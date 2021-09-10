U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,695.69
    -1,874.61 (-4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Lyfebulb And Arena Pharmaceuticals Announce The Winner Of The 2021 Innovation Challenge in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

·4 min read

Atray Dixit, PhD of Coral Genomics has been selected to receive the $25,000 Innovation Award

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyfebulb, a patient-empowerment platform, and Arena Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for immune-mediated conditions, are excited to announce that Atray Dixit, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Coral Genomics, was selected as the winner of the 2021 Lyfebulb and Arena Pharmaceuticals: Imagining Life Without Limits – An Inflammatory Bowel Disease Innovation Challenge.

(PRNewsfoto/Lyfebulb)
(PRNewsfoto/Lyfebulb)

Lyfebulb and Arena Pharmaceuticals Announce Dr Atray Dixit of Coral Genomics Winner of 2021 Innovation Challenge in IBD

Coral Genomics will receive the $25,000 monetary award to further develop its mission of bringing precision medicine to IBD and increasing its applicability in a diverse population. Additionally, Asaf Kraus of Dieta Health was given an honorable mention for pioneering its objective measurement of previously subjective measures of IBD health in its companion app.

"The level of innovation presented by each finalist was impressive and inspiring, and we look forward to seeing their ventures grow and make an impact on the inflammatory bowel disease community," said Karin Hehenberger, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Lyfebulb. "There is a significant unmet need within this community for solutions that improve the experience of receiving an accurate diagnosis, effective individualized care, and adequate patient education, and we applaud this group of entrepreneurs for their efforts to ease the burden of living with chronic disease."

The 2021 Innovation Challenge took place virtually over the past two days and was open to entrepreneurs motivated by a personal connection to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) developing new products and solutions that help patients, care partners, and all those affected by IBD to better manage their health, navigate everyday challenges, and improve overall quality of life.

Ten finalists were selected to compete at the Challenge and pitch their companies' solutions to a panel of independent judges from a range of industries, including experts in the fields of business, healthcare, and patient advocacy. Finalists' solutions ranged from biotechnology platforms and diagnostics to virtual clinics, wearables, and other products for consumers and healthcare professionals, and were chosen based on their potential to address the unmet needs of the IBD community and how their relationship to IBD inspired the launch of their ventures.

"Arena is proud to participate in the Challenge and support these entrepreneurs who understand the needs of the IBD community," said Paul Streck, MD, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, and Chief Medical Officer for Arena Pharmaceuticals. "The finalists showed the bold and innovative thinking needed to create impactful solutions for the millions of patients living with IBD."

To continue their commitment to patient entrepreneurship and raising awareness about inflammatory bowel disease, Lyfebulb and Arena Pharmaceuticals will be hosting a Fireside Chat with Atray and two members of the jury on Tuesday, September 14 at 4:00pm EDT. This virtual discussion is open to all members of the community, and more information may be found on Lyfebulb.com.

About the Lyfebulb and Arena Partnership
Rooted in the collaborative spirit of the Lyfebulb and Arena partnership and a shared commitment to continuous innovation in patient care, the 2021 Innovation Challenge endeavours to strengthen and engage the IBD community, support the sharing of experiences and insights, identify promising and impactful solutions, and ultimately change lives. The Innovation Challenge is one component of a larger sponsorship between Lyfebulb and Arena to partner directly with IBD patients, support partners and community leaders to accomplish these goals.

About Lyfebulb
Lyfebulb is an innovation accelerator that bridges the gap between patient communities and the healthcare industry by working directly with patients and care partners to generate insights and build new solutions to reduce the burden of living with chronic disease. Lyfebulb operates across 11 disease states and counting. For more information, see Lyfebulb.com, TransplantLyfe.com, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Karin Hehenberger LinkedIn.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals
ARENA Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose – deliver important medicines to patients. In a rapidly changing treatment landscape, we work with a sense of urgency every day to identify the needs of the GI community and identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get medicines to patients. It's our determination to help improve the lives of millions of people suffering from GI disorders that inspires us all to relentlessly execute, until it's done. ARENA – Care More. Act Differently.

For more information:

Lyfebulb Contact:
Karin Hehenberger, MD, PhD
CEO & Founder, Lyfebulb
Phone: + 1 917-575-0210
Email: karin@lyfebulb.com

Arena Contact:
Patrick Malloy
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 847-987-4878
Email: pmalloy@arenapharm.com

Arena Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/Lyfebulb)
Arena Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/Lyfebulb)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyfebulb-and-arena-pharmaceuticals-announce-the-winner-of-the-2021-innovation-challenge-in-inflammatory-bowel-disease-301373659.html

SOURCE Lyfebulb

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Apellis Pharmaceuticals Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, are sliding lower on Friday. Apellis earned Food and Drug Administration approval for its first drug, Empaveli, this May so there's still a lot riding on pegcetacoplan, the next potential new drug emerging from the company's pipeline. Unfortunately, reductions recorded in the Derby trial weren't strong enough to be considered statistically significant.

  • FDA Sees Covid Shots For Kids 'In The Coming Months,' But Stocks Stumble

    Vaccine stocks dipped Friday after the FDA said it expects to authorize Covid shots for children "in the coming months."

