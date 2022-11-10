U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Lymphoma Treatment Global Market to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.89%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lymphoma Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global lymphoma treatment market size reached US$ 11.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.89% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Lymphoma refers to a type of cancer characterized by the rapid development of abnormal malignant cells in the lymphatic system. It usually targets the white blood cells (WBCs), or lymphocytes, in lymph nodes, spleen, thymus and bone marrow and impairs the immune response of the body. As a result, the patient develops swelling in the lymph nodes, high fever, weight loss, dyspnea and fatigue. Some of the commonly used lymphoma therapeutics include radiation, chemo and monoclonal antibody therapy, active surveillance, bone marrow transplant and immunotherapy drugs. These therapeutics are widely used for the treatment of both Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The increasing prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, the increasing awareness among the masses regarding the available diagnostic technologies and treatment alternatives for lymphoma is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Hospitals and other diagnostic centers are using innovative tests and imaging technologies, such as computed tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans, for accurate identification of the cancer cells and timely treatment. Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of innovative immune checkpoint inhibitors, which block proteins from binding together and increase the response strength of T-cells against cancer cells, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of oncology, along with overall improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global lymphoma treatment market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, test type and drug.

Breakup by Type:

  • Hodgkin Lymphoma

  • Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Breakup by Test Type:

  • Chemotherapy

  • Radiation Therapy

  • Immunotherapy

  • Targeted Therapy

  • Biologic Therapy

  • Others

Breakup by Drug:

  • Adcetris

  • Rituxan

  • Opdivo

  • Imbruvica

  • Keytruda

  • Revlimid

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global lymphoma treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lymphoma treatment market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the drug?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global lymphoma treatment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Lymphoma Treatment Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Test Type

8 Market Breakup by Drug

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Novartis International AG

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nslemh

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lymphoma-treatment-global-market-to-reach-18-5-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-8-89-301674208.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

