U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.50
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,582.00
    +122.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,215.50
    -86.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.10
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.24
    +4.57 (+6.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.50
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.64
    +0.62 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0620
    +0.2650 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,271.97
    -75.59 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.52
    +3.31 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.70
    +50.96 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

LYCOS ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS UPDATE, 2023 GUIDANCE, AND ORGANIZATIONAL UPDATE

CNW Group
·11 min read

CALGARY, AB, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Lycos Energy Inc. ("Lycos" or the "Company") (TSXV: LCX) is pleased to provide an operations update, 2023 guidance and personnel updates.

Company Highlights

  • Current production exceeds 3,000 boe/d (99% oil).

  • The three most recently drilled wells have produced average initial production rates of 295 boe/d (100% oil) (30-60 days rates) and are currently producing an average of 290 boe/d (100% oil).

  • Production is forecast to average 3,000 boe/d (99% oil) in 2023.

  • 2023 Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations is forecast to be $37.2 million.

  • Q4 2023 forecasted production average is forecast to be 4,000 boe/d (99% oil).

  • Q4 2023 Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations is forecast to be $14 million.

  • Greater than 35% growth in production per share is forecast in 2023 with exploration and development capital spending within cash flow.

  • Promotions of Mr. Kyle Boon to the role of Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Barret Henschel to the role of Vice President, Production.

The highlights reported in this press release include certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios which have been identified using capital letters. The reader is cautioned that these measures may not be directly comparable to other issuers; refer to additional information under the heading "Specified Financial Measures".

Operations Update

The Company is currently producing more than 3,000 boe/d (99% oil), with production and drilling results from the recently completed heavy oil acquisition in Lloydminster exceeding expectations.

Initial production rates for the Company's three most recent wells were as follows:


IP30 (boe/d)
(100% oil)

IP60 (boe/d)

(100% oil)

HZ Length in Zone (m)

00/11-13-052-07W4/0 (10 Leg)

211

200

8,740

02/13-13-052-07W4/0 (9 Leg)

325

318

10,238

00/04-14-052-07W4/0 (Half Fishbone)

350

NA

8,327


The "half fishbone" well is a new geometry used by Lycos to access un-swept reservoir underneath and beside the heel sections of existing wells. The Company will continue to use this design to maximize reservoir access in drill spacing units. The continued success of this design will add 2 additional wells per section to the Company's multi-lateral inventory.

Lycos has also drilled and recently placed on production two additional fishbone multi-lateral wells. Both wells had encouraging geotechnical results and we look forward to reporting back initial production results by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Field operations for the first quarter have been completed and we anticipate starting our next drilling campaign with two drilling rigs scheduled to start in mid-June.

Lycos's multi-lateral drills are delivering excellent results and Capital Efficiencies. The average total costs associated with the three most recent wells was $1.75 million per well, including associated water and production infrastructure.

2023 Guidance

Lycos provides the following guidance for the calendar year 2023(1):

Annual average production

3,000 boe/d (99% oil)

Q4 2023 average production

4,000 boe/d (99% oil)

Acquisition capital

$50.0 million

Exploration, development and other capital

$37.0 million

Total capital expenditures(2)

$87.0 million

Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations(3)

$37.2 million

Exit Adjusted Working Capital(3)

$8.3 million


Notes:

(1)

Annual guidance numbers are based on 2023 average pricing assumptions of: US$75.00/bbl WTI; (US$15.00) WCS differential; and $0.741 CAD/USD.

(2)

Capital budget includes exploration and development capital, decommissioning, facilities, land and seismic and asset acquisitions and dispositions.

(3)

See "Specified Financial Measures".

Organizational Changes

Lycos is pleased to announce that Mr. Kyle Boon, Vice President, Operations, has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Barret Henschel, Operations Manager, has been promoted to the position of Vice President, Production effective today. Messrs. Boon and Henschel have been integral to the Company's development strategy and capital discipline. These changes substantially augment Lycos' operational strengths and overall abilities.

About Lycos

Lycos is an oil-focused, exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, operating high-quality, heavy-oil, development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area.

Reader Advisories

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained within this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "endeavor", "continue", "estimate", "evaluate", "expect", "forecast", "monitor", "may", "will", "can", "able", "potential", "target", "intend", "consider", "focus", "identify", "use", "utilize", "manage", "maintain", "remain", "result", "cultivate", "could", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Lycos believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: Lycos's business strategy, objectives, strength and focus; anticipated capital program and operational results for 2023 including, but not limited to, estimated or anticipated production levels, capital expenditures, drilling plans and locations and forecast adjusted funds flow from operations; expectations regarding commodity prices; the performance characteristics of the Company's oil and natural gas properties; the ability of the Company to achieve drilling success consistent with management's expectations; and the source of funding for the Company's activities including development costs. Statements relating to production, reserves, recovery, replacement, costs and valuation are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Lycos, including expectations and assumptions concerning the business plan of Lycos; the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities; the geological characteristics of Lycos's properties; prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company's products; the availability and performance of drilling rigs, facilities, pipelines and other oilfield services; the timing of past operations and activities in the planned areas of focus; the drilling, completion and tie-in of wells being completed as planned; the performance of new and existing wells; the application of existing drilling and fracturing techniques; prevailing weather and break-up conditions; royalty regimes and exchange rates; the application of regulatory and licensing requirements; the continued availability of capital and skilled personnel; the ability to maintain or grow its credit facility; the accuracy of Lycos's geological interpretation of its drilling and land opportunities, including the ability of seismic activity to enhance such interpretation; and Lycos's ability to execute its plans and strategies.

