U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,241.07
    +1.89 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,429.48
    -36.76 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,046.97
    +26.64 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,328.26
    +16.85 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.90
    +0.61 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.70
    -17.70 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    28.10
    +0.07 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2104
    -0.0074 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4104
    -0.0073 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7280
    +0.3800 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,925.11
    +261.92 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    932.22
    -9.59 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,134.06
    +45.88 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,948.73
    -9.83 (-0.03%)
     

Lydia partners with Cashbee to add savings accounts

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

French startup Lydia is better known as the dominant app for peer-to-peer payments. But the company has been adding more features, such as a debit card, account aggregation, donations, money pots and more. This week, the company is adding savings accounts thanks to a partnership with French fintech startup Cashbee.

If you aren’t familiar with Cashbee, the company lets you open savings accounts through a mobile app. After connecting your bank account with Cashbee, you can transfer money back and forth between your bank account and a savings account.

Right now, Cashbee partners with My Money Bank for the savings accounts. Cashbee doesn’t keep your money, it just acts as a middle person between your bank account and My Money Bank. With those savings accounts, users can expect an interest rate of 0.6% after an introductory rate of 2% for a few months.

Lydia basically offers the same terms and conditions with a few differences. Instead of earning 2% interest for the first three months, Lydia users only earn more interest during the first two months.

The other big difference is that Lydia asks you to put at least €1,000 on your savings account when you open it. If you go through Cashbee’s app, you only have to put €10 or more. But users can do whatever they want after that when it comes to putting some money aside and withdrawing money from the savings account.

But the fact that Cashbee is seamlessly integrated in Lydia is interesting. It’s going to expose Cashbee to a lot more users as Lydia has more than 5 million users. It’s also an important feature if Lydia wants to become a financial super app.

This savings feature competes with Livret A, the most prevailing savings account in France. Everybody can open a Livret A in a retail bank. You get an interest rate of 0.5% net of taxes. On paper, 0.6% is better than 0.5%. But Cashbee’s savings accounts aren’t net of taxes.

If you’re a student and don’t pay any taxes, that’s a better deal. But many people pay 30% in taxes on accrued interests, which means that you end up earning 0.42% in interests net of taxes with a Cashbee account.

But it’s hard to beat the simplicity of Lydia’s solution here. For instance, you can save up to €1,000,000 on your savings account while the Livret A is limited to €22,950. In other words, if you’re already using Lydia to send, receive and spend money, you might want to check out those savings accounts.

Lydia raises another $86 million to build a European financial super app

Fintech startups are increasingly focusing on profitability

 

Recommended Stories

  • MSCI, IBD Stock Of The Day, Eyes Buy Point After Bullish Move

    MSCI is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the financial services company eyes a buy point after finding support at a key level.

  • Santander's Orcel case could face long delay as hearing postponed

    A Spanish court on Friday postponed a hearing in the dispute between Santander and Italian banker Andrea Orcel over a withdrawn offer to make him chief executive, potentially spelling a lengthy delay in the long-running case. Santander and Orcel ended up in the Madrid court after Spain's largest bank dropped plans to make Orcel, who was then the top investment banker at Swiss bank UBS, its CEO after a dispute over his pay package. The proceedings were suspended last month after a request from Orcel's lawyer for UBS Chairman Axel Weber and Mark Shelton, head of performance and rewards at Switzerland's biggest bank, for them to testify.

  • The powerful must ‘see beyond' themselves to foster diverse leadership: HRC President

    Alphonso David — the first Black president of leading LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign (HRC) — called on every person in a position of power to "see beyond yourself" when determining who to put on track for a leadership position.

  • 3 Stocks Made Their Trading Debuts Friday. What Investors Need to Know.

    The IPO market is ending the week with three deals. Kanzhun, a Chinese job-recruitment app; TaskUs, a digital outsourcer; and biotech Janux Therapeutics listed their shares Friday.

