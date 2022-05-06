U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    -9.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,863.00
    -47.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,820.50
    -37.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,865.10
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.93
    +0.67 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • Vix

    31.20
    +5.78 (+22.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4570
    +0.2770 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,402.38
    -3,344.67 (-8.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    848.03
    -73.09 (-7.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,850.53
    +32.00 (+0.12%)
     

Lyft brings shared rides back to more U.S. cities in bid to win riders

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Lyft is bringing back shared rides to San Francisco, San Jose, Denver, Las Vegas and Atlanta this May, the company announced on Thursday, noting that the popular reduced fare service will be expanding to other markets in phases throughout the year.

The company originally abandoned its carpooling service in March 2020 when the pandemic made it clear no one would want to ride in a small, enclosed space with other riders, let alone a Lyft driver. Last summer, Lyft brought back a limited version of shared rides in Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia, and the company says it has already launched the service in Miami.

Uber also ditched its Uber Pool service in March 2020, but started bringing it back last fall.

Bringing back shared rides is an interesting move to make in the wake of Lyft's first quarter earnings report that revealed decreased revenue per rider quarter-over-quarter and a company that is still working to turn a profit. Carpooling has the potential to be a money sucker in the short term, largely because Lyft doesn't have the scale yet for discounted fares to reach favorable unit economics.

Even with scale, discounting prices in order to get people to use the service can be risky, especially if, for example, a rider selecting a shared ride doesn't get paired with any other riders. Lyft would still honor the quoted price and pay the driver a fixed amount, so the result would be Lyft subsidizing rides and making less money on them.

Rides with Lyft have been pricier than usual due to an ongoing driver shortage that has led to increased demand for rides. This is largely how the company was able to beat its own revenue expectations in the first quarter, despite the number of active riders steadily declining since Q3 2021. Lyft took a $350 million hit in Q1 trying to incentivize drivers to come back to the platform, and on Thursday said that shared rides would be completely optional for drivers through 2022 without penalty.

(Note: This could imply that Lyft drivers have historically received penalties to either their ratings or access to the app for choosing to opt out of carpools, which drivers have described as a hassle due to inefficient routing.)

However, if the driver shortage continues, Lyft will have to keep charging higher fares for rides and, thus, will lose more riders.

This is where the shared rides comes back in. While the service likely won't be a profitable one for Lyft at first, it might alleviate the driver shortage and bring riders back to the platform for the long haul.

What to expect from Lyft's carpool resurgence

Carpooling with Lyft won't look exactly the same as it did pre-pandemic. The company will restrict each shared ride to just two passengers, which Lyft says will make for more efficient rides with fewer unnecessary detours. It also means that each ride request will be limited to one person, so riders can't book a shared ride for two people at this time.

Riders will now also be able to request a shared ride ahead of time to get even more affordable pricing, the company says.

"The further in advance a rider books, the more discounted the ride," said Lyft in a blog post.

In terms of rider and driver etiquette, Lyft said masks are optional, and everyone should respect each other's choices about masking up.

Recommended Stories

  • Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks

    Heavy fighting raged Thursday at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol, as Russian forces attempted to finish off the city’s last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port.

  • Emerson Electric raises adjusted annual profit forecast; to exit Russia

    Manufacturers across the globe have been making efforts to automate their assembly lines by adding robots to help meet rising demand for goods, amid a shortage of workers due to the pandemic. Emerson, which began selling fans and electric motors a century ago, now expects its 2022 adjusted earnings per share to be between $4.95 and $5.10, up from its prior forecast of $4.90 and $5.05. Sales at Automation Solutions unit, Emerson's biggest business catering to sectors from utility and mining to chemicals and automotive, rose 5.15% to $2.94 billion.

  • Volkswagen sticks to outlook as size offset supply chain woes

    Global carmakers, like most industrial sectors, face a scarcity of key components in the wake of COVID-related lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, compounding an ongoing shortage of semiconductors. "We used our position as a truly global company to balance production across our markets and relieve pressure where there were supply issues and product shortages," CEO Herbert Diess told journalists.

  • Airbus delays A321XLR jet to 2024 amid safety talks

    Airbus on Wednesday confirmed a delay in development of its A321XLR jet to early 2024 in what industry sources described as a move by regulators to tighten rules to prevent fire risks. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is looking at significant rule changes that would force Airbus to redesign areas of the lower fuselage known as "underbelly fairings", two of the sources said. A maiden test flight is still due by the end of this quarter, Airbus said in a quarterly results statement.