Although Lycos believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward- looking statements and information because Lycos can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, incorrect assessments of the value of benefits to be obtained from acquisitions and exploration and development programs; fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in industry regulations and political landscape both domestically and abroad, wars (including Russia's military actions in Ukraine), hostilities, civil insurrections, foreign exchange or interest rates, increased operating and capital costs due to inflationary pressures (actual and anticipated), volatility in the stock market and financial system, impacts of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the retention of key management and employees. Ongoing military actions between Russia and Ukraine have the potential to threaten the supply of oil and gas from the region. The long-term impacts of the actions between these nations remains uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Lycos undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Future Oriented Financial Information

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Lycos' prospective results of operations and production, organic growth and acquisitions, operating costs, 2023 outlook and guidance, including capital expenditures and adjusted funds flow from operations in 2023 and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Lycos' proposed business activities in 2023. Lycos and its management believe that FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, the Company's expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future activities or results. Lycos disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. Changes in forecast commodity prices, differences in the timing of capital expenditures, and variances in average production estimates can have a significant impact on the key performance measures included in Lycos' guidance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Oil and Gas Metrics. This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry which have been prepared by management". These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, and therefore should not be used to make such comparisons. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare our operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this presentation, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Specified Financial Measures

This press release includes various specified financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios and capital management measures as further described herein. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies.

"Adjusted Working Capital" is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities, lease liabilities and the deferred premium on flow through shares (if applicable).

"Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations" (capital management measure) is calculated by taking cash-flow from operating activities, on a periodic basis, and adding back changes in non-cash working capital, expenditures on decommissioning obligations and transaction costs since Expenditures on decommissioning obligations may vary from period to period depending on capital programs and the maturity of the Company's operating areas. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations are managed through the capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. Lycos uses adjusted funds flow as a key measure to demonstrate the Company's ability to generate funds to repay debt and fund future capital investment. Adjusted funds flow per share is calculated using the same weighted average basic and diluted shares that are used in calculating income per share.

"Capital Efficiency" is the amount spent to add an additional barrel a day of production to a Company's annual exit production.

Abbreviations

bbl         

barrels of oil

bbl/d       

barrels of oil per day

boe         

barrels of oil equivalent

boe/d     

barrels of oil equivalent per day

IP30       

average production for the first 30 days that a well is onstream

IP60       

average production for the first 60 days that a well is onstream

Mbbl     

thousand barrels of oil

Mboe     

thousand barrels of oil equivalent

MMbbl 

million barrels of oil

MMboe

million barrels of oil equivalent

MMcf   

million cubic feet

WTI       

West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude
oil standard grade

WCS     

Western Canadian select, the benchmark for conventional and oil sands heavy production at Hardisty
in Western Canada


All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Lycos Energy Inc

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/03/c2403.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, Life Storage, WWE, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and Life Storage agrees to be bought by Extra Space Storage.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Extra Space Storage to Combine With Life Storage in $12.7 Billion Deal

    The $12.7 billion deal would create the largest storage-facility operator in the U.S. by number of locations.

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • Treasury Yields Rise as Jump in Oil Adds to Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slid on concern a rally in oil will keep inflation elevated and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to go on raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market With Production CutShorter maturi

  • Treasuries Fall as OPEC+ Disrupts Fed-Pivot Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets made a shaky start to the second quarter of 2023 as OPEC+ group’s surprise plan to cut oil production stoked fears of elevated inflation and pushed traders to prune their wagers on a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It

  • BP and Shell jump as soaring oil prices unleash fresh inflation risk - latest updates

    BP and Shell’s share prices jumped in early trading after oil prices rocketed in the wake of a shock cut to the world’s supply of crude.

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • Muni Money-Market Fund Yields Hit 4%

    Investors can now get a 4% yield on low-risk municipal money-market mutual funds—but that rate may not last because yields in the sector are volatile. Municipal money-market funds are formerly a hot and now backwater area of the tax-exempt market that offers investors an alternative to the much larger taxable money-market funds. There are about $130 billion of muni money-market funds, according to Morningstar against more than $5 trillion of taxable money funds.