U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,208.12
    +6.08 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,600.38
    +25.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,756.33
    +19.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.83
    +3.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.73
    +1.01 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.10
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    28.31
    +0.20 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2214
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    -0.0240 (-1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4168
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5570
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,694.71
    +1,528.12 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.38
    +37.30 (+3.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.00
    +27.54 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.14
    +131.80 (+0.46%)
     

Lyft's first in-house ebike reflects light like a street sign

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Since 2018 when it bought CitiBike parent company Motivate, Lyft has operated bike-share networks throughout the US. And while its fleet has included both traditional bicycles and those with electric pedal-assist drivetrains, it's now introducing an ebike of its own design

In development for the better part of three years, the EV features a single gear drivetrain and a more powerful 500-watt electric motor. That should make the bike easy to operate and maintain since there's no front or rear derailleur. Complementing those parts is a battery Lyft claims can go up to 60 miles on a single charge. Lyft built the power cell and the cables that connect all different components into the frame of the bike, which should help protect them from the elements and vandals.

Lyft ebike GIF
Lyft ebike GIF

And speaking of the frame, the company went with a new type of paint that is retroreflective. That will make the ebike reflect light at night like a street sign. The front of a bike also features a LED ring light that illuminates the path ahead in Lyft's signature pink tone, while the back wheel includes a hydraulic disc brake for more consistent stopping power. Sensors throughout the frame will make it easier for the company to ensure properly maintained models are out on the road.

And so that more people can try the bike, Lyft has redesigned the seat clamp to accommodate riders of all heights better. A built-in speaker system and LCD screen will guide you through unlocking and parking the bike, as well as other parts of its operation.

Lyft ebike cutout
Lyft ebike cutout

The introduction of this new model comes as more and more people in the US and other parts of the world look to different modes of transportation to get around while the pandemic is still a concern. According to Lyft, more than 1.8 million people tried out its bikes and scooters for the first time last year. Its data also shows that people like ebikes in particular, with those models getting two to three times more use than the company's classic pedal bikes.

If you live in the Bay Area, you'll have a chance to try out the new ebike starting next week when it's added to the Bay Wheels fleet. Later in the year, Lyft will begin integrating the bikes into its Divvy program in Chicago.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft expands its Airband internet access project to major cities

    It aims to lower broadband service costs and help people obtain devices and digital skills.

  • Netflix's next interactive show is a mindfulness experience from Headspace

    "Headspace: Unwind Your Mind" starts streaming on June 15th.

  • Facebook is making it easier for researchers to study fringe groups

    Facebook is making it easier for researchers to study its platform, including fringe groups and other “non-mainstream” movements, with a new Researcher API.

  • The best Father's Day gifts for new dads

    Here’s a list of the best Father's Day gifts for new dads, including earbuds, speakers, cameras, kids toys and more, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • HBO Max's $10 ad-supported plan is now available

    Other tradeoffs include a 1080p streaming quality limit and no downloads for offline viewing.

  • My Tamagotchi Pix is drowning in poop and it's not my fault

    The new Tamagotchi Pix has a camera but that's not the problem with it.

  • NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti review: An extravagant upgrade

    NVIDIA's goal with the RTX 3080 Ti is obvious. After launching the RTX 3080 last year at $699, and the wildly powerful yet expensive RTX 3090 at $1,499, the chip giant is filling that pricing gap with an $1,199 card.

  • DICE Awards organizer's new festival will honor video game art

    The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences is launching a video game art festival with help from iam8bit.

  • 'Valorant' is coming to mobile

    After months of rumors, Riot Games has confirmed that a mobile version of Valorant is in development.

  • Tesla recalls almost 6,000 cars due to loose brake caliper bolts

    Tesla is recalling 5,974 electric cars, CNBC reports, based on documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

  • Microsoft will unveil the next version of Windows on June 24th

    After teasing the next generation of Windows during Build last week, Microsoft announced that it'll be officially unveiling the new version of its operating system on June 24th at 11AM Eastern.

  • Etsy is acquiring the reseller Depop in a bid to reach Gen Z

    Etsy is acquiring secondhand clothing marketplace Depop for $1.625 billion.

  • Now Chromebooks can use Google's Nearby Share feature

    Google has started rolling out Nearby Share to Chrome OS devices.

  • The E3 Nintendo Direct will take place on June 15th

    Expect 40 minutes of info about games, most of which will be released this year.

  • Belmont Stakes 2021 post time, odds: TV info, how to watch race at Belmont Park

    As Saturday's Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park approaches, check out some picks from USA TODAY New Jersey staff and top handicappers.

  • Chinese central bank's digital yuan given trial by lottery

    China's capital Beijing will launch a lottery in June giving out free online wallets containing 200 digital yuan ($31.34) to winners, in another trial for the central bank's eCNY, according to a notice on the city's government website. The "red envelopes" - a reference to China’s traditional way of gifting cash - will be distributed to 200,000 lottery winners, who must download an app to use their prizes at designated merchants around the capital, according to the notice. China is a front-runner in the global race to launch central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and has held trials in several major cities including Shenzhen and Shanghai.

