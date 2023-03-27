U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,977.53
    +6.54 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,432.08
    +194.55 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,768.84
    -55.12 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.67
    +18.75 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.77
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.70
    +3.90 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    +0.0058 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5420
    +0.8410 (+0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,164.87
    -716.55 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    587.32
    -20.14 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Lyft Names David Risher New CEO as Co-Founder Steps Down

Jackie Davalos
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. tapped David Risher to be its new chief executive officer, replacing co-founder Logan Green as the ride-hailing company struggles to compete with bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Green, along with co-founder and current President John Zimmer, will step back from daily operations but remain on the board, the company said in a statement.

Risher, who has been a board member of Lyft since 2021, has held previous roles as head of product at Amazon.com Inc. and as a general manager at Microsoft Corp. before launching his own startup. He will step into the CEO position effective April 17.

“All founders eventually find the right moment to step back and the right leaders to take their company forward,” Green said in the statement. “David has the right energy, ambition, and experience to lead Lyft into the future.”

San Francisco-based Lyft has increasingly been marginalized by Uber, which accounted for 74% of the US consumer ride-share sales at the end of December, while Lyft had 26%, according to Bloomberg Second Measure. Uber has benefited from expanding its ride-hailing service into food and beverage delivery, which helped it thrive during the pandemic when demand for shared rides plummeted. It also lured drivers with incentives and bonuses during a severe shortage of workers as the economy reopened in 2021.

Lyft has remained unprofitable since it became a publicly traded company in 2019, but has made effort to cut costs, shedding more than 700 employees last year. Last month Lyft forecasted dramatically lower profits in the current quarter, sending its shares plunging. Lyft’s earnings stood in stark contrast to rival Uber Technologies Inc., which saw ride bookings soar by 31% in the fourth quarter.

“The decision suggests to us that Lyft is in a tough competitive position, given operational challenges vs. larger rival Uber,” wrote Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh. “Amid a risk of cash burn and market-share loss, we think Lyft may explore strategic options, including a sale.”

(Updates with comments from Green in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Targeted in Second Drone Attack This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyiv faced a new drone attack late Monday. Hungary is slated to vote on the ratification of Finland’s application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, putting Helsinki one step closer to joining the alliance. Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Stocks Rise as Banks Sigh in Relief; Bonds Retreat: Markets W

  • FDIC Is Probing Management’s Conduct in SVB, Signature Bank Failures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has launched investigations into managers’ conduct in the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Stocks Rise as Banks Sigh in Relief; Bonds Retreat: Markets Wrap“It is worth noting that these two institutions were allowed to fail,” Mart

  • Bitcoin Below $28K Amid Inflation Concerns

    A new research report from Morgan Stanley says expectations of increased U.S. dollar liquidity to support the banking sector following a string of forced closures have helped BTC rally. MarketVector Indexes Digital Asset Product Strategist Martin Leinweber discusses bitcoin's recent price action amid lingering concerns about the banking failures and inflation.

  • Banking’s existential crisis leaves us with unanswered questions

    Who will enforce discipline in the banking system? The likely candidates all seem to have disqualified themselves:

  • What are guaranteed mortgage loans?

    In short, without guaranteed mortgages, there would be a lot fewer home sales.

  • U.S. auto union leader promises fight to get workers a 'fair share'

    Shawn Fain, the new president of the United Auto Workers union, on Monday said he is ready to go to war against "employers who refuse to give our members their fair share." Fain spoke to a gathering of local union leaders in Detroit after being declared the UAW's president on Saturday. Now, Fain faces the task of unifying UAW members for what promises to be difficult negotiations this summer and fall with the Detroit Three automakers - Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Stellantis NV's.

  • Animal damage coverage

    Learn how to prevent and address animal damage in your home.

  • What percentage of income should go to a mortgage?

    Every borrower’s situation is different, but there are at least two schools of thought.

  • Lyft Hires New CEO as Founders Step Back Amid Struggles With Competition

    David Risher, board member since 2021, will succeed co-founder Logan Green, as Lyft faces tough competition from Uber and a battered stock price.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Stocks Rise as Banks Sigh in Relief; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate

  • ‘The End of the Bear Market May Be in Sight,’ Says Morgan Stanley. Here Are 3 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes for Long-Term Growth

    This year started with a strong rally in the markets, but the past month has seen the positive sentiments start to sputter. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank started fears of a contagion and consequent bank runs, which were only partially offset by Federal regulatory actions. But there’s a growing consensus that it was the Federal actions that set the conditions for the bank crisis, when the central bank raised interest rates to fight inflation. Now, investors are trying to cope with the fallou

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About First Republic (FRC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to First Republic (FRC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Altria’s CEO Explains Why the Dividend Is Big and Getting Bigger

    The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is spending big on smoke-free products, but is committed to its payout.

  • We're Scooping Up Shares of 2 Stocks, Downgrading and Upgrading 2 Others

    While we see the recent market environment, one colored by the string of bank failures and subsequent stock market choppiness, driving favorable March options volumes for Cboe, the upward move in the shares has closed the potential upside to our $140 price target. As we write this alert, there is roughly 7% upside to that price level, which is leading us to downgrade the shares to a Two rating from One. While wheat prices are continuing to trade off following the renewal of an agreement that allows for the safe Black Sea export, as we pointed out in last week's Roundup, corn, soybean and even wheat prices remain above 2020 levels.

  • Fisker Stock May Be Set to Take Off. Buy It Now, Citi Says

    Monday, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli opened a "90-day upside catalyst watch" for Fisker stock. He believes that if Fisker hits its milestones the narrative on the stock will change for the better.

  • Carnival Forecasts Another Loss This Year as Cruise Costs Rise

    Despite the mounting costs, Carnival said it isn’t seeing any signs that inflation and other financial pressures are weighing on the company’s customers.

  • Apple Snaps AI Startup WaveOne Specializing In Compressing Videos

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has quietly snapped U.S. startup WaveOne, which was developing AI algorithms for compressing video. WaveOne shut down its website around January, and several former employees, including one of WaveOne's co-founders, joined Apple's various machine learning groups, TechCrunch reports. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. Also Read: Apple, In A Cinema Near You Soon: Streaming Rivalry Heats Up As Apple To Splurge On Original Theatrical Releases WaveOne's forme

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • Tesla’s Delivery Data Are Coming Soon. This Number Could Lift the Stock.

    Analysts think the EV maker will meet or deliver more cars than what Wall Street expects for the first quarter.