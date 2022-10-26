U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,854.14
    -4.97 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,011.63
    +174.89 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,070.52
    -128.60 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.46
    +12.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.72
    +1.40 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.40
    +13.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    +0.20 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0039
    +0.0070 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0050
    -0.1030 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1585
    +0.0113 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4820
    -1.5350 (-1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,807.41
    +1,322.87 (+6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.86
    +15.28 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.01
    -1.47 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Lymphoma Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements, Including the Development of Innovative Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Fuel Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Lymphoma Treatment Market

Global Lymphoma Treatment Market
Global Lymphoma Treatment Market

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lymphoma Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lymphoma treatment market size reached US$ 11.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.89% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Lymphoma refers to a type of cancer characterized by the rapid development of abnormal malignant cells in the lymphatic system. It usually targets the white blood cells (WBCs), or lymphocytes, in lymph nodes, spleen, thymus and bone marrow and impairs the immune response of the body. As a result, the patient develops swelling in the lymph nodes, high fever, weight loss, dyspnea and fatigue. Some of the commonly used lymphoma therapeutics include radiation, chemo and monoclonal antibody therapy, active surveillance, bone marrow transplant and immunotherapy drugs. These therapeutics are widely used for the treatment of both Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The increasing prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, the increasing awareness among the masses regarding the available diagnostic technologies and treatment alternatives for lymphoma is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Hospitals and other diagnostic centers are using innovative tests and imaging technologies, such as computed tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans, for accurate identification of the cancer cells and timely treatment. Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of innovative immune checkpoint inhibitors, which block proteins from binding together and increase the response strength of T-cells against cancer cells, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of oncology, along with overall improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global lymphoma treatment market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, test type and drug.

Breakup by Type:

  • Hodgkin Lymphoma

  • Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Breakup by Test Type:

  • Chemotherapy

  • Radiation Therapy

  • Immunotherapy

  • Targeted Therapy

  • Biologic Therapy

  • Others

Breakup by Drug:

  • Adcetris

  • Rituxan

  • Opdivo

  • Imbruvica

  • Keytruda

  • Revlimid

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global lymphoma treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lymphoma treatment market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the drug?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global lymphoma treatment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Lymphoma Treatment Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Test Type

8 Market Breakup by Drug

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Novartis International AG

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tzl2t

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Updated Results from the Phase 1/2 Study of ESSA's Lead Candidate EPI-7386 in Combination with Enzalutamide Highlighted at the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced the presentation of updated clinical data from the first two cohorts of the Phase 1/2 study of ESSA's lead candidate EPI-7386 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC"). Data will be presented in a poster format at the 2022 Prostate Cancer Fou

  • This Biotech Lost 95% in a Single Day. It Still Deserves Credit

    Tricida only pursued a single drug candidate. That backfired spectacularly, but the drug developer deserves credit on one key measure.

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Biogen and Eisai make plans to take another Alzheimer’s drug to the FDA next year

    The companies said last month that their new experimental therapy, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana, raises output target

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain, but it also hiked a previous output forecast for the third quarter from older discoveries in the region. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Depleting strategic oil reserves could prove ‘painful in the months to come’: Saudi energy minister

    Without naming the U.S., Saudi Arabia's energy minister says the depletion of emergency crude reserves could become “painful in the months to come.”

  • 2 Pharma Stocks With Blockbuster Drugs on the Horizon

    AbbVie's Humira, used to treat inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, has been the world's top-selling drug for years. Now, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) have blockbuster drugs in the works that could also change lives and boost their companies' fortunes. Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a once-weekly injection, received its first Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in May as a therapy to treat type 2 diabetes, but the therapy also has huge potential as a weight-loss drug.

  • U.S. alleges Seagate broke export rules to sell Huawei hard drives -source

    (Reuters) -Seagate Technology Holdings said in a filing on Wednesday that it has been warned by the U.S. government that the company may have violated export control laws by providing hard disk drives to a customer on a trade blacklist. The customer is China's Huawei, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, which is on the U.S. Commerce Department's entity list and banned from buying U.S. exports and certain foreign-made items without government approval. Seagate was warned in a "proposed charging letter" it received from the Commerce Department on Aug. 29, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Cytokinetics CEO: Why It's OK Not Being An Overnight Success

    Nobody will accuse Cytokinetics of being an overnight success, its chief executive says. But CYTK stock trades with enthusiasm on a near goal.

  • Would Warren Buffett Buy Tilray Brands Stock?

    If you're a fan of Warren Buffett's long-term approach to investing, it pays to know what the Oracle of Omaha might think about the stocks of today that you suspect could be the mega-winners of 20 or 30 years from now. Given that, the Canadian marijuana market leader, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), is an obvious candidate for consideration. Let's answer this question by looking at a company we know Buffett actually likes to see if there are any similarities.

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • AstraZeneca says advanced trial of breast-cancer drug Capivasertib meets primary endpoints

    The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said the trial met both primary endpoints of improving progression-free survival in the overall patient population and in a prespecified biomarker subgroup of patients whose tumors had qualifying alterations.

  • Is Biogen a Buy After It Boosted Guidance?

    The good news keeps coming in for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). On Tuesday, the drugmaker reported its third-quarter results, and for the first time in a while, investors found something in one of its earnings updates to cheer about.

  • Biogen confident in Alzheimer's drug ahead of rivals' data

    (Reuters) -Biogen Inc on Tuesday said the Alzheimer's disease drug it is developing with Japan's Eisai Co Ltd would be used by doctors in a competitive market as investors wait for data from rival therapies made by Eli Lilly and Co and Roche. The drug, lecanemab was shown to slow the progress of the disease by 27% in a trial last month, and additional data is expected next month. Lecanemab and experimental drugs for the mind-wasting disease from Lilly and Roche belong to a class of treatments that reduces amyloid beta proteins in the brain believed to be an underlying cause of Alzheimer's.

  • Oil ticks higher, shaking off industry data showing rise in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil futures edge higher early Wednesday, with traders awaiting official data on U.S. crude inventories after industry figures show a large rise.

  • High Energy Prices in Europe Push BASF to Cut Costs Permanently

    Elevated fuel costs have led many European manufacturers to look to boost their presence in the U.S. and Asia instead.

  • 5 Simple Steps for Retiring Early

    Many people want to retire early. Unfortunately, that's easier said than done. Not only do you have to earn enough money to put aside for an early retirement, but you have to make sure you know exactly what you'll need, … Continue reading → The post How to Retire Early: A Comprehensive Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant

    United Parcel Service's first outsider chief executive is zeroing in on lucrative healthcare business and package-tracking technology as she tweaks the world's biggest delivery firm's strategy to navigate a cooling global economy. CEO Carol Tomé took the helm in June 2020 as UPS was grappling with a surge in pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries that were swamping drivers and hammering profit. Now, with e-commerce demand ebbing and global economies downshifting, Tomé is revising the company mantra to "Better and Bolder."

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?