Lyft follows Uber in adding temporary fuel surcharge

Lyft will soon add a temporary fuel surcharge to rides. The company will give the fees to drivers to offset the cost of gas, which has increased sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The company hasn't revealed how much the surcharge will cost users per ride, how long the measure will likely be in place or whether rides in electric vehicles will be affected.

"We’ve been closely monitoring rising gas prices and their impact on our driver community," Lyft senior communications manager CJ Macklin told Engadget in a statement. "Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices we’ll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers. We’ll share more details shortly."