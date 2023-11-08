Lyft Falls After Giving Lackluster Holiday Revenue Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. reported third-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates while giving a tepid sales outlook for the holiday period.

Sales rose 10% to $1.16 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, reflecting efforts by the San Francisco-based company to lure back ride-hailing customers and regain market share from its chief rival, Uber Technologies Inc., by slashing prices. Analysts, on average, expected $1.14 billion.

Revenue in the period ending in December will increase in the “mid-single-digits quarter over quarter,” Lyft said. That may fall short of analysts’ average projection of $1.19 billion.

The shares fell about 5% in extended trading after closing at $10.72 in New York. They are down 2.7% this year while Uber has more than doubled.

The company also introduced new reporting metrics, including gross bookings, which rose 15% from a year earlier to $3.55 billion, Lyft said Wednesday in a statement. Gross bookings represent the total value of transactions invoiced to riders, excluding tips. Lyft also updated its universe of customers to include those who use the app for bicycles and scooters as well as ride-hailing. Based on the new metric, rides increased 20% to 187 million in the quarter, with rideshare alone up 22% from a year earlier.

“More drivers and riders are choosing Lyft because we’re following a simple formula: listen to customers and build the experiences they want,” Chief Executive Officer David Risher said in the statement. He cited Lyft’s program Women+ Connect, which allows women to choose female or nonbinary drivers, as an example. “There’s so much open road ahead to create a customer-obsessed financially strong Lyft.”

Risher, who took the top job in April, has wasted no time shaking things up at Lyft. He has said his mission is to focus on customers and get back to the basics, in an effort to close the yawning gap in market share with Uber.

Lyft has struggled more than Uber post-pandemic, as it doesn’t have a food-delivery arm that helped its rival offset a plunge in demand for rides during Covid. As Uber continued to gain market share, Lyft spent millions of dollars to lure drivers back to its platform, but has had a hard time boosting its stagnant rider base.

In the third quarter, Lyft said the number of active riders on its platform increased 10% from a year earlier to 22.4 million.

On Tuesday, Uber reported its second consecutive quarter of profit and reported trips grew 25% in the quarter to 2.4 billion. The company also boasted a record 6.5 million drivers and couriers on its platform. Like Lyft, Uber has also invested heavily in making improvements to the system for drivers.

Lyft said it has seen a positive response to its Women+ Connect program, a “highly requested” feature that is now available in more than 50 cities in the US. The company also benefited from targeting back-to-school rideshares, which increased about 25% from a year earlier, reflecting a surge in new and returning riders and drivers. Also in the third quarter, Lyft launched an in-app advertising feature that will show riders ads on their ETA screens.

Lyft reported quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $92 million, compared with the $81.7 million analysts, on average, projected. The company reported a loss of $26.7 million in the period a year earlier. Lyft also for the first time reported an adjusted Ebitda margin of 2.6%.

In the current period ending in December, Lyft said it expects gross bookings of about $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion. Adjusted Ebitda is expected to be from $50 million to $60 million.

Both Uber and Lyft continue to wrangle with labor disputes around the country as their drivers are considered independent contractors, rather than employees. Their status that has been regularly challenged by states such as Massachusetts, California and New York, who claim it exploits drivers.

Earlier this month, Uber and Lyft were forced to pay New York drivers $328 million in back pay and carry out a series of labor reforms that will prevent further litigation over driver status.

--With assistance from Natalie Lung.