  • Apellis Loses A Third Of Its Value; Are Its Mixed Results Enough To Win FDA OK?

    Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported mixed results for an eye-disease treatment, leading APLS stock to crash on Friday.

  • Biden Vaccination Plan Could Be a Boon for Covid Test Makers

    While the vaccine requirements will affect tens of millions of Americans, they likely won't have a near-term impact on vaccine makers.

  • Record Deaths in Florida, No Jabs for Planes Yet: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida posted a record number of Covid-19 deaths for the week, where cases are showing signs of declining. Separately, a court ruled that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis can enforce a ban on school mask mandates, for now.Among the major measures President Joe Biden announced this week to get more Americans vaccinated, one high-profile move was missing: requiring vaccines or negative tests to get on an airplane. Meanwhile, Biden also reprimanded GOP leaders for fighting rules on

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Next Blockbuster Vaccine?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) was arguably a prolific vaccine maker before last month, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for those 16 and older to its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, which it co-developed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). After all, Pfizer owns the Prevnar pneumococcal vaccine franchise, which brought in $2.52 billion in revenue during the first half of this year. Pfizer's tick-borne encephalitis vaccine, known as TicoVac, also secured FDA approval in the U.S. last month, which could multiply its revenue several times over to about $1 billion annually.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for September

    The Labor Day sales may be over, but that doesn't mean your chance to bargain hunt is done -- at least in the world of stock market investing. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) provides virtual medical visits in more than 450 specialties. The company's acquisition of Livongo last year helped it step up its game in chronic-illness management.

  • Why Biogen Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were sinking 10% this week as of the market close on Thursday. The slide came after the company's CEO stated on Thursday that the launch of Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm has been slower than expected. Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos spoke at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday.

  • Nebraska ‘Karen’ deliberately coughing at shoppers gets fired from job

    Janine Hoskovec, of Arizona, is now out of a job after she was filmed coughing on a mother and daughter […] The post Nebraska ‘Karen’ deliberately coughing at shoppers gets fired from job appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Avoid the 10%-per-year penalty for not enrolling in Medicare — know these rules

    Contrary to what many people believe, not all Americans are automatically enrolled in Medicare at age 65, which means when the calendar flips closer to your 65th birthday, it’s time to pay attention to enrollment rules to avoid hefty, sometimes permanent penalties. Retirement Tip of the Week: Not sure when you’re officially allowed to enroll in Medicare, or if you already missed the deadline? Medicare Part A, which covers hospital insurance, is typically free of premiums for individuals who have worked at least 40 quarters of any job where they paid payroll taxes into Social Security and Medicare.

  • Why MacroGenics Soared Nearly 9% Higher Today

    A notable decliner on Wednesday, MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) stock came roaring back the next day to close almost 9% higher. The setback is that the company's only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug, breast cancer treatment Margenza, didn't perform impressively in a final analysis. In that study, Margenza plus chemotherapy was compared to a prominent cancer treatment, Roche's (OTC: RHHBY) trastuzumab (branded as Herceptin), also in combination with chemotherapy.

  • Vaccine mandate spawns new fear: finding and keeping workers

    The new federal vaccine requirement announced by President Joe Biden has created another worry for large businesses: With help wanted signs up almost everywhere, some could lose valuable employees or won't be able to find new ones. Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate vaccinations against COVID-19 or offer weekly testing. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, says the vaccine mandate could go a long way to boost the economy.

  • Moderna Stock Jumped Because It Just Unveiled a Two-in-One Vaccine for Covid and the Flu

    The news came just before the company began an investor event intended to discuss its clinical-development pipeline.

  • Could This Game-Changing FDA Approval Mean Profit for Johnson & Johnson Shareholders?

    Johnson & Johnson's Invega Hafyera was approved by the FDA as the first and only twice-yearly injectable treatment for schizophrenia.

  • Attacking anti-vaccine movement, Biden mandates widespread COVID shots, tests

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden took aim on Thursday at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations and pushing large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly. The new measures, which Biden laid out in remarks from the White House, would apply to about two-thirds of all U.S. employees, those who work for businesses with more than 100 workers. "We've been patient," Biden told the tens of millions of Americans who have declined to get coronavirus shots.

  • In COVID pandemic, rate of stillbirths doubles in Mississippi

    "That's quite a number of tragedies that sadly would be preventable right now," Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said.

  • Jamie Otis Says Baby Nephew Arrived at Hospital with Seizures and 'Bruises All Over His Little Body'

    Jamie Otis says "we are praying to find out" what happened to baby nephew Jayme to "make sure it doesn't happen to another child"

  • We asked 6 doctors which face masks they wore each day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Here’s what they shared.

    The CDC recommends that even those who are fully vaccinated wear masks in indoor public places now. “The key is that you have something on,” explains Dr. Karl Minges, who serves as the interim dean of the school of health sciences at the University of New Haven, and is the founding director of the university’s master of public health program. Below, doctors and nurses share the masks that they personally wear to protect themselves.

  • Exactly How the Flu Spreads, According to Infectious Disease Experts

    Plus, the best ways to keep those droplets and particles from infecting you.

  • Get ready for the workplace vaccination wars

    President Biden is ratcheting up pressure for workers to get vaccinated. It might work.