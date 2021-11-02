U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,630.65
    +16.98 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,052.63
    +138.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,649.60
    +53.69 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,361.86
    +3.73 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.92
    -0.99 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1582
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    -0.0052 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9910
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,026.88
    +1,833.55 (+3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,549.27
    +50.11 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Lyft reports adjusted profitability again as revenue per rider rises

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Lyft reported Tuesday its second consecutive quarter of adjusted profitability as riders returned to the U.S. ride-hailing company's service.

Lyft, which competes with Uber in the ride-hailing business, reported revenues of $864.4 million in the third quarter, a 73% pop from the $499.7 million in the same-year ago period. Analysts expected revenue of $862.68, per Yahoo Finance data. If that Q3 revenue growth seems high, remember where the world — and ride-hailing companies — were this time last year. Lest you forget, last year Lyft and Uber were grappling with a business heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In short, business is getting back to normal-ish.

It's worth noting that revenue also grew 13% from the $765 million reported last quarter.

The results beat analyst expectations for earnings and revenue, pushing shares up 14% in after-market trading.

Two items stand out in the third-quarter results: positive adjusted EBITDA, one metric of profitability, and an increase in average revenue per rider. Let's break it down.

Lyft reported a net loss of $71.5 million in the third quarter, a narrowing (meaning improvement) from the $459.5 million it reported in the same period last year.

On an adjusted EBITDA basis, Lyft reported $67.3 million in net income. Adjusted EBITDA does strip out some important bits. However, it's worth noting that this is the second consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA for Lyft.

The company has shown it continues to improve on that metric. The adjusted EBITDA was a positive $23.8 million in the second quarter. And in the same quarter a year ago, Lyft reported a adjusted EBITDA loss of $239.7 million.

The tl;dr: there is improvement.

Moving on to what drove (ahem) those revenues, let's turn to the company's active riders. Lyft reported 18.9 million riders in the third quarter, a 51% increase from the same period last year and 11% more than the second quarter. That third quarter number is actually lower than what was expected and it's still off from the peak of 22.9 million riders in the fourth quarter of 2019.

However, the average revenue per rider hit a record $45.63, a 14% increase year-over-year. That figure was spurred by a 6% sequential increase in ride frequency and. of course. prices for those rides.

Another interesting nugget is that new rider activations increased 47% year-over-year.

