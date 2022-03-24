Lyft brings Spin scooter rentals to its app

Lyft users in 60 markets across the US will soon be able to access another transit option in the app: Spin scooters. Folks in Nashville can find and rent a Spin scooter via Lyft starting today.

The option will be available in 13 more cities in April: Phoenix; Detroit; Cleveland; Pittsburgh; Salt Lake City; Providence, RI; Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte, NC; Fort Collins, Colo.; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Kansas City, Mo.; and Memphis, Tenn. The other markets will be announced in the coming months.

Users in those cities may see scooters pop up as an option when they enter their destination. Tap the scooter icon and you'll see all nearby scooters. You can unlock one in the Lyft app by scanning the QR code or entering the ID number.

You'll be able to rent and pay for a Spin scooter without downloading that service's app or having to enter your payment details again. Currently, Lyft has e-bikes and scooters in 14 US cities, so the partnership with Spin will allow it to offer micromobility services in more locations.