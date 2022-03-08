Lyell Immunopharma Announces Upcoming Presentation on LYL797 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc

LYL797 is an investigational ROR1 CAR T-cell therapy incorporating novel reprogramming technologies for solid tumors



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Lyell), (Nasdaq: LYEL), a T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors, announced today that an abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting, scheduled for April 8-13 in New Orleans.

The poster presentation being presented at AACR will highlight the preclinical data characterizing LYL797, Lyell’s first therapeutic candidate incorporating T-cell reprogramming technologies for the treatment of solid tumors. LYL797 is an investigational chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for patients with receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1-positive (ROR1+) solid tumors. LYL797 incorporates two Lyell technologies designed to address major barriers to successful Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT): Gen-R™, a genetic reprogramming technology that endows T cells with the ability to resist exhaustion, and Epi-R™, an epigenetic reprogramming technology that creates populations of T cells with the properties of durable stemness. T cells with properties of durable stemness are able to proliferate, persist, and self-renew with anti-tumor functionality.

“With LYL797 entering clinical development, we are excited to present the preclinical data evaluating our two T-cell reprogramming technologies which are designed to overcome the barriers we believe have impeded the development of more effective cell therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers,” said Tina Albertson, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development of Lyell. “Reprogramming T cells to be able to resist exhaustion and demonstrate properties of durable stemness is key to our mission to develop cell therapies that can outlast and eradicate hard-to-kill solid tumors.”

Story continues

Details on the poster presentation are below:

Poster Title: LYL797, a ROR1 CAR T-cell therapy with genetic and epigenetic reprogramming for solid tumors

Session: Adoptive Cell Therapy

Abstract Number: 3808

Presentation Date, Time & Location: Tuesday, April 12, 9:00am – 12:30pm, Section 30

Presenter: Spencer Park, PhD, Lyell Immunopharma

The abstract has been posted to the AACR online itinerary planner . Following the meeting, the abstract will be published in an online-only supplement to the AACR journal Cancer Research.

Lyell announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for LYL797 in December 2021.

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. The Company focuses on addressing what it believes are the primary barriers that limit consistent, reliable, and curative responses to adoptive T-cell therapy: T-cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, which includes proliferative capacity and the ability to self-renew, differentiate and eliminate solid tumors. Lyell is applying its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technology platforms, Gen-R and Epi-R, to address these barriers in order to develop new medicines with improved, durable and potentially curative clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California and Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.Lyell.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Lyell’s anticipated progress, business plans, business strategy and planned clinical evaluation of its two T-cell reprogramming technologies; the potential clinical benefits and therapeutic potential of Lyell’s product candidates; the ability of the T-cell reprogramming technologies to overcome the barriers to effective cell therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers and other statements that are not historical fact. These statements are based on Lyell’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the effects of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic; Lyell’s ability to initiate planned clinical trials and enrollment of patients in its clinical trials; Lyell’s ability to manufacture and supply its product candidates for its clinical trials; the preclinical profiles of Lyell’s product candidates not translating in clinical trials; the potential for results from clinical trials to differ from preclinical, early clinical, preliminary or expected results; significant adverse events, toxicities or other undesirable side effects associated with Lyell’s product candidates; the significant uncertainty associated with Lyell’s product candidates ever receiving any regulatory approvals; Lyell’s ability to obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; implementation of Lyell’s strategic plans for its business and product candidates; the sufficiency of Lyell’s capital resources and need for additional capital to achieve its goals; and other risks, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Lyell’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and in Lyell’s future reports to be filed with the SEC, including Lyell’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Lyell undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Ellen Rose

Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

erose@lyell.com