  • Australian banks, led by CBA, set to return record $15 billion cash to investors

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's big banks are likely to return a record $15 billion or more of cash to investors over the next two years, with investors betting Commonwealth Bank will move first and helping drive shares of the top lender to all-time highs. Commonwealth Bank and its smaller rivals Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp have made a remarkable comeback, from being shamed in a public inquiry and shunned by investors three years ago to being sought-after investments now. The banks have come out of the COVID-19 crisis relatively unscathed as Australia has kept the pandemic under control and its A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy has hummed along.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stronger Dollar, Stable Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

    Robust U.S. manufacturing data has traders concerned the Federal Reserve may tighten policy sooner-than-expected.

  • Biden’s Big Plans Bypass Green-Linked Debt That Investors Crave

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden wants to spend his way to a greener and more sustainable future for America. For now though, he’ll probably be financing it the old-fashioned way -- with taxes and traditional bonds.None of the $21 trillion Treasuries market includes bonds linked to the funding of environmentally-friendly projects, despite a seemingly insatiable investor hunger for these new types of ethical assets. Germany, France and Italy have capitalized on it, and the U.K. and Canada are both planning debuts. In the U.S., municipalities have been selling record amounts of green bonds, but the world’s largest seller of debt is conspicuously absent.It’s more than a little ironic. Biden needs trillions of dollars and global investors are only too happy to pour cash into the world’s safest bonds. Such debt could be splashed on new power grids to avoid the kind of chaos seen in the Texan deep freeze this year, or electric-vehicle charging for the fleet of Tesla Inc. devotees. Yet officials haven’t publicly floated the idea of green Treasuries, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying private capital must fill most of the funding gap.Biden’s infrastructure plans and climate agenda come at a time when green bonds have become one of the fastest-growing corners of international finance, with issuance above $200 billion so far this year. The coronavirus crisis has accelerated the trend, since governments and companies are trying to spend their way to a recovery as well as transition to lower carbon economies. While the administration could easily raise funds from existing borrowing and taxes, debt linked to sustainability projects is a way for many issuers to signal that the money is going into good causes.Green debt “fits the Biden agenda and investor demand would be strong,” said Ronald van Steenweghen, a money manager at Degroof Petercam Asset Management in Brussels.In the absence of a move from the federal government, regional administrations in America have already pushed ahead. Last year saw a record of around $20 billion of green bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg show and the municipal debt market may be headed for a second straight year of unprecedented environmental debt issuance, spurred in part by the conversation around Biden’s plans. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority just sold $874 million in green bonds, while the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority is one of the biggest issuers.Still, that’s a small slice of the $3.9 trillion U.S. municipal market, where states and localities raise money for transport, schools and housing. And it’s minuscule compared to the behemoth that is the funding done by the U.S. Treasury, which has historically tended to take a very long time to ponder any changes to its debt lineup. Proposals to extend bond market maturities beyond the current limit of around 30 years have been floated repeatedly and gone by the wayside, while the idea of issuing debt linked to a replacement for the discredited Libor benchmark has been kicked around for more than a year.Green Treasurieies seem “quite far away at the moment,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Treasury explore the issue at one of their upcoming refunding meetings, but would suspect even such exploration would take a back seat to more timely issues.”Treasury department spokeswoman Lily Adams declined to comment on whether the U.S. was considering issuing green bonds.Slow HurdlesThe lack of commitment hasn’t stopped investors from salivating over the prospect of the world’s biggest borrower joining the green rush in coming years. Issuers are managing to lower their costs, since the scramble for these assets creates a so-called “greenium”, as well as boost their image.To start issuing, the U.S. Treasury would need to create a mechanism to separate the funds raised from green securities from those in the general account, and a framework for what the money could be spent on. That would also take time. In the European Union, set to become the world’s biggest green issuer, technocrats aim to publish green bond standards this summer, after political leaders first proposed the debt back in September.Political divisions within government could also prove a roadblock. There is a risk that any future administration would discontinue the program, undermining the Treasury’s “stable and predictable” mantra, Toronto-Dominion’s Goldberg said. Officials are also likely to be aware of the potential liquidity implications, he added.Some senators are pushing for muni-bond subsidies for infrastructure, similar to former President Barack Obama’s “Build America” bonds that were sold in 2009 and 2010 to help the economy recover from the financial crisis. Others are trying to create a national green bank.“Another Build America Bond type program would be the easiest way to get a green type bond out there,” said Amar Reganti, a managing director at Wellington Management and a former deputy director of the Treasury’s Office of Debt Management. “The government could kick start a green bond type program through state and local governments, getting those expenditures out faster.”Ultimately it may come down to how much top-level political support there is for green Treasuries. In the case of the U.K., last year its debt office appeared uncertain over the need for separate green debt, but a push by parliamentarians and ministers looks set to deliver green gilts before the U.K. hosts a major United Nations climate summer this year.Biden needs to prove to the world that the U.S. is showing climate leadership to overcome a credibility gap, after his predecessor Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris accord on greenhouse gas emissions. His plans have drawn criticism from the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for not going far enough on the environment, so green debt could be a way to show the government is putting its money where its mouth is.“No other administration has ever talked about climate and the environment as much as this group,” said Ian Katz, an analyst at Capital Alpha Partners in Washington. “The way this administration approaches things on ESG and climate is ‘let’s go as far as we can.’”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk tweeted and this stock jumped, after report that regulators told Tesla his Twitter account broke court order

    On Wednesday, shares in Samsung Publishing moved higher following new tweets from the chief executive of the electric-vehicle company, while crypto asset dogecoin soared after Musk posted a related meme.