performance and thus highlight trends in LXR's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Management believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of company performance. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. For a definition of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Loss, and a reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures, see the above tables presented.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are prospective in nature and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, including, without limitation, store openings and closures, as well as other statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, outlook, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management, which includes assumptions about continued revenues based on historical past performance, management's historical experience, perception of trends and current business conditions, expected future developments, including the Company's capacity to secure additional financing, and other factors which management considers appropriate. With respect to the forward-looking statements included in this press release, management has made certain assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company's ability to meet its future objectives and strategies, the Company's ability to achieve its future projects and plans and that such projects and plans will proceed as anticipated, the expected growth of the Company's e-commerce revenue, the expected number and timing of store openings, entering into new and/or expanded retail partnerships, the Company's ability to source products, the Company's competitive position in the vintage luxury industry, and beliefs and intentions regarding the ownership of material trademarks and domain names used in connection with the marketing, distribution and sale of the Company's products as well as assumptions concerning general economic and market growth rates, currency exchange and interest rates and competitive intensity, notably in the context of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

All forward-looking statements included in and incorporated into this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Readers are cautioned that the actual results achieved will vary from the information provided herein and that such variations may be material. Consequently, there are no representations by LXR that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those set out in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/13/c5498.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Why Nio Bounced Back Big Today

    Entering the final day of trading this week, the stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) had been down more than 12% just this week, and more than 25% over the past month. After rising more than 9% Friday morning, Nio American depositary shares (ADSs) were still up 7.1% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. There are fears the U.S.-listed ADSs could be delisted as the company joined a growing list of Chinese names that will be required to provide proof of meeting U.S. accounting and audit standards for three straight years.

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. The energy sector has been the biggest contributor to skyrocketing inflation in […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • 1 Reason Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shareholders were in for a pleasant surprise Friday as the semiconductor maker made significant gains. As of 1:05 p.m. ET, Nvidia's share price had surged by  9.8% as investors became more bullish about the market in general. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up by nearly 4% at that point in the session.

  • Five Imploding $40 Billion Companies Are Shadows Of What They Were

    Feel poorer after the S&P 500's sell-off? Just know it could be worse. Much worse. Investors who piled in some $40 billion firms found out.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy, and Sundial Stocks Popped on Friday

    Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings last night, and in so doing, sparked a rally across the cannabis sector today. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Aurora Cannabis itself are already up 13%, and peer producers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are benefiting as well -- up 8.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Heading into Q3, analysts had forecast that Aurora Cannabis would lose $0.19 per share (0.25 Canadian dollars, and furthermore, this was a pro forma prediction) on sales of $41.5 million -- about CA$53.7 million.

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground. The shares were down 9.6% to $40.71 in midday trading on Friday, a steep discount to the $54.20 per share acquisition price.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates

    Investors are primarily concerned about inflationary pressures and how they might affect the economy. The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April put inflation at 8.3%. While this is below March's CPI of 8.5%, it's still well above the Federal Reserve's long-term inflation target of 2%.

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Popping Higher Today

    What happened Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock rocketed yet again this morning, surging as high as 15.1% within 15 minutes of the market's opening. The electric vehicle (EV) stock has rebounded so dramatically that it's now up almost 32% in just two days, as of this writing.

  • This portfolio manager’s strategy uses just one ETF and his own ‘crash indicator’ to beat the market by 530%

    Our call of the day from Thomas Kee Jr. is pounding the table over the importance of volatility, but says investors need to not just fear the lows, but embrace the highs.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Several companies have announced stock splits this year. While investors were initially enthusiastic, that sentiment has faded as macroeconomic headwinds have pummeled the market. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is now down 28% from its high, and many popular stocks have fallen even further.

  • Why Figs Stock Is Crashing Today

    Figs (NYSE: FIGS) stock is plummeting in today's trading. The healthcare apparel company's share price was down roughly 23.8% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Figs published its first-quarter results after the market closed yesterday, posting sales and earnings that came in lower than the market had anticipated.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    These blue chip stocks can generate steady passive income in even the most challenging environments.

  • Health Check: How Prudently Does Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Use Debt?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • 10 Amazing Stocks Under $10 (Part II)

    Because of this stock market crash, some wonderful stocks are super cheap in 2022. Here's a mini-portfolio of innovative companies trading under $10 a share right now.

  • Why CTI Biopharma Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) moved sharply higher after the drugmaker reported first-quarter results Friday morning. Investors were pleased with the initial sales figures for Vonjo, its first approved drug, and pushed the stock price 20.8% higher as of 11:22 a.m. ET. On March 1, 2022, the FDA approved Vonjo to treat patients with myelofibrosis, a rare bone marrow disorder.

  • It’s Time to Let These 2 Stocks Out of the Penalty Box, Says J.P. Morgan

    After heavy losses last week, the fifth week in a row that the markets fell and the longest such losing streak in a decade, investors may be forgiven for some hesitance when it comes to buying in. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ has fallen ~26%, the S&P 500 is down ~17%, and the Dow, which performed best among the major indexes, has shed 12%. It’s a market environment that does not appear conducive to a bullish strategy – but JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has put together a set of reasons for buy