LYC Healthcare Berhad's (KLSE:LYC) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

LYC Healthcare Berhad's Annual General Meeting to take place on 21st of September

Total pay for CEO Diong Sui includes RM660.0k salary

The total compensation is 196% higher than the average for the industry

Over the past three years, LYC Healthcare Berhad's EPS grew by 9.8% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 49%

The underwhelming share price performance of LYC Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:LYC) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 21st of September could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing LYC Healthcare Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that LYC Healthcare Berhad has a market capitalization of RM123m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of RM1.0m for the year to March 2023. That's a notable increase of 22% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at RM660.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Malaysian IT industry with market capitalizations below RM936m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was RM345k. This suggests that Diong Sui is paid more than the median for the industry.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM660k RM530k 65% Other RM359k RM307k 35% Total Compensation RM1.0m RM837k 100%

On an industry level, around 84% of total compensation represents salary and 16% is other remuneration. LYC Healthcare Berhad pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

LYC Healthcare Berhad's Growth

LYC Healthcare Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 9.8% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 32%.

It's hard to interpret the strong revenue growth as anything other than a positive. And in that context, the modest EPS improvement certainly isn't shabby. We'd stop short of saying the business performance is amazing, but there are enough positives to justify further research, or even adding the stock to your watch-list. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has LYC Healthcare Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Few LYC Healthcare Berhad shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -49% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) in LYC Healthcare Berhad we think you should know about.