  • Europe Confronts Difficult Path in Making a Russian Oil Ban Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s move to ban Russian crude this year will cause major headaches but it should just about be workable if some countries are shown leniency. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansThere’s st

  • Boeing: 13 problems management isn’t fully recognizing, according to BofA

    American aerospace giant Boeing reported Q1 2022 earnings that missed expectations last week, further adding to its stock’s decline which has been on a downtrend since mid-2021 peaks.

  • GBP/USD Tests Support At 1.2475

    GBP/USD settled below the support at 1.2510 and is testing the next support level at 1.2475.

  • Ryanair to be opportunistic in financing MAX jets, says CFO

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ryanair has no plans to tap the bond market to finance its Boeing 737 MAX deliveries but it is ready to move at short notice should attractive opportunities arise, Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said on Thursday. The Irish airline, Europe's largest low-cost carrier, last May raised 1.2 billion euros ($1.27 billion) at a record low rate in a five-year bond sale with a coupon of 0.875%. It is due to take delivery of 150 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft over the next three years.

  • How to Hitch a Ride on the Porsche IPO

    The sports-car brand had another excellent quarter ahead of a proposed minority initial public offering by parent company Volkswagen.

  • Any Reason To Buy Canopy Growth After More Job Cuts?

    Canopy Growth has said it had established new senior roles to be held by former higher-ups at Constellation Brands. Is CGC stock a buy now?

  • Colorado food company to onshore more production amid rising supply chain costs

    The company sees rising packaging costs denting sales of fast-growing products as keto waffle-mix popularity wanes.

  • EV Startup Lucid to Raise Vehicle Prices, Even as Losses Narrow

    Electric-car maker said it faces supply-chain disruptions, including factory shutdowns in China.

  • U.S. Services Growth Eases on Softer Employment, New Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth at U.S. service providers eased in April while cost pressures worsened, highlighting how decades-high inflation and an ongoing struggle to hire and retain workers is weighing on the sector.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Inco

  • Austria's RBI gets indications of interest for Russia business

    Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, one of the European banks most exposed to Russia, has received unsolicited indications of interest for its Russia operations, the bank's chief said on Wednesday. RBI has been studying strategic options for the business, including a possible withdrawal from Russia, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The lender has operated in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago.

  • Stocks briefly extend rise, Treasury yields pull back after Fed statement

    U.S. stocks popped to session highs then pulled back to remain slightly higher Wednesday in a relatively subdued reaction after the Federal Reserve, as expected, delivered a half-point increase to the fed funds rate and set out its timetable to aggressively begin winding down its near $9 trillion balance sheet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 86 points, or 0.3%,versus a gain of around 180 points ahead of the announcement. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were each 0.2% higher. The yield

  • Northfield Capital Accumulates Stake In Nighthawk Gold

    Northfield Capital Corp (TSXV: NFD.A) acquired ownership and control of 357,500 units of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX: NHK) (OTC: MIMZF) on May 3, 2022, in connection with a "bought deal" public offering. Each unit consists of one common share of Nighthawk and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. The warrants are exercisable into common shares at an exercise price of C$1.05 per common share, expiring on May 3, 2024. The aggregate consideration payable for the units was C$250,250, at a pur

  • Why NOPEC, the U.S. bill to crush the OPEC cartel, matters

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Senate committee is expected to pass a bill on Thursday that could open members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners to antitrust lawsuits for orchestrating supply cuts that raise global crude prices. The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill is intended to protect U.S. consumers and businesses from engineered spikes in the cost of gasoline and heating oil, but some analysts warn that implementing it could also have some dangerous unintended consequences. WHAT IS THE NOPEC BILL?

  • The Viciousness and Totality of the Market's Reversal Is Quite Stunning

    The massive Fed-driven rally on Wednesday totally collapsed on Thursday morning. The Nasdaq, which gained 401 points yesterday, wasy down over 500 points this morning. For example, I commented yesterday how breadth in the ETF went from totally negative to totally positive.

  • Hugo Boss Doubles Marketing Spend, Plans Record-breaking Year

    Despite geopolitical insecurity, ongoing impacts of the pandemic and rising material costs, the German brand came off a confident first quarter, predicting it would break its own sales records in 2022.

  • One major thing Americans get wrong about emergency savings (and psst: it may mean you need less savings than you think)

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.