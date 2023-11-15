LYC Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:LYC) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in LYC Healthcare Berhad's (KLSE:LYC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for LYC Healthcare Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = RM4.4m ÷ (RM217m - RM39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, LYC Healthcare Berhad has an ROCE of 2.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 26%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how LYC Healthcare Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

LYC Healthcare Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 2.5% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 766% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 18%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that LYC Healthcare Berhad has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And since the stock has fallen 52% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

