Lyft earnings preview: What to expect amid tech distress signals

Alexandra Garfinkle
·Senior Reporter
·2 min read

Lyft (LYFT) is set to report its third-quarter results at the end of a difficult earnings season for tech.

Big names like Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) have been hammered by the consumer slowdown, a hawkish Fed, and inflation.

For Lyft, shares are off more than 69% year-to-date, as of late Monday morning, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has declined more than 8.5% during the same period.

Here are Wall Street's estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Revenue: $1.06 billion expected versus $864.4 million in Q3 2021

Adj. Earnings Per Share (EPS): -$0.09 expected versus -$0.21 in Q3 2021

Adj. Net Income: $28.06 million expected versus -$17.8 million in Q3 2021

Active Riders: 21.1 million expected versus 18.9 million in Q3 2021

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler wrote on Oct. 31 that he "would like to see stronger growth and competitive positioning" out of Lyft, which Wall Street has sometimes viewed as Uber's kid sibling.

Uber (UBER) missed on expectations for gross bookings and reported greater losses per share than expected, but the company's revenue rose 72% year-over-year.

“Lyft continues to be the little brother of Uber," Wedbush Senior Equity Research Analyst Dan Ives said last week on Yahoo Finance Live. "I think that’s been an issue for them ... Remember, Uber has the global platform and Lyft continues to be domestic. In theory, this bodes well for Lyft, but that’s one where the can continue to trip over their shoelaces."

A car with a Lyft logo in its window drives down a street as the company prepares for its upcoming IPO in New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A car with a Lyft logo in its window drives down a street as the company prepares for its upcoming IPO in New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

So, Ives, added, this Q3 earnings cycle is “an important earnings for [Lyft]… after what’s been a choppy road."

Still, there's hope that tech's challenges have finally peaked.

“I personally believe the bottom’s in the rearview mirror for tech,” Ives said. “I think numbers have been cleared, decks have been cleared.”

Allie Garfinkle is a Senior Tech Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @agarfinks.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve “hasn’t accomplished anything” in loosening the US labor market even after four consecutive 75-basis-point hikes, former New York Fed President Bill Dudley said.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz