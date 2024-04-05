Are Lynas Rare Earths Limited's (ASX:LYC) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 16% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Lynas Rare Earths' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lynas Rare Earths is:

9.1% = AU$200m ÷ AU$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Lynas Rare Earths' Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

At first glance, Lynas Rare Earths' ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 10%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that Lynas Rare Earths' net income grew significantly at a rate of 44% over the last five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Lynas Rare Earths' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 21% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Lynas Rare Earths''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Lynas Rare Earths Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Lynas Rare Earths doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Lynas Rare Earths has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

