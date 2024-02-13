Lyft Inc (LYFT) Reports Significant Reduction in Net Loss and Positive Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 ...

Gross Bookings: Reached $3.7 billion in Q4, a 17% increase year-over-year, and $13.8 billion for the full year, up 14%.

Revenue: Grew by 4% year-over-year to $1.2 billion in Q4, with full-year revenue up 8% to $4.4 billion.

Net Loss: Q4 net loss significantly reduced to $26.3 million from $588.1 million in Q422, with full-year net loss down to $340.3 million from $1.6 billion in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to $66.6 million in Q4 from a loss of $248.3 million in Q422, with full-year Adjusted EBITDA at $222.4 million compared to a loss of $416.5 million in 2022.

Active Riders: Increased by 10% year-over-year to 22.4 million in Q4, with annual ridership hitting a record high.

Free Cash Flow: Projected to be positive for the first time in full-year 2024, with approximately half of Adjusted EBITDA expected to convert to Free Cash Flow.

On February 13, 2024, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023. Lyft, the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S. and Canada, has reported a significant reduction in net loss and a positive Adjusted EBITDA, indicating a strong end to the year.

Financial Performance and Operational Highlights

Lyft's financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2023 show a company that has achieved notable growth in Gross Bookings and Active Riders, while also managing to significantly reduce its net loss compared to the previous year. The company's focus on operational excellence has led to an impressive turnaround, with a clear path to profitability as evidenced by the positive Adjusted EBITDA figures.

Operational highlights include the delivery of over 700 million rides, helping drivers earn over $8 billion. The company also launched a new pay standard for drivers and expanded its Women+ Connect feature, which prioritizes matching women and non-binary drivers and riders, to over 240 markets. Lyft's in-app video ads, part of Lyft Media, have shown strong performance in terms of views and click-throughs, contributing to the company's revenue growth.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the positive results, Lyft continues to face challenges in a competitive and rapidly evolving industry. The company's ability to maintain growth in Active Riders and Gross Bookings will be critical to its success. Additionally, Lyft's focus on achieving positive Free Cash Flow for the full year of 2024 will be an important milestone for the company.

For Q1 2024, Lyft expects Gross Bookings of approximately $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA of $50 million to $55 million. The company's directional commentary for FY 2024 includes mid-teens year-over-year Rides growth and Gross Bookings growth slightly faster than Rides growth, with an anticipated Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 500 basis points.

Financial Statements and Key Metrics

Key details from Lyft's financial statements reveal a company that is steadily improving its financial health. The Balance Sheet shows an increase in cash and cash equivalents, indicating a stronger liquidity position. The Income Statement reflects the company's efforts to control costs and improve margins, leading to a reduced net loss. The Cash Flow Statement shows a company that is managing its cash flows more effectively, setting the stage for future investments and growth.

Important metrics such as Active Riders and Rides are crucial indicators of the company's market presence and customer engagement. The growth in these metrics suggests that Lyft is successfully expanding its user base and increasing usage of its platform.

"In 2023, the Lyft team set ambitious goals and the results speak for themselves. We reached the highest level of annual riders in our history, delivered over 700 million rides, and helped drivers take home over $8 billion," said CEO David Risher.

Lyft's financial achievements, particularly the reduction in net loss and the positive Adjusted EBITDA, are significant for a company in the competitive ride-sharing industry. These achievements demonstrate the company's ability to navigate market challenges and improve its financial performance, which is crucial for long-term sustainability and growth.

Lyft's focus on customer obsession and operational excellence has positioned the company for profitable growth. As Lyft prepares to host its first Investor Day on June 6, 2024, investors and stakeholders will be looking for continued progress on the company's path to profitability and growth.

For a detailed view of Lyft's financial performance and future outlook, investors and interested parties can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lyft Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