  • Vale Mulls Remote-Controlled Trains to Work Around Risky Dam in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron-ore giant Vale SA is considering the use of remote-controlled trains near a tailings dam that Brazilian authorities say risks collapsing and getting workers buried.It would take around 60 days for Vale to implement the solution, according to a person familiar with the plan, who asked not to be named because they’re not allowed to discuss it in public.“Vale is studying alternatives for the circulation of trains in the region for the flow of its production and that of third par

  • Exclusive: Lithium Americas delays Nevada mine work after environmentalist lawsuit

    Lithium Americas Corp has delayed plans to excavate its Thacker Pass lithium mine site in Nevada, according to court filings, while a federal judge considers whether the former Trump administration erred in approving the project that opponents say could threaten sage grouse and other wildlife. The delay is the latest setback for the U.S. critical minerals industry as environmentalists pressure courts and regulators to block mining projects from a slew of companies including ioneer Ltd , Antofagasta Plc , Rio Tinto and others, even if those mines produce metals key to fighting climate change. Thacker Pass, if completed, would be the largest lithium mine in the United States, producing 30,000 tonnes of lithium annually - enough to make more than 475,000 electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

  • Does Carnival Rally After Covid Aboard Rival's Ship Make Carnival Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Ah, "Carnival." The name conjures smiles. And some cruise lines are about to resume trips. So is this a good time or bad time to invest in Carnival?

  • Don’t Expect $100 Oil Anytime Soon. Here’s What’s More Likely to Happen.

    A belief that demand will outstrip supply in 2022, and limited production increases among U.S. producers is spurring projections for triple-digit prices.

  • China’s New Data Law Gives Xi the Power to Shut Down Tech Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s new data security regime gives President Xi Jinping the power to shut down or fine tech companies as part of his drive to wrest control of vast reams of data held by giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.Firms found mishandling “core state data” can be forced to cease operations, have their operating licenses revoked or fined up to 10 million yuan ($1.6 million) under a law passed Thursday by the Asian nation’s top legislative body.Companies that

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Tries To Move Higher Ahead Of Inflation Data

    GBP/USD settled below the 20 EMA and is testing the support at 1.4100.

  • Europe’s Riskiest Bond Markets Just Got a Boost From the ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde gave investors the green light to load up on some of the highest-yielding government bonds in the region over the coming months.By signaling that there would be no let-up in the ECB’s pandemic debt-buying program on Thursday, she helped put aside fears that the central bank is preparing to withdraw unprecedented monetary support -- at least until September.Italian and Greek securities extended a rally Friday as the region’s riskies

  • U.S. CPI, ECB Meeting, Bitcoin and GameStop - What's Moving Markets

    Last month OPEC’s report said demand will rise by 5.95 million barrels per day this year, or 6.6%, predicting that growth in China and the United States would counter the coronavirus crisis in India.

  • ECB to Plot Next Phase of Pandemic Bond Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.European Central Bank officials will decide on Thursday just how much monetary stimulus the euro zone needs as it emerges from coronavirus lockdowns over the summer.After ramping up their bond-buying program in the second quarter to keep borrowing costs in check, it’s time for officials to settle on a new pace for the months ahead.Most economists expect them to lock in the current pace

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 9% Dividend Yield

    Sometimes, finding the right stock can be a chore, and sometimes, a pleasure. But whether it’s a breeze or a slog, some things remain constant. The right stock will always bring a benefit to your portfolio – and high-yield dividend stocks, when carefully chosen, will do just that. Wall Street analysts have been doing the research for you, picking out stocks that are meeting those requirements. And the results are interesting – the analysts have tagged two stocks under $10 with strong dividends,

  • Sustainable Supply Chain Technology Company Circulor Closes $14M Funding Round

    Circulor's platform uses blockchain and other technologies to help companies track the carbon output in their supply chains.

  • Biden encourages fight to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt, top senator says

    Lawmakers who want generous relief vow they'll be "keeping the pressure on."

  • 178 Houston hospital workers were told to get vaccinated — or be fired. Now their case will be heard in federal court

    The Houston Methodist hospital system suspended 178 workers who refused to have the COVID-19 shot. “Unfortunately, a small number of individuals have decided not to put their patients first,” Dr. Marc Boom, Houston Methodist’s CEO and president, wrote in a Tuesday staff email that a spokeswoman shared with MarketWatch. “Houston Methodist is officially the first hospital system in the country to achieve this goal for the benefit of its patients,” he said.

  • Should I roll over my 401(k) when I move to a new job — and if so, how? What to know about rolling over your retirement accounts

    There are plenty of reasons why rolling retirement assets from one account to another makes sense, but there are also plenty of questions to ask and answer before making that decision. Investors may decide to move money from one retirement plan to another because they’re switching jobs, or because they found a better investment opportunity in another account. Retirement tip of the week: Wondering if you should roll over an old 401(k) plan or merge a few different retirement accounts?

  • A bonus stimulus check may be on the way, thanks to your tax return

    The IRS just sent out millions more payments. Will you get one?

  • Bitcoin to tumble further: oddsmakers bet on drop to $10K

    Betting markets now predict a greater-than-50% chance of Bitcoin falling below $10,000 in 2021.