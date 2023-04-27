Lymphoma Therapeutics Market to Reach $35.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global lymphoma therapeutics market is driven by factors such as rise in the prevalence of lymphoma, rise in awareness of lymphoma cancer, and surge in investments in R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies for the development of more target specific lymphoma therapeutics

PORTLAND, Ore., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Lymphoma therapeutics Market by Disease Type (Hodgkin Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma), by Treatment Type (Immune Therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy and Radiation Therapy), by Route of Administration (Oral Route and Injectable), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the lymphoma therapeutics market is valued at $15,691.45 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $35,207.45 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global lymphoma therapeutics market is driven by factors such as rise in the prevalence of lymphoma, rise in awareness of lymphoma cancer, and surge in investments in R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies for the development of more target specific lymphoma therapeutics. However, the high cost of available treatment and the stringent regulatory compliance for the approval of lymphoma therapeutics are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, the growing prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and surge in awareness and concern about the availability of various treatment options for lymphoma are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the lymphoma therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $15,691.45 million Market Size in 2032 $35,207.45 million CAGR 8.4 % No. of Pages in Report 481 Segments covered Disease Type, Treatment Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Surge in prevalence of lymphoma Increase in number of drugs in pipeline Rise in number of clinical trials Opportunities High growth potential in developing economies Restraints High cost of available treatment

Covid-19 Scenario

The global lymphoma therapeutics market was negatively impacted during the pandemic, owing to delayed diagnosis and treatment and impact on clinical trials.

However, the market is expected to witness a recovery post-pandemic, owing to rise in prevalence of lymphoma and surge in number of drug approvals to treat lymphoma.

The non-hodgkin lymphoma segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on disease type, the non-hodgkin lymphoma segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global lymphoma therapeutics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest significant growth with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in the prevalence of non-hodgkin lymphoma and surge in development of new and more effective drugs by key market players to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

The immune therapy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on treatment type, the immune therapy segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global lymphoma therapeutics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to advancement in immunology, increase in availability of immune therapies, and rise in number of product approvals across the world. However, the targeted therapy segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in prevalence of Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and advantages offered by targeted therapies such as the accuracy of the therapy in the targeting of the cancer cells.

The hospital pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global lymphoma therapeutics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest significant growth with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the fact that lymphoma therapeutics are mostly dispensed in hospital pharmacies for hospitalized patients. In addition, rise in consumption of lymphoma therapeutics in hospitals acts as the key driver of the segment.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global lymphoma therapeutics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The Lymphoma therapeutics market is mainly driven by rise in prevalence of lymphoma, development in lymphoma therapeutics, including targeted therapies and immunotherapies, and surge in number of new product launches by key market players in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in prevalence of lymphoma and growing initiative in R&D activities for the development of advanced therapies for the treatment of a wide range of lymphomas.

Leading Market Players: -

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lily and Company

F Hoffman La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Seagen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global lymphoma therapeutics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

