LXRandCo ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING

MONTREAL, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXRandCo" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury products, today announced the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held June 9th at 10:30 a.m. EDT in Montreal.

Each of the nominees listed in LXRandCo's Management Information Circular dated May 5th, 2022, were re-elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Company's directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy.

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Camillo (Cam) di Prata 49,808,573 93.24 3,613,333 6.76 Joseph Mimran 52,072,073 97.47 1,349,833 2.53 Javier San Juan 53,405,856 99.97 16,050 0.03 Eric Graveline 53,405,856 99.97 16,050 0.03 Nicolas Topiol 53,405,856 99.97 16,050 0.03 Valerie Sorbie 53,322,073 99.81 99,833 0.19











In addition, shareholders voted in favour of resolutions, by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy, appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor for the Company, as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 5th, 2022.

Item

For

% For

Against

%

Against

Withheld/

Abstain

% Withheld/

Abstain

Non-

Vote





























Appointment of

Auditor

53,425,901

99.99

0

0.00

7,050

0.01

0































Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 9th, 2022, will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About LXRandCo

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

Story continues

SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/11/c6187.html