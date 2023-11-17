This Lynch Group Holdings Insider Increased Their Holding By 158% Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Lynch Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:LGL ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Lynch Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Peter Clare made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$249k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.26 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$1.99. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Peter Clare.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$3.8m worth of Lynch Group Holdings stock, about 1.6% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lynch Group Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Lynch Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Lynch Group Holdings insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lynch Group Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Lynch Group Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

