U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,838.25
    -18.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,009.00
    -131.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,819.50
    -64.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.30
    -8.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.51
    -1.58 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.60
    -8.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    -0.26 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    +1.53 (+6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2170
    -0.2030 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,887.94
    -863.43 (-4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.73
    -16.24 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,364.36
    -447.94 (-1.67%)
     

LXRandCo ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING

·2 min read
  • GGBBF

MONTREAL, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXRandCo" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury products, today announced the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held June 9th at 10:30 a.m. EDT in Montreal.

Each of the nominees listed in LXRandCo's Management Information Circular dated May 5th, 2022, were re-elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Company's directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy.

Director Nominee 

Votes For 

 % For

 Votes Withheld

 % Withheld

Camillo (Cam) di Prata

49,808,573

93.24

3,613,333

6.76

Joseph Mimran

52,072,073

97.47

1,349,833

2.53

Javier San Juan 

53,405,856

99.97

16,050

0.03

Eric Graveline

53,405,856

99.97

16,050

0.03

Nicolas Topiol

53,405,856

99.97

16,050

0.03

Valerie Sorbie

53,322,073

99.81

99,833

0.19






In addition, shareholders voted in favour of resolutions, by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy, appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor for the Company, as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 5th, 2022.

Item 


For 


% For


Against


 % 
Against


Withheld/
Abstain


% Withheld/
Abstain 


Non-
Vote
















Appointment of
Auditor


53,425,901


99.99


0


0.00


7,050


0.01


0
















Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 9th, 2022, will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About LXRandCo

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/11/c6187.html

