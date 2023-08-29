Lynas Rare Earths Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$739.3m (down 20% from FY 2022).

Net income: AU$310.7m (down 43% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 42% (down from 59% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by lower revenue.

EPS: AU$0.34 (down from AU$0.60 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Lynas Rare Earths EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 5.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 1.4%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 27% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.3% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lynas Rare Earths (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.