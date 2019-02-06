Lyft adds electric vehicles, 'green mode' to ride-hailing app

Twitter More

Your chances of riding in an electric vehicle just went up: Lyft users will soon be able to request a zero-emission or hybrid vehicle directly from the home screen of the app.

Starting in Seattle soon, Lyft is adding "Green Mode" to the ride-hailing app. This is a new feature to encourage emission-free ride-hailing. Using the new setting, passengers can request an electric vehicle through the app and get matched with a battery-powered (or hybrid) car for their ride.

Lyft says the new feature will likely be rolled out to other cities after the Seattle pilot. Read more...

