Lycan Chain: Announces the Launch of Testnet

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / The excitement has been blazing since the announcement of Lycan Chain gone Live with their Testnet. The amount of buzz that it has stirred amongst the investors and other blockchain businesses is unprecedented. Lycan chain is a revolution in the world of blockchains that redefines the bandwidth and pushes limits in terms of scalability, reach, and the range of transactions.

Due to the shifting economic landscape throughout the world and increased rivalry, industries and businesses demand a strong blockchain basis to flourish and overhaul their structure and paths of growth. Today's industries require real-world applications to help them plan their course to success and carve out a market niche.

The current scenario involves a large number of blockchains, which increases scalability and transactional requirements. Werewolf's ground-breaking debut, "Lycan Chain," is breaking down those limits. The name and the manner in which it works have a legendary link. The term "Lycan" comes from mythological stories about Lycans, a second species of werewolf invented in the 13th century. They were renowned for their strength, speed, immutability, and immortality. The Lycan chain takes all of these blockchain characteristics and improves on them by adding scalability and bandwidth.

Lycan Chainsports a much more evolved version of POS, hPOS (Hybrid POS). It is not only a key differentiating factor but also, by itself, a revolution in the consensus space. The block time is merely 3 sec, which makes it one of the fastest among all the blockchains. Lycan Chain is highly EVM compatible and allows smart contract tooling with additional solutions to various transactions.

With the addition of Lycan Chains to the Testnet, businesses now have an excellent opportunity to evaluate the impact it can have on their operations. Businesses are seizing this opportunity at a rapid rate. The response that the Lycan chain received on Testnet was outstanding.

It is simple to become a member of the Lycan Chain's Testet. Navigate to https://lycanchain.com/. To add the Lycan chain Testnet to your MetaMask wallet, click the "ADD TESTNET" button. Open MetaMask, go to "options," then "network," and finally the "add network" button. Fill out the form and save it by clicking the "save" button. The Lycan chain Testnet will now include your MetaMask wallet.

To install a faucet Go to https://lycanchain.com/faucets.html and get started. To obtain your testnet faucet, enter your wallet address and then click the "Transfer" button.

With Lycan Chain, you are now prepared to take on the metaverse!

