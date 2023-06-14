Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Looks Just Right With A 31% Price Jump

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 31% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 25% in the last twelve months.

Although its price has surged higher, there still wouldn't be many who think Lyft's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x is worth a mention when it essentially matches the median P/S in the United States' Transportation industry. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

Check out our latest analysis for Lyft

What Does Lyft's Recent Performance Look Like?

Lyft's revenue growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the mediocre revenue performance to persist, which has held the P/S ratio back. Those who are bullish on Lyft will be hoping that revenue performance can pick up, so that they can pick up the stock at a slightly lower valuation.

Keen to find out how analysts think Lyft's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Lyft would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 21% gain to the company's top line. As a result, it also grew revenue by 11% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 8.5% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 7.6% per annum, which is not materially different.

With this in mind, it makes sense that Lyft's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Lyft's P/S

Lyft appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump bringing its P/S back in line with other companies in the industry While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our look at Lyft's revenue growth estimates show that its P/S is about what we expect, as both metrics follow closely with the industry averages. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in revenue isn't great enough to push P/S in a higher or lower direction. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

Plus, you should also learn about these 2 warning signs we've spotted with Lyft.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here