Lycopene Food Colors Market is slated to grow at a prolific CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The global lycopene food colors market is likely to boost during the forecast period due to their significant usage in the pharmaceutical and food industries. Lycopene also offers benefits in the cosmetics and personal care industry

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lycopene food colors market is set to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2022-2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 84 Mn in 2022 and US$ 257 Mn by 2032. Growing demand for natural and clean label products and rising application of lycopene food color in confectionery and bakery products, beverages, packaged food Products, cosmetics, and dairy products are some of the key factors pushing demand for lycopene food colors.

Lycopene is a naturally occurring pigment found in vegetables, fruits, algae and fungi. It is an antioxidant; hence its consumption protects the human body from damage caused by free radicals. Growing awareness about the potential health benefits of lycopene along with increasing demand for natural food colors is expected to provide a strong thrust to the growth of lycopene market during the forecast period.

Manufacturing industries are adding lycopene colors in their food products as consumers are shifting their preference towards natural and organic food items to maintain overall health.

Lycopene, like natural food colorants, is remedial in nature and is known for preventing several diseases including hypothesis, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, other bone disorders, male infertility, hypertension, and other human diseases.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15286

The global lycopene market is likely to boost in the forecasted period of the next ten years due to its significant use in the pharmaceutical and food industry. Lycopene also offers benefits in the cosmetics and personal care industry.

An increase in consumer discretionary income in regions such as the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa has made it easier for customers to consume new and unique food products that are sourced from plants. The consumption pattern of consumers is inclining toward healthy and organic food products, which is impacting the food and beverage category, as well as the lycopene food colors market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By nature, organic segment is likely to be the most remunerative in the global lycopene food colors market during the forecast period.

  • By application, the beverages segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global lycopene food colors market while the bakery and confectionery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% throughout the forecast period.

  • The lycopene food colors markets in North America and Latin America are poised to expand at a CAGR of 8.02% and 7.9% respectively, through 2032.

  • Europe lycopene food colors market stands at 590 metric tons by volume and nearly US$ 23 Mn by value. Furthermore, demand for lycopene food colors in the region is expected to grow at 8.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

  • The U.S. lycopene food colors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period.

“Manufacturers of lycopene food colors would gain significant profits by targeting the organic food and beverage and dietary supplements industries. They should also strive to achieve higher production volumes, in order to provide lycopene food colors at more affordable rates to food processing industries,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15286

Lycopene Food Colors Market Taxonomy

By Nature:

  • Organic

  • Conventional

By Form:

  • Powder

  • Capsule

  • Syrup

By Application:

  • Bakery & Confectionery Products

  • Beverages

  • Packaged Food/Frozen Products

  • Dairy Food Products

  • Cosmetics

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Some key market participants are Chr. Hansen, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Hoffmann-La roche Ltd., General nutrition center company, Jamieson laboratories Ltd., San-Ei Gen, Licofarma S.r.l., Dangshan sinojuice food, DSM, BASF, Kagome, Xi'an lyphar biotech corp, LycoRed, Kagome, Tomatia, Wellgreen Technology, Shaanxi huike botanical development Co. Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., NBTY, and Bayer AG, among other prominent players.

The market for lycopene food colors has several big names who are primarily converging on developing advanced versions of lycopene mainly for increasing its end-use in various industries. They are also striving to achieve economies of scale in order to substitute synthetic red colors in food processing industries.

Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15286

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Value Chain Analysis

      3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

          3.5.1.1. Producers

          3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

          3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

      3.5.2. % of Operating Margin Analysis

      3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

      3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

  3.6. Global Lycopene Food Colors Market- Pricing Analysis

      3.6.1. Price Point Assessment by Region

      3.6.2. Price Point Assessment by Product Type

      3.6.3. Price Forecast till 2032

      3.6.4. Factors affecting Pricing

  3.7. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

  3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

  3.9. Regulatory Landscape

      3.9.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

      3.9.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

      3.9.3. Import/Export Policies

  3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

  3.11. Consumers Survey Analysis

  3.12. Macro-Economic Factors

  3.13. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

4. Global Lycopene Food Colors Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2021

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2022-2032

      4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

      4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Read More TOC

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Food and Beverage

GCC Functional Food Market Size: The market for GCC functional food is expected to witness high demand in specific countries, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, whereas, other countries of GCC are likely to witness low demand

Natural Food Colours Market Share: The natural food colours market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period by 2028

Brilliant Black BN Colors Market Sales: The global brilliant black BN market is holding USD 5.11 Mn in the year 2022, lingering with a lower CAGR of 2.7% by 2022-2032

Convenience Food Market Trends: One of the significant challenges faced by the convenience food retail market is the lack of proper storage, processing, and packaging facilities, which are often threats to frozen foods

Soy Food Products Market Demand: Nutritious value and versatility of ingestible forms act as growth levers for the global soy food products market. As consumers move towards health-conscious diets, soy food products present an ideal alternative for dairy, meat, and poultry intensive diets

Chinese Takeout Market Outlook- The Chinese takeout market is anticipated to have a thriving CAGR of 7.2% during the period of 2022-2032

Vegan Flavor Market Type- The vegan flavor market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 8.7 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period by 2032

Emulsified Shortenings Market Forecast- The sale in the global emulsified shortenings market is expected to project growth at a CAGR of around 5% to 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Silicon Fertilizers Market Growth- The global silicon fertilizer market is projected to be valued at US$ 114.9 Mn in 2022 and it is expected to grow with CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Hyperlocal Food Delivery Market Value- The hyperlocal food delivery market share is predicted to witness a fair CAGR of 8.3% over the forecasted period of 2022 to 2032.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper in collaboration with PBFIA, on the Plant Based Market that throws light on potential opportunities and investments made in the Global plant based market

About Us  

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact
Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lycopene-food-colors-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/published-reports 
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


