Lynas Rare Earths' (ASX:LYC) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Lynas Rare Earths' (ASX:LYC) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Lynas Rare Earths, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = AU$278m ÷ (AU$2.6b - AU$165m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Lynas Rare Earths has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.9% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lynas Rare Earths compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 11% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 240% in that time. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Lynas Rare Earths' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Lynas Rare Earths has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 379% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Lynas Rare Earths does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

